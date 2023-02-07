CF Bankshares Inc.: CF Bankshares Inc., Parent Of CFBank Na, Reports Results For The 4th Quarter And Full Year 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year to date (YTD) ended December 31, 2022 .
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights
- Net Income of $4.7 million ( $0.72 per share) for Q4 2022 which represents a 10% increase over Q3 2022. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") of $6.5 million for Q4 2022 was up 20% as compared to Q3 2022. For the full year 2022, net income was $18.2 million ( $2.78 per share) and PPNR was $23.4 million .
- Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 1.04% and PPNR ROA was 1.46% for the fourth quarter, while Return on Average Equity (ROE) was 13.55% and PPNR ROE was 18.96%.
- For the year ended December 31, 2022, ROA was 1.11% and ROE was 13.69%.
- Book value per share increased to $21.43 at December 31, 2022 .
- Net loans and leases grew by $98 million during the quarter. Net loans and leases totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022 .
- Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.05% and loans more than 30 days past due at 0.13% of total loans.
Recent Developments
- In February 2023, the Company will be relocating its headquarters to Hamilton Quarter, near New Albany, Ohio . This new location consolidates two (2) existing offices as well as provides significantly increased presence and visibility. Additionally, we expect increased banking opportunities given its proximity to the Intel growth corridor. Boutique delivery of Commercial and Personal Banking services will be provided at the new HQ location.
- On January 4, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a Cash Dividend of $0.05 per share payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 17, 2023 .
CEO and Board Chair Commentary
Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented: "Our Business model with Boutique delivery continues to resonate with Business Owners and Entrepreneurs located in the metro markets we serve. Over the past 12-15 months, we have successfully doubled the size of our Commercial Banking teams, adding experienced Talent mostly coming to us from Regional Banks. The additions of this top Commercial Banking talent has enabled us to continue shifting our business mix toward Commercial and Industrial ("C&I"), capturing quality new full service relationships.
To help offset the pressure on Net Interest Margin ("NIM") from rising Deposit costs, we are leaning more heavily into SBA loans and other higher yielding earning assets. In addition, we have a number of initiatives underway during 2023 to expand Fee Income revenues, including Swap fee income, along with introducing new Cash Management products and services along with a new and competitive Business Credit Card Program.
We are protecting as well as expanding our core Deposit base, having particular success with increasing our Deposits from not for profits and local Municipalities.
Our Credit Quality remains pristine, as we have maintained our disciplines and focus on high quality customers and borrowers.
We expect our new HQ location, which combines two (2) existing Columbus area locations, will enhance both efficiency and Teamwork.
Our previous long experiences operating in volatile rate environments, prepared us to remain nimble while sticking to our proven business disciplines. We see much opportunity to add quality new business relationships in this new year.
Our Best is yet Ahead!"
Robert E. Hoeweler, Chairman of the Board, added: "Our Bank and Team have proven our ability to maintain strong performance during both changing and varying economic backdrops. Recently, we successfully navigated Covid and the residential mortgage industry contraction. Currently, the industry is challenged by rapidly rising interest rates. We are well experienced and confident our Leadership is up to the challenge."
Overview of Results
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $4.7 million (or $0.72 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $4.2 million (or $0.65 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and net income of $4.5 million (or $0.68 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $6.5 million compared to PPNR of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $5.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 .
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $18.2 million (or $2.78 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $18.5 million (or $2.77 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2021 . PPNR was $23.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $21.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income totaled $13.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and decreased $161,000, or 1.2%, compared to $13.3 million in the prior quarter, and increased $2.2 million, or 19.9%, compared to $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The decrease in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $4.1 million, or 86.5%, increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $3.9 million, or 21.6%, increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense when compared to the prior quarter was attributed to a 104bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with a $130.3 million, or 10.4%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a $124.6 million, or 7.9%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding, coupled with a 58bps increase in average yield on interest-earning assets. The net interest margin of 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 28bps compared to the net interest margin of 3.36% for the prior quarter.
The increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an $8.8 million, or 66.8%, increase in interest income, partially offset by a $6.6 million, or 305.3%, increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a $402.6 million, or 30.8%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding, coupled with a 110bps increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in interest expense was attributed to a $394.1 million, or 40.0%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with a 166bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin of 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 28bps compared to the net interest margin of 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $651,000 and decreased $54,000, or 7.7%, compared to $705,000 for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $173,000 loss on redemption of life insurance, partially offset by a $124,000 increase in swap fee income.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased $731,000, or 52.9%, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $590,000 decrease in net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans, a $209,000 decrease in net gain on sales of commercial loans, and a $173,000 loss on redemption of life insurance, partially offset by a $136,000 increase in Swap fee income.
During the second quarter 2022, we exited the DTC mortgage originations business in favor of lending in our Regional markets. The following table represents the notional amount of loans sold during the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 .
Three Months ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Notional amount of loans sold
$
2,717
$
-
$
130,407
The following table represents the revenue recognized on mortgage activities for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 (in thousands).
Three Months ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Gain (loss) on loans sold
$
(22)
$
-
$
1,025
Gain (loss) from change in fair value of loans held-for-sale
-
-
(567)
Gain (loss) from change in fair value of derivatives
-
-
110
$
(22)
$
-
$
568
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $7.3 million and decreased $1.3 million, or 15.4%, compared to $8.6 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $570,000 decrease in impairment of property and equipment, a $494,000 decrease in data processing expense and a $298,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits. The decrease in impairment of property and equipment was related to an impairment booked in the third quarter 2022 for the pending sale of our headquarters building in Worthington as we prepared to move our headquarters office to New Albany, Ohio . The decrease in data processing expense was primarily related one-time charges for the conversion of our core processing system during the third quarter of 2022.
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased $477,000, or 7.0%, compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $297,000 increase in FDIC premiums and a $276,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits. The increase in FDIC expense was related to increased assets and deposit levels and assessment rates.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (effective tax rate of 20.8%), compared to $1.0 million for the prior quarter (effective tax rate of 19.4%) and $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (effective tax rate of 19.6%).
Loans and Loans Held For Sale
Net loans and leases totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022 and increased $98.4 million, or 6.7%, from the prior quarter and increased $358.1 million, or 29.5%, from December 31, 2021 . The increase in net loans during the quarter was primarily due to a $54.2 million increase in construction loan balances, a $25.5 million increase in single-family residential loan balances, a $12.3 million increase in commercial loan balances, and a $6.5 million increase in multi-family loan balances. The increases in the aforementioned loan balances were related to increased sales activity and new relationships.
The increase in net loans from December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $118.3 million increase in single-family residential loan balances, a $100.8 million increase in construction loan balances, a $90.5 million increase in commercial loan balances, a $27.4 million increase in multi-family loan balances, a $15.5 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, and a $6.5 million increase in home equity lines of credit. The increases in the aforementioned loan balances were related to increased sales activity and new relationships.
The following table presents the recorded investment in loans and leases for certain non-owner-occupied loan types ($ in thousands).
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Construction - 1-4 family*
$
60,791
$
56,397
$
42,281
Construction - Multi-family*
87,460
79,714
56,071
Construction - Non-residential*
54,221
40,744
30,220
Hotel/Motel
9,762
16,976
17,023
Industrial / Warehouse
18,506
23,658
26,362
Land/Land Development
23,877
20,996
27,895
Medical/Healthcare/Senior Housing
469
495
3,253
Multi-family
111,210
82,939
84,580
Office
44,686
45,070
40,526
Retail
24,781
25,029
26,631
Other
$
49,897
$
51,655
$
61,089
*CFbank possesses a core competency and deep expertise in Construction Lending. The construction lending business sector has produced many full banking relationships with proven developers with long successful track records.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $761,000, or 0.05%, of total loans at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $243,000 from nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $236,000 from nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2021. Loans past due more than 30 days totaled $2.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.3 million at September 30, 2022 and $3.6 million at December 31, 2021 .
The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) totaled $16.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $15.7 million at September 30, 2022 and $15.5 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of the ALLL to total loans was 1.01% at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.05% at September 30, 2022 and 1.26% at December 31, 2021 .
There was $637,000 in provision for loan and lease losses expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. There was $150,000 in provision for loan and lease losses expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and no provision for loan and lease losses expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 . Net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $262,000 compared to net recoveries of $5,000 for the prior quarter and net recoveries of $21,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 .
Deposits
Deposits totaled $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $37.9 million, or 2.6%, when compared to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $281.6 million, or 22.6%, when compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase when compared to the prior quarter end is primarily due to an $84.9 million increase in money market account balances, partially offset by a $41.9 million decrease in certificate of deposit account balances and a $4.0 million decrease in checking account balances. The increase when compared to December 31, 2021 is primarily due to a $326.9 million increase in money market account balances, partially offset by a $26.4 million decrease in certificate of deposit account balances and a $16.9 million decrease in checking account balances. The increase in money market account balances during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 included several new Public Funds deposit relationships totaling approximately $47 million and $207 million, respectively. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts totaled $263.2 million at December 31, 2022 and decreased $7.7 million from $270.9 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased $21.7 million from $284.9 million at December 31, 2021 .
Borrowings
FHLB advances and other debt totaled $109.5 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $6.7 million, or 6.5%, when compared to $102.8 million at September 30, 2022 and an increase of $19.8 million when compared to $89.7 million at December 31, 2021 . The increase when compared to the prior quarter was due to an increase of $6.5 million on the Company's line of credit with a third party financial institution. The increase when compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $15.0 million increase in FHLB advances and an increase of $5.2 million on the Company's line of credit with a third party financial institution.
Capital
Stockholders' equity totaled $139.2 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $4.3 million, or 3.2%, from $134.9 million at September 30, 2022. Stockholders' equity increased $13.9 million, or 11.1%, from $125.3 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in total stockholders' equity during the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by a $383,000 increase in other comprehensive loss. The increase in total stockholders' equity during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by share repurchases of $2.5 million and a $1.9 million increase in other comprehensive loss. The other comprehensive loss was the result of the mark-to-market adjustment of our investment portfolio.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Management uses these "non-GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release include Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Net Revenue (PPNR), PPNR Return on Average Assets and PPNR Return on Average Equity. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this earnings release under the heading "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION."
About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank
CF Bankshares Inc. (the Company) is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Four (4) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana . The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR of nearly 25%.
CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.
CFBank was recently recognized in CB Resource Inc.'s Durable Performance Index which highlighted banks who have maintained above average performance over the course of the last three years based on 11 key performance indicators over the three-year period ended September 30, 2022. In addition, CFBank ranked #7 on American Banker's listing of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks based on 3-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021 and has been recognized as a Small Cap All-Star performer by Piper Sandler in 2021, 2020, and 2019.
Consolidated Statements of Income
($ in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
% change
2022
2021
% change
Total interest income
$
21,901
$
13,127
67 %
$
67,764
52,348
29 %
Total interest expense
8,746
2,158
305 %
18,974
10,309
84 %
Net interest income
13,155
10,969
20 %
48,790
42,039
16 %
Provision for loan and lease losses
637
-
n/m
787
(1,600)
n/m
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease
12,518
10,969
14 %
48,003
43,639
10 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
312
233
34 %
1,135
845
34 %
Net gain (loss) on sales of residential mortgage loans
(22)
568
n/m
656
5,916
-89 %
Net gain on sale of commercial loans
76
285
-73 %
353
1,443
-76 %
Swap fee income
148
12
1133 %
190
194
-2 %
Gain (loss) on redemption of life insurance
(173)
-
n/m
(173)
383
n/m
Gain on sale of deposits
-
-
n/m
-
1,893
n/m
Other
310
284
9 %
1,049
966
9 %
Noninterest income
651
1,382
-53 %
3,210
11,640
-72 %
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,814
3,538
8 %
15,125
16,948
-11 %
Occupancy and equipment
298
285
5 %
1,253
1,120
12 %
Data processing
632
506
25 %
2,807
2,086
35 %
Franchise and other taxes
312
252
24 %
1,151
975
18 %
Professional fees
610
793
-23 %
2,758
4,348
-37 %
Director fees
167
156
7 %
632
622
2 %
Postage, printing, and supplies
57
26
119 %
183
146
25 %
Advertising and marketing
144
489
-71 %
431
3,061
-86 %
Telephone
69
72
-4 %
249
263
-5 %
Loan expenses
192
165
16 %
694
352
97 %
Depreciation
121
124
-2 %
496
435
14 %
FDIC premiums
440
143
208 %
1,130
1,238
-9 %
Regulatory assessment
71
65
9 %
272
261
4 %
Other insurance
42
45
-7 %
177
158
12 %
Impairment of property and equipment
-
-
n/m
570
-
n/m
Other
304
137
122 %
693
448
55 %
Noninterest expense
7,273
6,796
7 %
28,621
32,461
-12 %
Income before income taxes
5,896
5,555
6 %
22,592
22,818
-1 %
Income tax expense
1,225
1,088
13 %
4,428
4,365
1 %
Net Income
$
4,671
$
4,467
5 %
$
18,164
$
18,453
-2 %
Share Data
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.73
$
0.69
$
2.84
$
2.84
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.72
$
0.68
$
2.78
$
2.77
Average common shares outstanding - basic
6,363,552
6,448,896
6,397,053
6,508,156
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
6,491,820
6,585,511
6,535,160
6,650,447
n/m - not meaningful
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
($ in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
151,787
$
198,066
$
154,850
$
168,290
$
166,591
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
100
100
100
100
100
Securities available for sale
10,442
11,436
12,220
13,004
16,347
Equity Securities
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
Loans held for sale
580
-
-
8,470
27,988
Loans and leases
1,588,317
1,489,570
1,393,759
1,296,836
1,229,657
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
(16,062)
(15,687)
(15,532)
(15,520)
(15,508)
Loans and leases, net
1,572,255
1,473,883
1,378,227
1,281,316
1,214,149
FHLB and FRB stock
7,942
7,633
7,332
7,326
7,315
Premises and equipment, net
3,778
3,792
6,110
6,032
5,869
Other assets held for sale
1,930
1,930
-
-
-
Operating lease right of use assets
1,357
1,499
1,638
1,782
1,925
Bank owned life insurance
25,641
26,189
26,038
25,889
25,743
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
39,362
34,514
27,962
26,986
24,562
Total assets
$
1,820,174
$
1,764,042
$
1,619,477
$
1,544,195
$
1,495,589
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$
263,241
$
270,945
$
244,484
$
253,778
$
284,935
Interest bearing
1,264,681
1,219,038
1,133,005
1,045,008
961,417
Total deposits
1,527,922
1,489,983
1,377,489
1,298,786
1,246,352
FHLB advances and other debt
109,461
102,803
75,594
83,235
89,727
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
3,513
2,573
1,879
2,078
2,752
Operating lease liabilities
1,438
1,588
1,736
1,889
2,032
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
23,670
17,311
15,185
14,972
14,513
Subordinated debentures
14,922
14,912
14,903
14,893
14,883
Total liabilities
1,680,926
1,629,170
1,486,786
1,415,853
1,370,259
Stockholders' equity
139,248
134,872
132,691
128,342
125,330
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,820,174
$
1,764,042
$
1,619,477
$
1,544,195
$
1,495,589
Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis
For Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Securities (1) (2)
$
16,178
$
217
4.75 %
$
17,044
$
219
4.64 %
$
21,768
$
227
4.18 %
Loans and leases and loans held
1,522,529
19,971
5.25 %
1,424,326
16,876
4.74 %
1,205,878
12,804
4.25 %
Other earning assets
161,904
1,603
3.96 %
135,240
813
2.40 %
71,647
29
0.16 %
FHLB and FRB stock
7,810
110
5.63 %
7,192
98
5.45 %
6,520
67
4.11 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,708,421
21,901
5.12 %
1,583,802
18,006
4.54 %
1,305,813
13,127
4.02 %
Noninterest-earning assets
86,974
78,222
75,345
Total assets
$
1,795,395
$
1,662,024
$
1,381,158
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
1,260,255
7,775
2.47 %
$
1,154,605
3,992
1.38 %
$
924,453
1,632
0.71 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
118,083
971
3.29 %
93,397
698
2.99 %
59,782
526
3.52 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,378,338
8,746
2.54 %
1,248,002
4,690
1.50 %
984,235
2,158
0.88 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
279,212
279,383
273,691
Total liabilities
1,657,550
1,527,385
1,257,926
Equity
137,845
134,639
123,232
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,795,395
$
1,662,024
$
1,381,158
Net interest-earning assets
$
330,083
$
335,800
$
321,578
Net interest income/interest rate
$
13,155
2.58 %
$
13,316
3.04 %
$
10,969
3.14 %
Net interest margin
3.08 %
3.36 %
3.36 %
Average interest-earning assets
to average interest-bearing liabilities
123.95 %
126.91 %
132.67 %
(1)Average balance is computed using the carrying value of securities. Average yield is computed using the historical amortized cost average balance for available for sale securities.
(2)Average yields and interest earned are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(3)Average balance is computed using the recorded investment in loans net of the ALLL and includes nonperforming loans.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
At or for the three months ended
At or for the year ended
($ in thousands except per share data)
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Earnings and Dividends
Net interest income
$
13,155
$
13,316
$
11,545
$
10,774
$
10,969
$
48,790
$
42,039
Provision for loan and lease losses
$
637
$
150
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
787
$
(1,600)
Noninterest income
$
651
$
705
$
808
$
1,046
$
1,382
$
3,210
$
11,640
Noninterest expense
$
7,273
$
8,599
$
6,472
$
6,277
$
6,796
$
28,621
$
32,461
Net Income
$
4,671
$
4,249
$
4,726
$
4,518
$
4,467
$
18,164
$
18,453
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.73
$
0.66
$
0.74
$
0.70
$
0.69
$
2.84
$
2.84
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.72
$
0.65
$
0.72
$
0.69
$
0.68
$
2.78
$
2.77
Dividends declared per share
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.18
$
0.13
Performance Ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
1.04 %
1.02 %
1.18 %
1.24 %
1.29 %
1.11 %
1.26 %
Return on average equity
13.55 %
12.62 %
14.61 %
14.32 %
14.50 %
13.69 %
15.58 %
Average yield on interest-earning assets
5.12 %
4.54 %
3.88 %
3.82 %
4.02 %
4.37 %
3.79 %
Average rate paid on interest-bearing
2.54 %
1.50 %
1.05 %
0.90 %
0.88 %
1.55 %
0.95 %
Average interest rate spread
2.58 %
3.04 %
2.83 %
2.92 %
3.14 %
2.82 %
2.84 %
Net interest margin, fully taxable
3.08 %
3.36 %
3.04 %
3.13 %
3.36 %
3.15 %
3.04 %
Efficiency ratio
52.68 %
61.33 %
52.39 %
53.10 %
55.02 %
55.04 %
60.47 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.62 %
2.07 %
1.62 %
1.72 %
1.97 %
1.76 %
2.22 %
Capital
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (1)
9.89 %
10.00 %
10.09 %
11.06 %
11.29 %
9.89 %
11.29 %
Total risk-based capital ratio (1)
12.74 %
12.78 %
13.33 %
14.01 %
14.02 %
12.74 %
14.02 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1)
11.65 %
11.65 %
12.13 %
12.76 %
12.77 %
11.65 %
12.77 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk
11.65 %
11.65 %
12.13 %
12.76 %
12.77 %
11.65 %
12.77 %
Equity to total assets at end of period
7.65 %
7.65 %
8.19 %
8.31 %
8.38 %
7.65 %
8.38 %
Book value per common share
$
21.43
$
20.85
$
20.25
$
19.70
$
19.28
$
21.43
$
19.28
Tangible book value per common share
$
21.43
$
20.85
$
20.25
$
19.70
$
19.28
$
21.43
$
19.28
Period-end market value per common
$
21.18
$
20.62
$
21.00
$
22.30
$
20.53
$
21.18
$
20.53
Period-end common shares outstanding
6,496,824
6,467,278
6,552,020
6,515,927
6,500,248
6,496,824
6,500,248
Average basic common shares
6,363,552
6,393,531
6,413,884
6,417,881
6,448,896
6,397,053
6,508,156
Average diluted common shares
6,491,820
6,547,791
6,552,763
6,548,380
6,585,511
6,535,160
6,650,447
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans
$
761
$
1,004
$
921
$
1,006
$
997
$
761
$
997
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.05 %
0.07 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.08 %
0.05 %
0.08 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.07 %
0.07 %
0.04 %
0.07 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
1.01 %
1.05 %
1.11 %
1.20 %
1.26 %
1.01 %
1.26 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
2110.64 %
1562.45 %
1686.43 %
1542.74 %
1555.47 %
2110.64 %
1555.47 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
262
$
(5)
$
(12)
$
(12)
$
(21)
$
233
$
(86)
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)
0.07 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
(0.01 %)
0.02 %
(0.01 %)
Average Balances
Loans
$
1,537,941
$
1,439,863
$
1,340,330
$
1,254,639
$
1,173,853
$
1,394,838
$
1,048,349
Assets
$
1,795,395
$
1,662,024
$
1,596,926
$
1,456,003
$
1,381,158
$
1,629,191
$
1,461,180
Stockholders' equity
$
137,845
$
134,639
$
129,423
$
126,199
$
123,232
$
132,642
$
118,430
(1) Regulatory capital ratios of CFBank
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
This press release contains certain non-GAAP disclosures for: (1) PPNR, (2) PPNR return on average assets and (3) PPNR return on average equity. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operations performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of PPNR is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings (2) return on average assets and (3) return on average equity.
The table below presents the reconciliation of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:
Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR"),
PPNR Return on Average Assets and PPNR Return on Average Equity
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
4,671
$
4,249
$
4,467
$
18,164
$
18,453
Add: Provision for credit losses
637
150
-
787
(1,600)
Add: Income tax expense
1,225
1,023
1,088
4,428
4,365
Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue
$
6,533
$
5,422
$
5,555
$
23,379
$
21,218
Average Assets
$
1,795,395
$
1,662,024
$
1,381,158
$
1,629,191
$
1,461,180
Average Stockholders' Equity
$
137,845
$
134,639
$
123,232
$
132,642
$
118,430
Return on average assets (1)
1.04 %
1.02 %
1.29 %
1.11 %
1.26 %
PPNR return on average assets (2)
1.46 %
1.30 %
1.61 %
1.44 %
1.45 %
Return on average equity (3)
13.55 %
12.62 %
14.50 %
13.69 %
15.58 %
PPNR return on average equity (4)
18.96 %
16.11 %
18.03 %
17.63 %
17.92 %
(1) Annualized net income divided by average assets
(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets
(3) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity
(4) Annualized PPNR divided by average stockholders' equity
SOURCE CF Bankshares Inc.