Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, and AltemisLab, leaders of sample management consumables and equipment to optimize inventory management workflows, today announced a collaboration that will streamline sample management automation for customers. The companies will also be showcasing their joint technology approach at the SLAS2023 International Conference and Exhibition taking place in San Diego from February 25 to March 1.

Through this collaboration, scientists will be able to integrate AltemisLab's AlteCap Swift CELL screw-cap decapper into sample management workflows controlled by Biosero's Green Button Go laboratory automation software. The rapid decapper device has interchangeable cassettes to allow for use with tubes from any manufacturer and any SBS-compliant tube format. Now, the device can be controlled through Biosero's suite of laboratory automation software to enable fully automated workflows and extended laboratory productivity even in the absence of human operators.

"The AltemisLab team is enthusiastic about offering a total solution to help identify, preserve, and process precious research samples," said Emma Ryan, founder and Sales Director at AltemisLab. "We are committed to developing products that work not just as standalone devices on the lab bench, but that can also be integrated into an automated workcell. Collaborating with Biosero is a great opportunity that allows us to support customers' integration projects."

Ryan Bernhardt, Chief Commercial Officer at Biosero, commented: "Biosero has long been hardware-agnostic, with a commitment to delivering the best experience and results for our customers. We are pleased to team up with AltemisLab to bring their universal sample management devices into seamless automated laboratory setups with our Green Button Go software to add even more capabilities for users."

Both Biosero and AltemisLab will be demonstrating their tools at SLAS2023, in booths #1729 and #1855, respectively. To book an appointment, please contact Hayley Dyer (hayleydyer@biosero.com) at Biosero or Jessica Hutchinson (jessica.hutchinson@altemislab.com) at AltemisLab. Biosero will also continue in-person and virtual demonstrations of the combined technologies in its Acceleration Lab in San Diego.

About AltemisLab

Founded by an experienced team with considerable industry knowledge, AltemisLab utilises this expertise to deliver the highest-quality products and exceptional service to help customers map workflows and identify the tools that will realise practical, financial, and time-saving benefits. The founders of AltemisLab have been working with 2D barcoded tubes since 2000, when this technology was first used by pharmaceutical companies for compound storage. AltemisLab 2D barcoded tubes, barcode readers, decapping, capping, and handling equipment symbolise a new era of efficiency. With AltemisLab you can rest assured that compliance, quality control and manufacturing excellence are unrivalled. For more information visit www.altemislab.com.

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Biosero's Green Button Go Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. Additionally, Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. Biosero is passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world's most significant needs. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.

