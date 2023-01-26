Anzeige
WKN: A0D8YY ISIN: US4871691048 
January 26, 2023
Kearny Bank: Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $16.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net income and earnings per share for the quarter was largely attributable to a previously announced after-tax loss of $10.8 million on the sale of securities.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on February 22, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 8, 2023.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, in light of the challenges presented by the prevailing economic and interest rate environment, we completed the restructuring of a portion of our investment securities portfolio and adopted a company-wide operating efficiency initiative targeting a five to ten percent reduction in our annual operating expense. While these initiatives resulted in the recognition of various non-recurring charges, which adversely impacted this quarter's net income, they are a part of our strategy to position ourselves for future earnings improvement, irrespective of the macro-economic environment."

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets increased $399.7 million, or 5.1%, to $8.29 billion at December 31, 2022, from $7.89 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • Loans receivable increased $327.8 million, or 5.8%, to $5.98 billion at December 31, 2022, from $5.66 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • Investment securities increased $61.0 million to $1.44 billion, or 17.4% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, from $1.38 billion, or 17.5% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.
  • Deposits decreased $136.9 million, or 2.2%, to $5.97 billion at December 31, 2022, from $6.11 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • Borrowings increased $532.1 million to $1.38 billion, or 16.7% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, from $851.5 million, or 10.8% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

Earnings

Performance Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 0.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 0.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Return on average equity was 0.90% and 7.38% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Return on average tangible equity was 1.20% and 9.70% for those same comparative periods.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin contracted 31 basis points to 2.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 2.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was due largely to increases in the cost and average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by increases in the yield and average balance of interest-earning assets.
  • Net interest income decreased $3.7 million to $44.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $48.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $1.9 million and $1.8 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $166,000 and $441,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • Non-interest income decreased $14.4 million to a loss of $8.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from income of $5.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a loss of $15.2 million on the sale of securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Income from bank owned life insurance decreased $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of $2.1 million in payouts on life insurance policies in the prior comparative period.
  • Included in other income, during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was a non-recurring gain of $2.9 million attributable to the sale of a former branch location.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense increased $662,000 to $32.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $32.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to $757,000 of non-recurring severance expense resulting from a workforce realignment.
  • Other expense increased $684,000, largely due to a $353,000 increase in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a $230,000 increase in professional fees and a $147,000 increase in OREO expenses.
  • Federal deposit insurance premium expense increased $320,000 to $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, largely driven by asset growth.
  • Salaries and benefits expense decreased $427,000 to $19.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was driven by lower salary, payroll tax and incentive compensation expense. Partially offsetting these decreases were non-recurring severance expense resulting from a workforce realignment and an increase in incentive payments tied to loan origination volume.
  • The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 89.93% and 1.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 58.75% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $33,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, resulting in an effective tax rate of 1.7% and 24.1%, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a year-to-date tax rate true-up which resulted from the loss on the sale of securities during the current quarter. The loss lowered the Company's full year projected taxable income and income tax provision.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets decreased $14.8 million to $62.6 million, or 0.76% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, from $77.4 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. The decrease in non-performing assets was primarily attributable to loans previously on non-accrual returning to accrual status. During the current period, the Company acquired a $13.0 million nonresidential real estate property through foreclosure, which is included in the balance of non-performing assets.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $407,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $115,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million, compared to $670,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was largely driven by loan growth, partially offset by a reduction in the qualitative component of the Company's allowance for credit losses.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $48.9 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $47.6 million, or 0.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, book value per share increased $0.07, or 0.5%, to $12.95 and tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.78.
  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 549,800 shares of common stock at a cost of $5.7 million, or $10.45 per share.
  • At December 31, 2022, the Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.16% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as "well-capitalized" under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, its clients and the communities it serves. Given its dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business.

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

Category: Earnings

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$75,660 $96,076 $(20,416)-21.2%
Securities available for sale 1,286,354 1,263,176 23,178 1.8%
Securities held to maturity 153,786 115,943 37,843 32.6%
Loans held-for-sale 12,940 12,936 4 -%
Loans receivable 5,984,133 5,656,370 327,763 5.8%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,877) (47,613) 1,264 2.7%
Net loans receivable 5,935,256 5,608,757 326,499 5.8%
Premises and equipment 50,953 52,642 (1,689)-3.2%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 69,022 44,957 24,065 53.5%
Accrued interest receivable 27,368 23,817 3,551 14.9%
Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - -%
Core deposit intangible 2,732 2,876 (144)-5.0%
Bank owned life insurance 289,673 289,690 (17)-%
Deferred income taxes, net 51,107 54,278 (3,171)-5.8%
Other real estate owned 13,410 178 13,232 7433.7%
Other assets 110,162 113,369 (3,207)-2.8%
Total assets$8,289,318 $7,889,590 $399,728 5.1%
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing$650,950 $683,406 $(32,456)-4.7%
Interest-bearing 5,320,421 5,424,872 (104,451)-1.9%
Total deposits 5,971,371 6,108,278 (136,907)-2.2%
Borrowings 1,383,573 851,454 532,119 62.5%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,307 16,555 752 4.5%
Other liabilities 44,427 38,329 6,098 15.9%
Total liabilities 7,416,678 7,014,616 402,062 5.7%
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock 674 680 (6)-0.9%
Paid-in capital 515,332 520,245 (4,913)-0.9%
Retained earnings 449,489 454,710 (5,221)-1.1%
Unearned ESOP shares (23,834) (24,321) 487 2.0%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,021) (76,340) 7,319 9.6%
Total stockholders' equity 872,640 874,974 (2,334)-0.3%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$8,289,318 $7,889,590 $399,728 5.1%
Consolidated capital ratios
Equity to assets 10.53% 11.09% -0.56%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.16% 8.61% -0.45%
Share data
Outstanding shares 67,388 67,938 (550)-0.8%
Book value per share$12.95 $12.88 $0.07 0.5%
Tangible book value per share (2)$9.78 $9.73 $0.05 0.5%

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)

Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022
Interest income
Loans$57,996 $52,935 $5,061 9.6%
Taxable investment securities 13,221 10,439 2,782 26.7%
Tax-exempt investment securities 219 285 (66)-23.2%
Other interest-earning assets 1,005 761 244 32.1%
Total interest income 72,441 64,420 8,021 12.5%
Interest expense
Deposits 18,822 10,869 7,953 73.2%
Borrowings 8,836 5,020 3,816 76.0%
Total interest expense 27,658 15,889 11,769 74.1%
Net interest income 44,783 48,531 (3,748)-7.7%
Provision for credit losses 1,671 670 1,001 149.4%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 43,112 47,861 (4,749)-9.9%
Non-interest income
Fees and service charges 734 763 (29)-3.8%
Loss on sale and call of securities (15,227) - (15,227)-%
Gain on sale of loans 134 395 (261)-66.1%
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,761 3,698 (1,937)-52.4%
Electronic banking fees and charges 397 506 (109)-21.5%
Other income 3,723 555 3,168 570.8%
Total non-interest income (8,478) 5,917 (14,395)-243.3%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 19,921 20,348 (427)-2.1%
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,987 3,090 (103)-3.3%
Equipment and systems 3,867 3,662 205 5.6%
Advertising and marketing 731 747 (16)-2.1%
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,226 906 320 35.3%
Directors' compensation 339 340 (1)-0.3%
Other expense 3,579 2,895 684 23.6%
Total non-interest expense 32,650 31,988 662 2.1%
Income before income taxes 1,984 21,790 (19,806)-90.9%
Income taxes 33 5,255 (5,222)-99.4%
Net income$1,951 $16,535 $(14,584)-88.2%
Net income per common share (EPS)
Basic$0.03 $0.25 $(0.22)
Diluted$0.03 $0.25 $(0.22)
Dividends declared
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11 $0.11 $-
Cash dividends declared$7,172 $7,276 $(104)
Dividend payout ratio 367.6% 44.0% 323.6%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic 65,030 65,737 (707)
Diluted 65,038 65,756 (718)


Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$5,839,903 $5,553,996 $285,907 5.1%
Taxable investment securities 1,527,578 1,516,974 10,604 0.7%
Tax-exempt investment securities 37,917 48,973 (11,056)-22.6%
Other interest-earning assets 114,175 88,038 26,137 29.7%
Total interest-earning assets 7,519,573 7,207,981 311,592 4.3%
Non-interest-earning assets 550,519 570,225 (19,706)-3.5%
Total assets$8,070,092 $7,778,206 $291,886 3.8%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand$2,359,977 $2,354,340 $5,637 0.2%
Savings 931,584 1,019,343 (87,759)-8.6%
Certificates of deposit 2,192,722 2,014,922 177,800 8.8%
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,484,283 5,388,605 95,678 1.8%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 997,148 642,399 354,749 55.2%
Other borrowings - 127,456 (127,456)-100.0%
Total borrowings 997,148 769,855 227,293 29.5%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,481,431 6,158,460 322,971 5.2%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing deposits 666,846 667,624 (778)-0.1%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,721 56,431 290 0.5%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 723,567 724,055 (488)-0.1%
Total liabilities 7,204,998 6,882,515 322,483 4.7%
Stockholders' equity 865,094 895,691 (30,597)-3.4%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$8,070,092 $7,778,206 $291,886 3.8%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.02% 117.04% -1.02%-0.9%


Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)

Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022
Average yield on interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale3.97%3.81%0.16%
Taxable investment securities3.46%2.75%0.71%
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)2.32%2.33%-0.01%
Other interest-earning assets3.52%3.46%0.06%
Total interest-earning assets3.85%3.57%0.28%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand1.63%0.92%0.71%
Savings0.41%0.23%0.18%
Certificates of deposit1.50%0.97%0.53%
Total interest-bearing deposits1.37%0.81%0.56%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances3.54%2.68%0.86%
Other borrowings-%2.26%-2.26%
Total borrowings3.54%2.61%0.93%
Total interest-bearing liabilities1.71%1.03%0.68%
Interest rate spread (2)2.14%2.54%-0.40%
Net interest margin (3)2.38%2.69%-0.31%
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)-0.42%0.30%-0.72%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)1.62%1.65%-0.03%
Efficiency ratio (4)89.93%58.75%31.18%
Return on average assets (annualized)0.10%0.85%-0.75%
Return on average equity (annualized)0.90%7.38%-6.48%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)1.20%9.70%-8.50%

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$75,660 $96,076 $101,615 $62,379 $60,452
Securities available for sale 1,286,354 1,263,176 1,344,093 1,526,086 1,591,066
Securities held to maturity 153,786 115,943 118,291 121,853 53,142
Loans held-for-sale 12,940 12,936 28,874 2,822 12,549
Loans receivable 5,984,133 5,656,370 5,417,845 5,003,201 4,826,404
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,877) (47,613) (47,058) (43,860) (48,216)
Net loans receivable 5,935,256 5,608,757 5,370,787 4,959,341 4,778,188
Premises and equipment 50,953 52,642 53,281 53,727 54,067
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 69,022 44,957 47,144 30,997 36,622
Accrued interest receivable 27,368 23,817 20,466 19,517 18,495
Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895
Core deposit intangible 2,732 2,876 3,020 3,166 3,344
Bank owned life insurance 289,673 289,690 289,177 287,644 286,433
Deferred income taxes, net 51,107 54,278 49,350 34,349 25,709
Other real estate owned 13,410 178 178 401 658
Other assets 110,162 113,369 82,712 76,714 54,603
Total assets$8,289,318 $7,889,590 $7,719,883 $7,389,891 $7,186,223
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing$650,950 $683,406 $653,899 $621,954 $604,805
Interest-bearing 5,320,421 5,424,872 5,208,357 4,906,708 4,849,220
Total deposits 5,971,371 6,108,278 5,862,256 5,528,662 5,454,025
Borrowings 1,383,573 851,454 901,337 851,220 686,105
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,307 16,555 16,746 16,979 16,772
Other liabilities 44,427 38,329 45,544 37,861 33,851
Total liabilities 7,416,678 7,014,616 6,825,883 6,434,722 6,190,753
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock 674 680 687 714 735
Paid-in capital 515,332 520,245 528,396 561,176 587,392
Retained earnings 449,489 454,710 445,451 441,522 431,549
Unearned ESOP shares (23,834) (24,321) (24,807) (25,294) (25,780)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (69,021) (76,340) (55,727) (22,949) 1,574
Total stockholders' equity 872,640 874,974 894,000 955,169 995,470
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$8,289,318 $7,889,590 $7,719,883 $7,389,891 $7,186,223
Consolidated capital ratios
Equity to assets 10.53% 11.09% 11.58% 12.93% 13.85%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.16% 8.61% 9.06% 10.33% 11.21%
Share data
Outstanding shares 67,388 67,938 68,666 71,424 73,453
Book value per share$12.95 $12.88 $13.02 $13.37 $13.55
Tangible book value per share (2)$9.78 $9.73 $9.90 $10.38 $10.64

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
Loan portfolio composition:
Commercial loans:
Multi-family mortgage$2,851,721 $2,570,297 $2,409,090 $2,076,003 $2,007,431
Nonresidential mortgage 1,017,341 1,040,688 1,019,838 1,085,988 1,026,447
Commercial business 177,530 186,361 176,807 169,551 180,429
Construction 186,663 166,052 140,131 121,137 110,703
Total commercial loans 4,233,255 3,963,398 3,745,866 3,452,679 3,325,010
One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,719,514 1,666,730 1,645,816 1,527,980 1,477,267
Consumer loans:
Home equity loans 45,690 43,269 42,028 41,501 43,934
Other consumer 2,648 2,869 2,866 2,755 3,040
Total consumer loans 48,338 46,138 44,894 44,256 46,974
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 6,001,107 5,676,266 5,436,576 5,024,915 4,849,251
Unaccreted yield adjustments (16,974) (19,896) (18,731) (21,714) (22,847)
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,984,133 5,656,370 5,417,845 5,003,201 4,826,404
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,877) (47,613) (47,058) (43,860) (48,216)
Net loans receivable$5,935,256 $5,608,757 $5,370,787 $4,959,341 $4,778,188
Asset quality:
Nonperforming assets:
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due$- $- $- $- $-
Nonaccrual loans 40,549 68,574 70,321 80,595 72,138
Total nonperforming loans 40,549 68,574 70,321 80,595 72,138
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale 8,650 8,650 21,745 - -
Other real estate owned 13,410 178 178 401 658
Total nonperforming assets$62,609 $77,402 $92,244 $80,996 $72,796
Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.68% 1.21% 1.30% 1.61% 1.49%
Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.76% 0.98% 1.19% 1.10% 1.01%
Classified loans$86,069 $92,610 $94,555 $163,621 $162,174
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):
ACL to total loans 0.81% 0.84% 0.87% 0.87% 0.99%
ACL to nonperforming loans 120.54% 69.43% 66.92% 54.42% 66.84%
Net charge-offs$407 $115 $1,024 $436 $1,149
Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.03% 0.01% 0.08% 0.04% 0.10%
Funding composition:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits$650,950 $683,406 $653,899 $621,954 $604,805
Interest-bearing demand 2,316,485 2,382,411 2,265,597 2,154,488 2,106,693
Savings 901,514 982,916 1,053,198 1,088,974 1,087,740
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,354,907 1,263,124 1,116,035 1,122,228 1,184,530
Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 747,515 796,421 773,527 541,018 470,257
Interest-bearing deposits 5,320,421 5,424,872 5,208,357 4,906,708 4,849,220
Total deposits 5,971,371 6,108,278 5,862,256 5,528,662 5,454,025
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,256,573 796,454 651,337 541,220 666,105
Overnight borrowings 127,000 55,000 250,000 310,000 20,000
Total borrowings 1,383,573 851,454 901,337 851,220 686,105
Total funding$7,354,944 $6,959,732 $6,763,593 $6,379,882 $6,140,130
Loans as a % of deposits 99.6% 92.0% 92.1% 89.8% 87.8%
Deposits as a % of total funding 81.2% 87.8% 86.7% 86.7% 88.8%
Borrowings as a % of total funding 18.8% 12.2% 13.3% 13.3% 11.2%


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
Interest income
Loans$57,996 $52,935 $48,869 $45,846 $47,575
Taxable investment securities 13,221 10,439 8,915 8,024 7,595
Tax-exempt investment securities 219 285 297 316 327
Other interest-earning assets 1,005 761 472 415 415
Total interest income 72,441 64,420 58,553 54,601 55,912
Interest expense
Deposits 18,822 10,869 3,915 3,565 3,663
Borrowings 8,836 5,020 4,039 3,309 3,562
Total interest expense 27,658 15,889 7,954 6,874 7,225
Net interest income 44,783 48,531 50,599 47,727 48,687
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,671 670 4,222 (3,920) (2,420)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 43,112 47,861 46,377 51,647 51,107
Non-interest income
Fees and service charges 734 763 658 617 698
(Loss) gain on sale and call of securities (15,227) - (563) 3 -
Gain on sale of loans 134 395 187 376 970
(Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned - - (9) 14 -
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,761 3,698 1,533 1,511 1,562
Electronic banking fees and charges 397 506 366 432 421
Other income 3,723 555 638 238 482
Total non-interest income (8,478) 5,917 2,810 3,191 4,133
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 19,921 20,348 20,367 19,184 18,096
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,987 3,090 3,188 3,223 3,156
Equipment and systems 3,867 3,662 4,516 3,822 3,723
Advertising and marketing 731 747 703 516 448
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,226 906 762 480 721
Directors' compensation 339 340 340 340 649
Other expense 3,579 2,895 3,736 3,058 2,877
Total non-interest expense 32,650 31,988 33,612 30,623 29,670
Income before income taxes 1,984 21,790 15,575 24,215 25,570
Income taxes 33 5,255 4,205 6,522 6,801
Net income$1,951 $16,535 $11,370 $17,693 $18,769
Net income per common share (EPS)
Basic$0.03 $0.25 $0.17 $0.25 $0.26
Diluted$0.03 $0.25 $0.17 $0.25 $0.26
Dividends declared
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11
Cash dividends declared$7,172 $7,276 $7,441 $7,720 $7,921
Dividend payout ratio 367.6% 44.0% 65.4% 43.6% 42.2%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic 65,030 65,737 67,240 69,790 72,011
Diluted 65,038 65,756 67,276 69,817 72,037


Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale$5,839,903 $5,553,996 $5,181,983 $4,850,236 $4,822,959
Taxable investment securities 1,527,578 1,516,974 1,608,372 1,620,996 1,610,395
Tax-exempt investment securities 37,917 48,973 51,672 55,390 57,686
Other interest-earning assets 114,175 88,038 87,990 79,644 77,811
Total interest-earning assets 7,519,573 7,207,981 6,930,017 6,606,266 6,568,851
Non-interest-earning assets 550,519 570,225 564,734 601,684 611,390
Total assets$8,070,092 $7,778,206 $7,494,751 $7,207,950 $7,180,241
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand$2,359,977 $2,354,340 $2,155,946 $2,133,977 $2,027,021
Savings 931,584 1,019,343 1,077,631 1,088,351 1,086,903
Certificates of deposit 2,192,722 2,014,922 1,701,725 1,650,048 1,693,423
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,484,283 5,388,605 4,935,302 4,872,376 4,807,347
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 997,148 642,399 752,579 632,811 666,029
Other borrowings - 127,456 185,901 51,667 26,033
Total borrowings 997,148 769,855 938,480 684,478 692,062
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,481,431 6,158,460 5,873,782 5,556,854 5,499,409
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing deposits 666,846 667,624 640,200 624,152 624,200
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,721 56,431 56,636 49,455 50,870
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 723,567 724,055 696,836 673,607 675,070
Total liabilities 7,204,998 6,882,515 6,570,618 6,230,461 6,174,479
Stockholders' equity 865,094 895,691 924,133 977,489 1,005,762
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$8,070,092 $7,778,206 $7,494,751 $7,207,950 $7,180,241
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities		 116.02% 117.04% 117.98% 118.89% 119.45%


Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended
December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
Average yield on interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale3.97%3.81%3.77%3.78%3.95%
Taxable investment securities3.46%2.75%2.22%1.98%1.89%
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)2.32%2.33%2.30%2.28%2.26%
Other interest-earning assets3.52%3.46%2.15%2.08%2.13%
Total interest-earning assets3.85%3.57%3.38%3.31%3.40%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand1.63%0.92%0.31%0.22%0.22%
Savings0.41%0.23%0.11%0.10%0.11%
Certificates of deposit1.50%0.97%0.46%0.52%0.53%
Total interest-bearing deposits1.37%0.81%0.32%0.29%0.30%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances3.54%2.68%1.96%2.08%2.14%
Other borrowings-%2.26%0.77%0.17%0.09%
Total borrowings3.54%2.61%1.72%1.93%2.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities1.71%1.03%0.54%0.49%0.53%
Interest rate spread (2)2.14%2.54%2.84%2.82%2.87%
Net interest margin (3)2.38%2.69%2.92%2.89%2.96%
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)-0.42%0.30%0.15%0.18%0.23%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)1.62%1.65%1.79%1.70%1.65%
Efficiency ratio (4)89.93%58.75%62.93%60.14%56.17%
Return on average assets (annualized)0.10%0.85%0.61%0.98%1.05%
Return on average equity (annualized)0.90%7.38%4.92%7.24%7.46%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)1.20%9.70%6.40%9.27%9.49%

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
Adjusted net income:
Net income (GAAP)$1,951 $16,535 $11,370 $17,693 $18,769
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:
Net effect of sale and call of securities 10,811 - 400 (2) -
Net effect of sale of other assets (2,081) - - - (251)
Severance expense from workforce realignment 538 - - - -
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges - - - - 132
Adjusted net income$11,219 $16,535 $12,338 $17,691 $18,650
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:
Net income (GAAP)$1,951 $16,535 $11,370 $17,693 $18,769
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
Provision for income taxes 33 5,255 4,205 6,522 6,801
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,671 670 4,222 (3,920) (2,420)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$3,655 $22,460 $19,797 $20,295 $23,150
Adjusted earnings per share:
Weighted average common shares - basic 65,030 65,737 67,240 69,790 72,011
Weighted average common shares - diluted 65,038 65,756 67,276 69,817 72,037
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)$0.03 $0.25 $0.17 $0.25 $0.26
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)$0.03 $0.25 $0.17 $0.25 $0.26
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.17 $0.25 $0.18 $0.25 $0.26
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.17 $0.25 $0.18 $0.25 $0.26
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)		$0.06 $0.34 $0.29 $0.29 $0.32
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)		$0.06 $0.34 $0.29 $0.29 $0.32
Adjusted return on average assets:
Total average assets$8,070,092 $7,778,206 $7,494,751 $7,207,950 $7,180,241
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.10% 0.85% 0.61% 0.98% 1.05%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.56% 0.85% 0.66% 0.98% 1.04%
Adjusted return on average equity:
Total average equity$865,094 $895,691 $924,133 $977,489 $1,005,762
Return on average equity (GAAP) 0.90% 7.38% 4.92% 7.24% 7.46%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 5.19% 7.38% 5.34% 7.24% 7.42%


Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
Total average equity$865,094 $895,691 $924,133 $977,489 $1,005,762
Less: average goodwill (210,895) (210,895) (210,895) (210,895) (210,895)
Less: average other intangible assets (2,826) (2,971) (3,116) (3,282) (3,462)
Total average tangible equity$651,373 $681,825 $710,122 $763,312 $791,405
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 1.20% 9.70% 6.40% 9.27% 9.49%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.89% 9.70% 6.95% 9.27% 9.43%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$32,650 $31,988 $33,612 $30,623 $29,670
Non-recurring transactions:
Severance expense from workforce realignment (757) - - - -
Early contract termination - - (800) - -
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges - - - - (187)
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$31,893 $31,988 $32,812 $30,623 $29,483
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.62% 1.65% 1.79% 1.70% 1.65%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.58% 1.65% 1.75% 1.70% 1.64%
Adjusted efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$31,893 $31,988 $32,812 $30,623 $29,483
Net interest income (GAAP)$44,783 $48,531 $50,599 $47,727 $48,687
Total non-interest income (GAAP) (8,478) 5,917 2,810 3,191 4,133
Non-recurring transactions:
Net effect of sale and call of securities 15,227 - 563 (3) -
Net effect of sale of other assets (2,931) - - - (356)
Total revenue (non-GAAP)$48,601 $54,448 $53,972 $50,915 $52,464
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 89.93% 58.75% 62.93% 60.14% 56.17%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.62% 58.75% 60.79% 60.15% 56.20%



