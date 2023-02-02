Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Artificial Solutions Intern. AB (72/23)

With effect from February 03, 2023, the subscription rights in Artificial Solutions Intern. AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 14, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ASAI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019762287 Order book ID: 282309 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 03, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Artificial Solutions Intern. AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 02, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ASAI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019762295 Order book ID: 282310 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com