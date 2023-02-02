Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
WKN: A3DMG3 ISIN: SE0018397184 Ticker-Symbol: 5JG 
Frankfurt
02.02.23
10:51 Uhr
0,188 Euro
+0,004
+1,90 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2023 | 10:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Artificial Solutions Intern. AB (72/23)

With effect from February 03, 2023, the subscription rights in Artificial
Solutions Intern. AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including February 14, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ASAI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019762287              
Order book ID:  282309                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 03, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Artificial
Solutions Intern. AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including March 02, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ASAI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019762295              
Order book ID:  282310                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
