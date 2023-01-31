LumiraDx Inc: LumiraDx Announces Commercial Shipment of its Point of Care NT-proBNP Test in Europe, Supporting Heart Health Checks in UK

Run on the highly portable LumiraDx Platform, the LumiraDx NT-proBNP test is a quantitative, fingerstick blood assay designed for near-patient testing with lab-comparable results in 12 minutes. It is the only fingerstick NT-proBNP test currently commercially available.

The LumiraDx NT-proBNP test is a rapid microfluidic immunofluorescence assay that can aid in the diagnosis of congestive heart failure (CHF).

Available on the same point of care (POC) Platform as LumiraDx's high sensitivity SARS-CoV-2 antigen, HbA1c, D-Dimer, INR, CRP, Flu A/B, RSV, SARS-CoV-2 antibody, SARS-CoV-2 antigen pool, SARS-CoV-2 Ag Ultra and Ultra Pool tests.*

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced it has commenced commercial shipment of its point of care NT-proBNP test to aid in the diagnosis of CHF across Europe.

The LumiraDx NT-proBNPdirect fingerstick assay monitors levels of peptides elevated in the majority forms of heart failure and provides results in twelve minutes from sample application. It is designed to provide lab comparable performance in community-based healthcare settings to quickly and accurately aid in the diagnosis of individuals suspected of having congestive heart failure.

The LumiraDx NT-proBNP test is currently the only quantitative direct fingerstick NT-proBNP assay commercially available, which can enable access to NT-proBNP testing in the community.

To illustrate how the LumiraDx Platform is helping to transform community-based healthcare, LumiraDx is partnering with Medtronic and a number of local healthcare trusts and charities in the UK to launch the Your Heart Matters Bus initiative where members of the public will be offered free heart health checks through a mobile walk-on service. The initiative launches on February 1st and, as part of the initiative, the LumiraDx NT-proBNP point of care test will be used with the members of public who are recommended a test by the healthcare professional at the walk-on service.

Ron Zwanziger, CEO of LumiraDx explains, "As the disease burden of heart failure continues to grow across developed countries, there is a push to optimise diagnosis and care for patients in the community. POC testing is fast and accessible, making implementation in primary care more efficient than laboratory testing. The innovative fingerstick application of the LumiraDx NT-proBNP test will greatly facilitate the switch to NT-proBNP testing in the community, with the potential to transform the diagnosis of heart failure with earlier detection and intervention. The Your Heart Matters Bus initiative is a perfect example of how the LumiraDx technology can truly bring lab comparable diagnostics to the community."

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 30 assays on the market and in the pipeline, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com.

