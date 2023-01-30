DJ Commerzbank fulfils Deutsche Börse's DAX 40 criterion of positive EBITDA in the past 2 financial years

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank fulfils Deutsche Börse's DAX 40 criterion of positive EBITDA in the past 2 financial years 30-Jan-2023 / 08:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the basis of preliminary, unaudited figures, Commerzbank achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR3,371 million in the 2022 financial year. This means that Commerzbank meets the criterion of Deutsche Börse Group for DAX 40 membership of a positive EBITDA in its last two financial years. However, any inclusion in the DAX 40 also depends on other criteria, in particular the free float market capitalization. The corresponding valuation is carried out exclusively by the Deutsche Börse Group.

"We have decided to disclose Commerzbank's EBITDA for the 2022 year already now, in order to enable Deutsche Börse Group to consider us as a successor candidate for Linde in the DAX 40, with now two consecutive loss-free years," explains Bettina Orlopp, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank.

In particular, EBITDA for banks is composed of the following components to determine the profitability criterion:

- Pre-tax Income (field number 01401): 2,005 million Euro

- Interest Expense on Debt (01251): 850 million Euro

- Depreciation and Depletion (04049): 516 million Euro

- EBITDA (18198): 3,371 million Euro The information in parentheses identifies the relevant field numbers according to Worldscope Database Datatype Definitions used for the calculation of EBITDA by Deutsche Börse Group. Commerzbank will publish detailed figures for the 2022 financial year on 16 February 2023 on the basis of the preliminary and unaudited annual financial statements.

Press contact

Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986

Contact for investors

Michael Klein +49 69 136-24522

*****

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 26,000 corporate client groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CZB LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 Sequence No.: 219093 EQS News ID: 1545953 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545953&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 02:35 ET (07:35 GMT)