Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure and connectivity to the global Capital Markets, has announced the successful completion of all LSEG customer dress rehearsals in preparation for cutover to the new Telehouse North Two Data Centre.

As one of the leading service providers for trading access to LSE, Turquoise, TRADEcho and GTP markets, Options has worked closely with LSEG to successfully manage the customer dress rehearsals (CDR), including testing for clients across their native multicast and unicast platforms in data centres across Europe and the US. Options' VP of Managed Colocation, Shamir Parmar, said, "We are delighted to announce the successful completion of all customer dress rehearsals (CDR) in advance of the migration of the London Stock Exchange services on the 18th February. We are also happy to support any clients who wish to initiate repeat testing in the recently announced fourth and final CDR. Finally, we would like to thank all the team at LSEG for their fantastic support throughout the process and wish them all the best in their new home at THN2." (Graphic: Business Wire)

Providing instant access to high-performance, ultra-low-latency technology via layer one or low-latency layer three ports and colocating clients in THN2, Options also facilitates access to the exchange for clients connecting from other global locations via Options' high-performance trading network.

Options' VP of Managed Colocation, Shamir Parmar, said, "We are delighted to announce the successful completion of all customer dress rehearsals (CDR) in advance of the migration of the London Stock Exchange services on the 18th February.

We are also happy to support any clients who wish to initiate repeat testing in the recently announced fourth and final CDR. Finally, we would like to thank all the team at LSEG for their fantastic support throughout the process and wish them all the best in their new home at THN2."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting development for Options, including its global Market Data expansion in North America, VMware Cloud Verified status in SG1, a 100Gb circuit upgrade across the London metro area and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

