Kearny Bank: Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $16.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net income and earnings per share for the quarter was largely attributable to a previously announced after-tax loss of $10.8 million on the sale of securities.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on February 22, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 8, 2023.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, in light of the challenges presented by the prevailing economic and interest rate environment, we completed the restructuring of a portion of our investment securities portfolio and adopted a company-wide operating efficiency initiative targeting a five to ten percent reduction in our annual operating expense. While these initiatives resulted in the recognition of various non-recurring charges, which adversely impacted this quarter's net income, they are a part of our strategy to position ourselves for future earnings improvement, irrespective of the macro-economic environment."

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $399.7 million, or 5.1%, to $8.29 billion at December 31, 2022, from $7.89 billion at September 30, 2022.

Loans receivable increased $327.8 million, or 5.8%, to $5.98 billion at December 31, 2022, from $5.66 billion at September 30, 2022.

Investment securities increased $61.0 million to $1.44 billion, or 17.4% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, from $1.38 billion, or 17.5% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

Deposits decreased $136.9 million, or 2.2%, to $5.97 billion at December 31, 2022, from $6.11 billion at September 30, 2022.

Borrowings increased $532.1 million to $1.38 billion, or 16.7% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, from $851.5 million, or 10.8% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.



Earnings

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets was 0.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 0.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Return on average equity was 0.90% and 7.38% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Return on average tangible equity was 1.20% and 9.70% for those same comparative periods.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin contracted 31 basis points to 2.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 2.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was due largely to increases in the cost and average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by increases in the yield and average balance of interest-earning assets.

Net interest income decreased $3.7 million to $44.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $48.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $1.9 million and $1.8 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $166,000 and $441,000.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income decreased $14.4 million to a loss of $8.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from income of $5.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a loss of $15.2 million on the sale of securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Income from bank owned life insurance decreased $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of $2.1 million in payouts on life insurance policies in the prior comparative period.

Included in other income, during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was a non-recurring gain of $2.9 million attributable to the sale of a former branch location.



Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $662,000 to $32.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $32.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to $757,000 of non-recurring severance expense resulting from a workforce realignment.

Other expense increased $684,000, largely due to a $353,000 increase in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a $230,000 increase in professional fees and a $147,000 increase in OREO expenses.

Federal deposit insurance premium expense increased $320,000 to $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, largely driven by asset growth.

Salaries and benefits expense decreased $427,000 to $19.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was driven by lower salary, payroll tax and incentive compensation expense. Partially offsetting these decreases were non-recurring severance expense resulting from a workforce realignment and an increase in incentive payments tied to loan origination volume.

The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 89.93% and 1.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 58.75% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $33,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, resulting in an effective tax rate of 1.7% and 24.1%, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a year-to-date tax rate true-up which resulted from the loss on the sale of securities during the current quarter. The loss lowered the Company's full year projected taxable income and income tax provision.



Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets decreased $14.8 million to $62.6 million, or 0.76% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, from $77.4 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. The decrease in non-performing assets was primarily attributable to loans previously on non-accrual returning to accrual status. During the current period, the Company acquired a $13.0 million nonresidential real estate property through foreclosure, which is included in the balance of non-performing assets.

Net charge-offs totaled $407,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $115,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million, compared to $670,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was largely driven by loan growth, partially offset by a reduction in the qualitative component of the Company's allowance for credit losses.

The allowance for credit losses was $48.9 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $47.6 million, or 0.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.

Capital

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, book value per share increased $0.07, or 0.5%, to $12.95 and tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.78.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 549,800 shares of common stock at a cost of $5.7 million, or $10.45 per share.

At December 31, 2022, the Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.16% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as "well-capitalized" under regulatory guidelines.



Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, its clients and the communities it serves. Given its dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,660 $ 96,076 $ (20,416 ) -21.2 % Securities available for sale 1,286,354 1,263,176 23,178 1.8 % Securities held to maturity 153,786 115,943 37,843 32.6 % Loans held-for-sale 12,940 12,936 4 - % Loans receivable 5,984,133 5,656,370 327,763 5.8 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,877 ) (47,613 ) 1,264 2.7 % Net loans receivable 5,935,256 5,608,757 326,499 5.8 % Premises and equipment 50,953 52,642 (1,689 ) -3.2 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 69,022 44,957 24,065 53.5 % Accrued interest receivable 27,368 23,817 3,551 14.9 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - - % Core deposit intangible 2,732 2,876 (144 ) -5.0 % Bank owned life insurance 289,673 289,690 (17 ) - % Deferred income taxes, net 51,107 54,278 (3,171 ) -5.8 % Other real estate owned 13,410 178 13,232 7433.7 % Other assets 110,162 113,369 (3,207 ) -2.8 % Total assets $ 8,289,318 $ 7,889,590 $ 399,728 5.1 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 650,950 $ 683,406 $ (32,456 ) -4.7 % Interest-bearing 5,320,421 5,424,872 (104,451 ) -1.9 % Total deposits 5,971,371 6,108,278 (136,907 ) -2.2 % Borrowings 1,383,573 851,454 532,119 62.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,307 16,555 752 4.5 % Other liabilities 44,427 38,329 6,098 15.9 % Total liabilities 7,416,678 7,014,616 402,062 5.7 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 674 680 (6 ) -0.9 % Paid-in capital 515,332 520,245 (4,913 ) -0.9 % Retained earnings 449,489 454,710 (5,221 ) -1.1 % Unearned ESOP shares (23,834 ) (24,321 ) 487 2.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,021 ) (76,340 ) 7,319 9.6 % Total stockholders' equity 872,640 874,974 (2,334 ) -0.3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,289,318 $ 7,889,590 $ 399,728 5.1 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.53 % 11.09 % -0.56 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.16 % 8.61 % -0.45 % Share data Outstanding shares 67,388 67,938 (550 ) -0.8 % Book value per share $ 12.95 $ 12.88 $ 0.07 0.5 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.78 $ 9.73 $ 0.05 0.5 %

_________________________



(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.



Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Interest income Loans $ 57,996 $ 52,935 $ 5,061 9.6 % Taxable investment securities 13,221 10,439 2,782 26.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 219 285 (66 ) -23.2 % Other interest-earning assets 1,005 761 244 32.1 % Total interest income 72,441 64,420 8,021 12.5 % Interest expense Deposits 18,822 10,869 7,953 73.2 % Borrowings 8,836 5,020 3,816 76.0 % Total interest expense 27,658 15,889 11,769 74.1 % Net interest income 44,783 48,531 (3,748 ) -7.7 % Provision for credit losses 1,671 670 1,001 149.4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 43,112 47,861 (4,749 ) -9.9 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 734 763 (29 ) -3.8 % Loss on sale and call of securities (15,227 ) - (15,227 ) - % Gain on sale of loans 134 395 (261 ) -66.1 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,761 3,698 (1,937 ) -52.4 % Electronic banking fees and charges 397 506 (109 ) -21.5 % Other income 3,723 555 3,168 570.8 % Total non-interest income (8,478 ) 5,917 (14,395 ) -243.3 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,921 20,348 (427 ) -2.1 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,987 3,090 (103 ) -3.3 % Equipment and systems 3,867 3,662 205 5.6 % Advertising and marketing 731 747 (16 ) -2.1 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,226 906 320 35.3 % Directors' compensation 339 340 (1 ) -0.3 % Other expense 3,579 2,895 684 23.6 % Total non-interest expense 32,650 31,988 662 2.1 % Income before income taxes 1,984 21,790 (19,806 ) -90.9 % Income taxes 33 5,255 (5,222 ) -99.4 % Net income $ 1,951 $ 16,535 $ (14,584 ) -88.2 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ - Cash dividends declared $ 7,172 $ 7,276 $ (104 ) Dividend payout ratio 367.6 % 44.0 % 323.6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 65,030 65,737 (707 ) Diluted 65,038 65,756 (718 )



Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)



Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,839,903 $ 5,553,996 $ 285,907 5.1 % Taxable investment securities 1,527,578 1,516,974 10,604 0.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 37,917 48,973 (11,056 ) -22.6 % Other interest-earning assets 114,175 88,038 26,137 29.7 % Total interest-earning assets 7,519,573 7,207,981 311,592 4.3 % Non-interest-earning assets 550,519 570,225 (19,706 ) -3.5 % Total assets $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 291,886 3.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,359,977 $ 2,354,340 $ 5,637 0.2 % Savings 931,584 1,019,343 (87,759 ) -8.6 % Certificates of deposit 2,192,722 2,014,922 177,800 8.8 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,484,283 5,388,605 95,678 1.8 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 997,148 642,399 354,749 55.2 % Other borrowings - 127,456 (127,456 ) -100.0 % Total borrowings 997,148 769,855 227,293 29.5 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,481,431 6,158,460 322,971 5.2 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 666,846 667,624 (778 ) -0.1 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,721 56,431 290 0.5 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 723,567 724,055 (488 ) -0.1 % Total liabilities 7,204,998 6,882,515 322,483 4.7 % Stockholders' equity 865,094 895,691 (30,597 ) -3.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 291,886 3.8 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.02 % 117.04 % -1.02 % -0.9 %



Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 3.97 % 3.81 % 0.16 % Taxable investment securities 3.46 % 2.75 % 0.71 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.32 % 2.33 % -0.01 % Other interest-earning assets 3.52 % 3.46 % 0.06 % Total interest-earning assets 3.85 % 3.57 % 0.28 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.63 % 0.92 % 0.71 % Savings 0.41 % 0.23 % 0.18 % Certificates of deposit 1.50 % 0.97 % 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.37 % 0.81 % 0.56 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.54 % 2.68 % 0.86 % Other borrowings - % 2.26 % -2.26 % Total borrowings 3.54 % 2.61 % 0.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.71 % 1.03 % 0.68 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.14 % 2.54 % -0.40 % Net interest margin (3) 2.38 % 2.69 % -0.31 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) -0.42 % 0.30 % -0.72 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.62 % 1.65 % -0.03 % Efficiency ratio (4) 89.93 % 58.75 % 31.18 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.10 % 0.85 % -0.75 % Return on average equity (annualized) 0.90 % 7.38 % -6.48 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 1.20 % 9.70 % -8.50 %

_________________________



(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,660 $ 96,076 $ 101,615 $ 62,379 $ 60,452 Securities available for sale 1,286,354 1,263,176 1,344,093 1,526,086 1,591,066 Securities held to maturity 153,786 115,943 118,291 121,853 53,142 Loans held-for-sale 12,940 12,936 28,874 2,822 12,549 Loans receivable 5,984,133 5,656,370 5,417,845 5,003,201 4,826,404 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,877 ) (47,613 ) (47,058 ) (43,860 ) (48,216 ) Net loans receivable 5,935,256 5,608,757 5,370,787 4,959,341 4,778,188 Premises and equipment 50,953 52,642 53,281 53,727 54,067 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 69,022 44,957 47,144 30,997 36,622 Accrued interest receivable 27,368 23,817 20,466 19,517 18,495 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 2,732 2,876 3,020 3,166 3,344 Bank owned life insurance 289,673 289,690 289,177 287,644 286,433 Deferred income taxes, net 51,107 54,278 49,350 34,349 25,709 Other real estate owned 13,410 178 178 401 658 Other assets 110,162 113,369 82,712 76,714 54,603 Total assets $ 8,289,318 $ 7,889,590 $ 7,719,883 $ 7,389,891 $ 7,186,223 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 650,950 $ 683,406 $ 653,899 $ 621,954 $ 604,805 Interest-bearing 5,320,421 5,424,872 5,208,357 4,906,708 4,849,220 Total deposits 5,971,371 6,108,278 5,862,256 5,528,662 5,454,025 Borrowings 1,383,573 851,454 901,337 851,220 686,105 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,307 16,555 16,746 16,979 16,772 Other liabilities 44,427 38,329 45,544 37,861 33,851 Total liabilities 7,416,678 7,014,616 6,825,883 6,434,722 6,190,753 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 674 680 687 714 735 Paid-in capital 515,332 520,245 528,396 561,176 587,392 Retained earnings 449,489 454,710 445,451 441,522 431,549 Unearned ESOP shares (23,834 ) (24,321 ) (24,807 ) (25,294 ) (25,780 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (69,021 ) (76,340 ) (55,727 ) (22,949 ) 1,574 Total stockholders' equity 872,640 874,974 894,000 955,169 995,470 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,289,318 $ 7,889,590 $ 7,719,883 $ 7,389,891 $ 7,186,223 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.53 % 11.09 % 11.58 % 12.93 % 13.85 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.16 % 8.61 % 9.06 % 10.33 % 11.21 % Share data Outstanding shares 67,388 67,938 68,666 71,424 73,453 Book value per share $ 12.95 $ 12.88 $ 13.02 $ 13.37 $ 13.55 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.78 $ 9.73 $ 9.90 $ 10.38 $ 10.64

_________________________



(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.



Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,851,721 $ 2,570,297 $ 2,409,090 $ 2,076,003 $ 2,007,431 Nonresidential mortgage 1,017,341 1,040,688 1,019,838 1,085,988 1,026,447 Commercial business 177,530 186,361 176,807 169,551 180,429 Construction 186,663 166,052 140,131 121,137 110,703 Total commercial loans 4,233,255 3,963,398 3,745,866 3,452,679 3,325,010 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,719,514 1,666,730 1,645,816 1,527,980 1,477,267 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 45,690 43,269 42,028 41,501 43,934 Other consumer 2,648 2,869 2,866 2,755 3,040 Total consumer loans 48,338 46,138 44,894 44,256 46,974 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 6,001,107 5,676,266 5,436,576 5,024,915 4,849,251 Unaccreted yield adjustments (16,974 ) (19,896 ) (18,731 ) (21,714 ) (22,847 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,984,133 5,656,370 5,417,845 5,003,201 4,826,404 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,877 ) (47,613 ) (47,058 ) (43,860 ) (48,216 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,935,256 $ 5,608,757 $ 5,370,787 $ 4,959,341 $ 4,778,188 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 40,549 68,574 70,321 80,595 72,138 Total nonperforming loans 40,549 68,574 70,321 80,595 72,138 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale 8,650 8,650 21,745 - - Other real estate owned 13,410 178 178 401 658 Total nonperforming assets $ 62,609 $ 77,402 $ 92,244 $ 80,996 $ 72,796 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.68 % 1.21 % 1.30 % 1.61 % 1.49 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.76 % 0.98 % 1.19 % 1.10 % 1.01 % Classified loans $ 86,069 $ 92,610 $ 94,555 $ 163,621 $ 162,174 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.99 % ACL to nonperforming loans 120.54 % 69.43 % 66.92 % 54.42 % 66.84 % Net charge-offs $ 407 $ 115 $ 1,024 $ 436 $ 1,149 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.10 % Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 650,950 $ 683,406 $ 653,899 $ 621,954 $ 604,805 Interest-bearing demand 2,316,485 2,382,411 2,265,597 2,154,488 2,106,693 Savings 901,514 982,916 1,053,198 1,088,974 1,087,740 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,354,907 1,263,124 1,116,035 1,122,228 1,184,530 Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 747,515 796,421 773,527 541,018 470,257 Interest-bearing deposits 5,320,421 5,424,872 5,208,357 4,906,708 4,849,220 Total deposits 5,971,371 6,108,278 5,862,256 5,528,662 5,454,025 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,256,573 796,454 651,337 541,220 666,105 Overnight borrowings 127,000 55,000 250,000 310,000 20,000 Total borrowings 1,383,573 851,454 901,337 851,220 686,105 Total funding $ 7,354,944 $ 6,959,732 $ 6,763,593 $ 6,379,882 $ 6,140,130 Loans as a % of deposits 99.6 % 92.0 % 92.1 % 89.8 % 87.8 % Deposits as a % of total funding 81.2 % 87.8 % 86.7 % 86.7 % 88.8 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 18.8 % 12.2 % 13.3 % 13.3 % 11.2 %



Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest income Loans $ 57,996 $ 52,935 $ 48,869 $ 45,846 $ 47,575 Taxable investment securities 13,221 10,439 8,915 8,024 7,595 Tax-exempt investment securities 219 285 297 316 327 Other interest-earning assets 1,005 761 472 415 415 Total interest income 72,441 64,420 58,553 54,601 55,912 Interest expense Deposits 18,822 10,869 3,915 3,565 3,663 Borrowings 8,836 5,020 4,039 3,309 3,562 Total interest expense 27,658 15,889 7,954 6,874 7,225 Net interest income 44,783 48,531 50,599 47,727 48,687 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,671 670 4,222 (3,920 ) (2,420 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 43,112 47,861 46,377 51,647 51,107 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 734 763 658 617 698 (Loss) gain on sale and call of securities (15,227 ) - (563 ) 3 - Gain on sale of loans 134 395 187 376 970 (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned - - (9 ) 14 - Income from bank owned life insurance 1,761 3,698 1,533 1,511 1,562 Electronic banking fees and charges 397 506 366 432 421 Other income 3,723 555 638 238 482 Total non-interest income (8,478 ) 5,917 2,810 3,191 4,133 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,921 20,348 20,367 19,184 18,096 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,987 3,090 3,188 3,223 3,156 Equipment and systems 3,867 3,662 4,516 3,822 3,723 Advertising and marketing 731 747 703 516 448 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,226 906 762 480 721 Directors' compensation 339 340 340 340 649 Other expense 3,579 2,895 3,736 3,058 2,877 Total non-interest expense 32,650 31,988 33,612 30,623 29,670 Income before income taxes 1,984 21,790 15,575 24,215 25,570 Income taxes 33 5,255 4,205 6,522 6,801 Net income $ 1,951 $ 16,535 $ 11,370 $ 17,693 $ 18,769 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 7,172 $ 7,276 $ 7,441 $ 7,720 $ 7,921 Dividend payout ratio 367.6 % 44.0 % 65.4 % 43.6 % 42.2 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 65,030 65,737 67,240 69,790 72,011 Diluted 65,038 65,756 67,276 69,817 72,037



Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,839,903 $ 5,553,996 $ 5,181,983 $ 4,850,236 $ 4,822,959 Taxable investment securities 1,527,578 1,516,974 1,608,372 1,620,996 1,610,395 Tax-exempt investment securities 37,917 48,973 51,672 55,390 57,686 Other interest-earning assets 114,175 88,038 87,990 79,644 77,811 Total interest-earning assets 7,519,573 7,207,981 6,930,017 6,606,266 6,568,851 Non-interest-earning assets 550,519 570,225 564,734 601,684 611,390 Total assets $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,359,977 $ 2,354,340 $ 2,155,946 $ 2,133,977 $ 2,027,021 Savings 931,584 1,019,343 1,077,631 1,088,351 1,086,903 Certificates of deposit 2,192,722 2,014,922 1,701,725 1,650,048 1,693,423 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,484,283 5,388,605 4,935,302 4,872,376 4,807,347 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 997,148 642,399 752,579 632,811 666,029 Other borrowings - 127,456 185,901 51,667 26,033 Total borrowings 997,148 769,855 938,480 684,478 692,062 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,481,431 6,158,460 5,873,782 5,556,854 5,499,409 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 666,846 667,624 640,200 624,152 624,200 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,721 56,431 56,636 49,455 50,870 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 723,567 724,055 696,836 673,607 675,070 Total liabilities 7,204,998 6,882,515 6,570,618 6,230,461 6,174,479 Stockholders' equity 865,094 895,691 924,133 977,489 1,005,762 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 116.02 % 117.04 % 117.98 % 118.89 % 119.45 %



Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 3.97 % 3.81 % 3.77 % 3.78 % 3.95 % Taxable investment securities 3.46 % 2.75 % 2.22 % 1.98 % 1.89 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.32 % 2.33 % 2.30 % 2.28 % 2.26 % Other interest-earning assets 3.52 % 3.46 % 2.15 % 2.08 % 2.13 % Total interest-earning assets 3.85 % 3.57 % 3.38 % 3.31 % 3.40 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.63 % 0.92 % 0.31 % 0.22 % 0.22 % Savings 0.41 % 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Certificates of deposit 1.50 % 0.97 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.37 % 0.81 % 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.30 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.54 % 2.68 % 1.96 % 2.08 % 2.14 % Other borrowings - % 2.26 % 0.77 % 0.17 % 0.09 % Total borrowings 3.54 % 2.61 % 1.72 % 1.93 % 2.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.71 % 1.03 % 0.54 % 0.49 % 0.53 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.14 % 2.54 % 2.84 % 2.82 % 2.87 % Net interest margin (3) 2.38 % 2.69 % 2.92 % 2.89 % 2.96 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) -0.42 % 0.30 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.23 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.79 % 1.70 % 1.65 % Efficiency ratio (4) 89.93 % 58.75 % 62.93 % 60.14 % 56.17 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.10 % 0.85 % 0.61 % 0.98 % 1.05 % Return on average equity (annualized) 0.90 % 7.38 % 4.92 % 7.24 % 7.46 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 1.20 % 9.70 % 6.40 % 9.27 % 9.49 %

_________________________



(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.



The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 1,951 $ 16,535 $ 11,370 $ 17,693 $ 18,769 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Net effect of sale and call of securities 10,811 - 400 (2 ) - Net effect of sale of other assets (2,081 ) - - - (251 ) Severance expense from workforce realignment 538 - - - - Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges - - - - 132 Adjusted net income $ 11,219 $ 16,535 $ 12,338 $ 17,691 $ 18,650 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 1,951 $ 16,535 $ 11,370 $ 17,693 $ 18,769 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 33 5,255 4,205 6,522 6,801 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,671 670 4,222 (3,920 ) (2,420 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 3,655 $ 22,460 $ 19,797 $ 20,295 $ 23,150 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 65,030 65,737 67,240 69,790 72,011 Weighted average common shares - diluted 65,038 65,756 67,276 69,817 72,037 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.06 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.06 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.10 % 0.85 % 0.61 % 0.98 % 1.05 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.56 % 0.85 % 0.66 % 0.98 % 1.04 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 865,094 $ 895,691 $ 924,133 $ 977,489 $ 1,005,762 Return on average equity (GAAP) 0.90 % 7.38 % 4.92 % 7.24 % 7.46 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 5.19 % 7.38 % 5.34 % 7.24 % 7.42 %



Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 865,094 $ 895,691 $ 924,133 $ 977,489 $ 1,005,762 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (2,826 ) (2,971 ) (3,116 ) (3,282 ) (3,462 ) Total average tangible equity $ 651,373 $ 681,825 $ 710,122 $ 763,312 $ 791,405 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 1.20 % 9.70 % 6.40 % 9.27 % 9.49 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.89 % 9.70 % 6.95 % 9.27 % 9.43 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 32,650 $ 31,988 $ 33,612 $ 30,623 $ 29,670 Non-recurring transactions: Severance expense from workforce realignment (757 ) - - - - Early contract termination - - (800 ) - - Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges - - - - (187 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 31,893 $ 31,988 $ 32,812 $ 30,623 $ 29,483 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.79 % 1.70 % 1.65 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.58 % 1.65 % 1.75 % 1.70 % 1.64 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 31,893 $ 31,988 $ 32,812 $ 30,623 $ 29,483 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 44,783 $ 48,531 $ 50,599 $ 47,727 $ 48,687 Total non-interest income (GAAP) (8,478 ) 5,917 2,810 3,191 4,133 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities 15,227 - 563 (3 ) - Net effect of sale of other assets (2,931 ) - - - (356 ) Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 48,601 $ 54,448 $ 53,972 $ 50,915 $ 52,464 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 89.93 % 58.75 % 62.93 % 60.14 % 56.17 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.62 % 58.75 % 60.79 % 60.15 % 56.20 %



