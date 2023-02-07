Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 548210 ISIN: US12520L1098 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
07.02.23
17:15 Uhr
20,960 US-Dollar
+0,080
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CF BANKSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CF BANKSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.02.2023 | 15:00
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CF Bankshares Inc.: CF Bankshares Inc., Parent Of CFBank Na, Reports Results For The 4th Quarter And Full Year 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year to date (YTD) ended December 31, 2022 .

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Net Income of $4.7 million ( $0.72 per share) for Q4 2022 which represents a 10% increase over Q3 2022. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") of $6.5 million for Q4 2022 was up 20% as compared to Q3 2022. For the full year 2022, net income was $18.2 million ( $2.78 per share) and PPNR was $23.4 million .
  • Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 1.04% and PPNR ROA was 1.46% for the fourth quarter, while Return on Average Equity (ROE) was 13.55% and PPNR ROE was 18.96%.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2022, ROA was 1.11% and ROE was 13.69%.
  • Book value per share increased to $21.43 at December 31, 2022 .
  • Net loans and leases grew by $98 million during the quarter. Net loans and leases totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022 .
  • Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.05% and loans more than 30 days past due at 0.13% of total loans.

Recent Developments

  • In February 2023, the Company will be relocating its headquarters to Hamilton Quarter, near New Albany, Ohio . This new location consolidates two (2) existing offices as well as provides significantly increased presence and visibility. Additionally, we expect increased banking opportunities given its proximity to the Intel growth corridor. Boutique delivery of Commercial and Personal Banking services will be provided at the new HQ location.
  • On January 4, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a Cash Dividend of $0.05 per share payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 17, 2023 .

CEO and Board Chair Commentary

Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented: "Our Business model with Boutique delivery continues to resonate with Business Owners and Entrepreneurs located in the metro markets we serve. Over the past 12-15 months, we have successfully doubled the size of our Commercial Banking teams, adding experienced Talent mostly coming to us from Regional Banks. The additions of this top Commercial Banking talent has enabled us to continue shifting our business mix toward Commercial and Industrial ("C&I"), capturing quality new full service relationships.

To help offset the pressure on Net Interest Margin ("NIM") from rising Deposit costs, we are leaning more heavily into SBA loans and other higher yielding earning assets. In addition, we have a number of initiatives underway during 2023 to expand Fee Income revenues, including Swap fee income, along with introducing new Cash Management products and services along with a new and competitive Business Credit Card Program.

We are protecting as well as expanding our core Deposit base, having particular success with increasing our Deposits from not for profits and local Municipalities.

Our Credit Quality remains pristine, as we have maintained our disciplines and focus on high quality customers and borrowers.

We expect our new HQ location, which combines two (2) existing Columbus area locations, will enhance both efficiency and Teamwork.

Our previous long experiences operating in volatile rate environments, prepared us to remain nimble while sticking to our proven business disciplines. We see much opportunity to add quality new business relationships in this new year.

Our Best is yet Ahead!"

Robert E. Hoeweler, Chairman of the Board, added: "Our Bank and Team have proven our ability to maintain strong performance during both changing and varying economic backdrops. Recently, we successfully navigated Covid and the residential mortgage industry contraction. Currently, the industry is challenged by rapidly rising interest rates. We are well experienced and confident our Leadership is up to the challenge."

Overview of Results

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $4.7 million (or $0.72 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $4.2 million (or $0.65 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and net income of $4.5 million (or $0.68 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $6.5 million compared to PPNR of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $5.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 .

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $18.2 million (or $2.78 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $18.5 million (or $2.77 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2021 . PPNR was $23.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $21.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $13.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and decreased $161,000, or 1.2%, compared to $13.3 million in the prior quarter, and increased $2.2 million, or 19.9%, compared to $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The decrease in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $4.1 million, or 86.5%, increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $3.9 million, or 21.6%, increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense when compared to the prior quarter was attributed to a 104bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with a $130.3 million, or 10.4%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a $124.6 million, or 7.9%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding, coupled with a 58bps increase in average yield on interest-earning assets. The net interest margin of 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 28bps compared to the net interest margin of 3.36% for the prior quarter.

The increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an $8.8 million, or 66.8%, increase in interest income, partially offset by a $6.6 million, or 305.3%, increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a $402.6 million, or 30.8%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding, coupled with a 110bps increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in interest expense was attributed to a $394.1 million, or 40.0%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with a 166bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin of 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 28bps compared to the net interest margin of 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $651,000 and decreased $54,000, or 7.7%, compared to $705,000 for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $173,000 loss on redemption of life insurance, partially offset by a $124,000 increase in swap fee income.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased $731,000, or 52.9%, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $590,000 decrease in net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans, a $209,000 decrease in net gain on sales of commercial loans, and a $173,000 loss on redemption of life insurance, partially offset by a $136,000 increase in Swap fee income.

During the second quarter 2022, we exited the DTC mortgage originations business in favor of lending in our Regional markets. The following table represents the notional amount of loans sold during the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 .











Three Months ended


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

Notional amount of loans sold

$

2,717


$

-


$

130,407










The following table represents the revenue recognized on mortgage activities for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 (in thousands).











Three Months ended


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

Gain (loss) on loans sold

$

(22)


$

-


$

1,025

Gain (loss) from change in fair value of loans held-for-sale


-



-



(567)

Gain (loss) from change in fair value of derivatives


-



-



110


$

(22)


$

-


$

568


Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $7.3 million and decreased $1.3 million, or 15.4%, compared to $8.6 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $570,000 decrease in impairment of property and equipment, a $494,000 decrease in data processing expense and a $298,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits. The decrease in impairment of property and equipment was related to an impairment booked in the third quarter 2022 for the pending sale of our headquarters building in Worthington as we prepared to move our headquarters office to New Albany, Ohio . The decrease in data processing expense was primarily related one-time charges for the conversion of our core processing system during the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased $477,000, or 7.0%, compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $297,000 increase in FDIC premiums and a $276,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits. The increase in FDIC expense was related to increased assets and deposit levels and assessment rates.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (effective tax rate of 20.8%), compared to $1.0 million for the prior quarter (effective tax rate of 19.4%) and $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (effective tax rate of 19.6%).

Loans and Loans Held For Sale

Net loans and leases totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022 and increased $98.4 million, or 6.7%, from the prior quarter and increased $358.1 million, or 29.5%, from December 31, 2021 . The increase in net loans during the quarter was primarily due to a $54.2 million increase in construction loan balances, a $25.5 million increase in single-family residential loan balances, a $12.3 million increase in commercial loan balances, and a $6.5 million increase in multi-family loan balances. The increases in the aforementioned loan balances were related to increased sales activity and new relationships.

The increase in net loans from December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $118.3 million increase in single-family residential loan balances, a $100.8 million increase in construction loan balances, a $90.5 million increase in commercial loan balances, a $27.4 million increase in multi-family loan balances, a $15.5 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, and a $6.5 million increase in home equity lines of credit. The increases in the aforementioned loan balances were related to increased sales activity and new relationships.

The following table presents the recorded investment in loans and leases for certain non-owner-occupied loan types ($ in thousands).










December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Construction - 1-4 family*

$

60,791


$

56,397

$

42,281

Construction - Multi-family*


87,460



79,714


56,071

Construction - Non-residential*


54,221



40,744


30,220

Hotel/Motel


9,762



16,976


17,023

Industrial / Warehouse


18,506



23,658


26,362

Land/Land Development


23,877



20,996


27,895

Medical/Healthcare/Senior Housing


469



495


3,253

Multi-family


111,210



82,939


84,580

Office


44,686



45,070


40,526

Retail


24,781



25,029


26,631

Other

$

49,897


$

51,655

$

61,089









*CFbank possesses a core competency and deep expertise in Construction Lending. The construction lending business sector has produced many full banking relationships with proven developers with long successful track records.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $761,000, or 0.05%, of total loans at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $243,000 from nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $236,000 from nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2021. Loans past due more than 30 days totaled $2.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.3 million at September 30, 2022 and $3.6 million at December 31, 2021 .

The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) totaled $16.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $15.7 million at September 30, 2022 and $15.5 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of the ALLL to total loans was 1.01% at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.05% at September 30, 2022 and 1.26% at December 31, 2021 .

There was $637,000 in provision for loan and lease losses expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. There was $150,000 in provision for loan and lease losses expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and no provision for loan and lease losses expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 . Net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $262,000 compared to net recoveries of $5,000 for the prior quarter and net recoveries of $21,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 .

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $37.9 million, or 2.6%, when compared to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $281.6 million, or 22.6%, when compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase when compared to the prior quarter end is primarily due to an $84.9 million increase in money market account balances, partially offset by a $41.9 million decrease in certificate of deposit account balances and a $4.0 million decrease in checking account balances. The increase when compared to December 31, 2021 is primarily due to a $326.9 million increase in money market account balances, partially offset by a $26.4 million decrease in certificate of deposit account balances and a $16.9 million decrease in checking account balances. The increase in money market account balances during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 included several new Public Funds deposit relationships totaling approximately $47 million and $207 million, respectively. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts totaled $263.2 million at December 31, 2022 and decreased $7.7 million from $270.9 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased $21.7 million from $284.9 million at December 31, 2021 .

Borrowings

FHLB advances and other debt totaled $109.5 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $6.7 million, or 6.5%, when compared to $102.8 million at September 30, 2022 and an increase of $19.8 million when compared to $89.7 million at December 31, 2021 . The increase when compared to the prior quarter was due to an increase of $6.5 million on the Company's line of credit with a third party financial institution. The increase when compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $15.0 million increase in FHLB advances and an increase of $5.2 million on the Company's line of credit with a third party financial institution.

Capital

Stockholders' equity totaled $139.2 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $4.3 million, or 3.2%, from $134.9 million at September 30, 2022. Stockholders' equity increased $13.9 million, or 11.1%, from $125.3 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in total stockholders' equity during the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by a $383,000 increase in other comprehensive loss. The increase in total stockholders' equity during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by share repurchases of $2.5 million and a $1.9 million increase in other comprehensive loss. The other comprehensive loss was the result of the mark-to-market adjustment of our investment portfolio.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Management uses these "non-GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release include Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Net Revenue (PPNR), PPNR Return on Average Assets and PPNR Return on Average Equity. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this earnings release under the heading "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the Company) is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Four (4) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana . The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR of nearly 25%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

CFBank was recently recognized in CB Resource Inc.'s Durable Performance Index which highlighted banks who have maintained above average performance over the course of the last three years based on 11 key performance indicators over the three-year period ended September 30, 2022. In addition, CFBank ranked #7 on American Banker's listing of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks based on 3-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021 and has been recognized as a Small Cap All-Star performer by Piper Sandler in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other materials we have filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, which are made in good faith by us. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) projections of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per common share, capital structure and other financial items; (2) plans and objectives of the management or Boards of Directors of CF Bankshares Inc. or CFBank; (3) statements regarding future events, actions or economic performance; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "estimate," "strategy," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "predict," "will," "intend," "plan," "targeted," and the negative of these terms, or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on local, national and global economic conditions in general and on our industry and business in particular, including adverse impacts on our customer's operations, financial condition and ability to repay loans, changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage market, and inflationary pressures, and those additional risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with SEC for the year ended December 31, 2021, as supplemented by the risk factors identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 .

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. We caution you, however, that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except to the extent required by law.

















Consolidated Statements of Income
















($ in thousands, except share data)
















(unaudited)

Three months ended




Year ended




December 31,




December 31,




2022


2021


% change


2022


2021


% change

Total interest income

$

21,901


$

13,127


67 %


$

67,764



52,348


29 %

Total interest expense


8,746



2,158


305 %



18,974



10,309


84 %

Net interest income


13,155



10,969


20 %



48,790



42,039


16 %

















Provision for loan and lease losses


637



-


n/m



787



(1,600)


n/m

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease
losses


12,518



10,969


14 %



48,003



43,639


10 %

















Noninterest income
















Service charges on deposit accounts


312



233


34 %



1,135



845


34 %

Net gain (loss) on sales of residential mortgage loans


(22)



568


n/m



656



5,916


-89 %

Net gain on sale of commercial loans


76



285


-73 %



353



1,443


-76 %

Swap fee income


148



12


1133 %



190



194


-2 %

Gain (loss) on redemption of life insurance


(173)



-


n/m



(173)



383


n/m

Gain on sale of deposits


-



-


n/m



-



1,893


n/m

Other


310



284


9 %



1,049



966


9 %

Noninterest income


651



1,382


-53 %



3,210



11,640


-72 %

















Noninterest expense
















Salaries and employee benefits


3,814



3,538


8 %



15,125



16,948


-11 %

Occupancy and equipment


298



285


5 %



1,253



1,120


12 %

Data processing


632



506


25 %



2,807



2,086


35 %

Franchise and other taxes


312



252


24 %



1,151



975


18 %

Professional fees


610



793


-23 %



2,758



4,348


-37 %

Director fees


167



156


7 %



632



622


2 %

Postage, printing, and supplies


57



26


119 %



183



146


25 %

Advertising and marketing


144



489


-71 %



431



3,061


-86 %

Telephone


69



72


-4 %



249



263


-5 %

Loan expenses


192



165


16 %



694



352


97 %

Depreciation


121



124


-2 %



496



435


14 %

FDIC premiums


440



143


208 %



1,130



1,238


-9 %

Regulatory assessment


71



65


9 %



272



261


4 %

Other insurance


42



45


-7 %



177



158


12 %

Impairment of property and equipment


-



-


n/m



570



-


n/m

Other


304



137


122 %



693



448


55 %

Noninterest expense


7,273



6,796


7 %



28,621



32,461


-12 %

















Income before income taxes


5,896



5,555


6 %



22,592



22,818


-1 %

Income tax expense


1,225



1,088


13 %



4,428



4,365


1 %

Net Income

$

4,671


$

4,467


5 %


$

18,164


$

18,453


-2 %

















Share Data
















Basic earnings per common share

$

0.73


$

0.69




$

2.84


$

2.84



Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.72


$

0.68




$

2.78


$

2.77



















Average common shares outstanding - basic


6,363,552



6,448,896





6,397,053



6,508,156



Average common shares outstanding - diluted


6,491,820



6,585,511





6,535,160



6,650,447



















n/m - not meaningful
































Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
































($ in thousands)

Dec 31,


Sept 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,


Dec 31,


(unaudited)

2022


2022


2022


2022


2021


Assets
















Cash and cash equivalents

$

151,787


$

198,066


$

154,850


$

168,290


$

166,591


Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions


100



100



100



100



100


Securities available for sale


10,442



11,436



12,220



13,004



16,347


Equity Securities


5,000



5,000



5,000



5,000



5,000


Loans held for sale


580



-



-



8,470



27,988


Loans and leases


1,588,317



1,489,570



1,393,759



1,296,836



1,229,657


Less allowance for loan and lease losses


(16,062)



(15,687)



(15,532)



(15,520)



(15,508)


Loans and leases, net


1,572,255



1,473,883



1,378,227



1,281,316



1,214,149


FHLB and FRB stock


7,942



7,633



7,332



7,326



7,315


Premises and equipment, net


3,778



3,792



6,110



6,032



5,869


Other assets held for sale


1,930



1,930



-



-



-


Operating lease right of use assets


1,357



1,499



1,638



1,782



1,925


Bank owned life insurance


25,641



26,189



26,038



25,889



25,743


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


39,362



34,514



27,962



26,986



24,562


Total assets

$

1,820,174


$

1,764,042


$

1,619,477


$

1,544,195


$

1,495,589


































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
















Deposits
















Noninterest bearing

$

263,241


$

270,945


$

244,484


$

253,778


$

284,935


Interest bearing


1,264,681



1,219,038



1,133,005



1,045,008



961,417


Total deposits


1,527,922



1,489,983



1,377,489



1,298,786



1,246,352


FHLB advances and other debt


109,461



102,803



75,594



83,235



89,727


Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance


3,513



2,573



1,879



2,078



2,752


Operating lease liabilities


1,438



1,588



1,736



1,889



2,032


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


23,670



17,311



15,185



14,972



14,513


Subordinated debentures


14,922



14,912



14,903



14,893



14,883


Total liabilities


1,680,926



1,629,170



1,486,786



1,415,853



1,370,259


















Stockholders' equity


139,248



134,872



132,691



128,342



125,330


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,820,174


$

1,764,042


$

1,619,477


$

1,544,195


$

1,495,589





























Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis





















































For Three Months Ended


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021


Average


Interest


Average


Average


Interest


Average


Average


Interest


Average


Outstanding


Earned/


Yield/


Outstanding


Earned/


Yield/


Outstanding


Earned/


Yield/


Balance


Paid


Rate


Balance


Paid


Rate


Balance


Paid


Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:



























Securities (1) (2)

$

16,178


$

217



4.75 %


$

17,044


$

219



4.64 %


$

21,768


$

227



4.18 %

Loans and leases and loans held
for sale (3)


1,522,529



19,971



5.25 %



1,424,326



16,876



4.74 %



1,205,878



12,804



4.25 %

Other earning assets


161,904



1,603



3.96 %



135,240



813



2.40 %



71,647



29



0.16 %

FHLB and FRB stock


7,810



110



5.63 %



7,192



98



5.45 %



6,520



67



4.11 %

Total interest-earning assets


1,708,421



21,901



5.12 %



1,583,802



18,006



4.54 %



1,305,813



13,127



4.02 %

Noninterest-earning assets


86,974









78,222









75,345







Total assets

$

1,795,395








$

1,662,024








$

1,381,158


































Interest-bearing liabilities:



























Deposits

$

1,260,255



7,775



2.47 %


$

1,154,605



3,992



1.38 %


$

924,453



1,632



0.71 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings


118,083



971



3.29 %



93,397



698



2.99 %



59,782



526



3.52 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,378,338



8,746



2.54 %



1,248,002



4,690



1.50 %



984,235



2,158



0.88 %




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities


279,212









279,383









273,691







Total liabilities


1,657,550









1,527,385









1,257,926


































Equity


137,845









134,639









123,232







Total liabilities and equity

$

1,795,395








$

1,662,024








$

1,381,158


































Net interest-earning assets

$

330,083








$

335,800








$

321,578







Net interest income/interest rate
spread




$

13,155



2.58 %





$

13,316



3.04 %





$

10,969



3.14 %

Net interest margin








3.08 %









3.36 %









3.36 %

Average interest-earning assets



























to average interest-bearing liabilities


123.95 %









126.91 %









132.67 %








(1)Average balance is computed using the carrying value of securities. Average yield is computed using the historical amortized cost average balance for available for sale securities.

(2)Average yields and interest earned are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(3)Average balance is computed using the recorded investment in loans net of the ALLL and includes nonperforming loans.























Consolidated Financial Highlights





















At or for the three months ended


At or for the year ended

($ in thousands except per share data)


Dec 31,


Sept 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,


Dec 31,



December 31,

(unaudited)


2022


2022


2022


2022


2021



2022



2021

Earnings and Dividends






















Net interest income


$

13,155


$

13,316


$

11,545


$

10,774


$

10,969


$

48,790


$

42,039

Provision for loan and lease losses


$

637


$

150


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

787


$

(1,600)

Noninterest income


$

651


$

705


$

808


$

1,046


$

1,382


$

3,210


$

11,640

Noninterest expense


$

7,273


$

8,599


$

6,472


$

6,277


$

6,796


$

28,621


$

32,461

Net Income


$

4,671


$

4,249


$

4,726


$

4,518


$

4,467


$

18,164


$

18,453

Basic earnings per common share


$

0.73


$

0.66


$

0.74


$

0.70


$

0.69


$

2.84


$

2.84

Diluted earnings per common share


$

0.72


$

0.65


$

0.72


$

0.69


$

0.68


$

2.78


$

2.77

Dividends declared per share


$

0.05


$

0.05


$

0.04


$

0.04


$

0.04


$

0.18


$

0.13























Performance Ratios (annualized)






















Return on average assets



1.04 %



1.02 %



1.18 %



1.24 %



1.29 %



1.11 %



1.26 %

Return on average equity



13.55 %



12.62 %



14.61 %



14.32 %



14.50 %



13.69 %



15.58 %

Average yield on interest-earning assets



5.12 %



4.54 %



3.88 %



3.82 %



4.02 %



4.37 %



3.79 %

Average rate paid on interest-bearing
liabilities



2.54 %



1.50 %



1.05 %



0.90 %



0.88 %



1.55 %



0.95 %

Average interest rate spread



2.58 %



3.04 %



2.83 %



2.92 %



3.14 %



2.82 %



2.84 %

Net interest margin, fully taxable
equivalent



3.08 %



3.36 %



3.04 %



3.13 %



3.36 %



3.15 %



3.04 %

Efficiency ratio



52.68 %



61.33 %



52.39 %



53.10 %



55.02 %



55.04 %



60.47 %

Noninterest expense to average assets



1.62 %



2.07 %



1.62 %



1.72 %



1.97 %



1.76 %



2.22 %























Capital






















Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (1)



9.89 %



10.00 %



10.09 %



11.06 %



11.29 %



9.89 %



11.29 %

Total risk-based capital ratio (1)



12.74 %



12.78 %



13.33 %



14.01 %



14.02 %



12.74 %



14.02 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1)



11.65 %



11.65 %



12.13 %



12.76 %



12.77 %



11.65 %



12.77 %

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk
weighted assets (1)



11.65 %



11.65 %



12.13 %



12.76 %



12.77 %



11.65 %



12.77 %

Equity to total assets at end of period



7.65 %



7.65 %



8.19 %



8.31 %



8.38 %



7.65 %



8.38 %

Book value per common share


$

21.43


$

20.85


$

20.25


$

19.70


$

19.28


$

21.43


$

19.28

Tangible book value per common share


$

21.43


$

20.85


$

20.25


$

19.70


$

19.28


$

21.43


$

19.28

Period-end market value per common
share


$

21.18


$

20.62


$

21.00


$

22.30


$

20.53


$

21.18


$

20.53

Period-end common shares outstanding



6,496,824



6,467,278



6,552,020



6,515,927



6,500,248



6,496,824



6,500,248

Average basic common shares
outstanding



6,363,552



6,393,531



6,413,884



6,417,881



6,448,896



6,397,053



6,508,156

Average diluted common shares
outstanding



6,491,820



6,547,791



6,552,763



6,548,380



6,585,511



6,535,160



6,650,447























Asset Quality






















Nonperforming loans


$

761


$

1,004


$

921


$

1,006


$

997


$

761


$

997

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.05 %



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.08 %



0.08 %



0.05 %



0.08 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.04 %



0.06 %



0.06 %



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.04 %



0.07 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to
total loans



1.01 %



1.05 %



1.11 %



1.20 %



1.26 %



1.01 %



1.26 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to
nonperforming loans



2110.64 %



1562.45 %



1686.43 %



1542.74 %



1555.47 %



2110.64 %



1555.47 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


$

262


$

(5)


$

(12)


$

(12)


$

(21)


$

233


$

(86)

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)
to average loans



0.07 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



(0.01 %)



0.02 %



(0.01 %)























Average Balances






















Loans


$

1,537,941


$

1,439,863


$

1,340,330


$

1,254,639


$

1,173,853


$

1,394,838


$

1,048,349

Assets


$

1,795,395


$

1,662,024


$

1,596,926


$

1,456,003


$

1,381,158


$

1,629,191


$

1,461,180

Stockholders' equity


$

137,845


$

134,639


$

129,423


$

126,199


$

123,232


$

132,642


$

118,430


(1) Regulatory capital ratios of CFBank


GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

This press release contains certain non-GAAP disclosures for: (1) PPNR, (2) PPNR return on average assets and (3) PPNR return on average equity. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operations performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of PPNR is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings (2) return on average assets and (3) return on average equity.

The table below presents the reconciliation of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:
















Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR"),












PPNR Return on Average Assets and PPNR Return on Average Equity























Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income

$

4,671


$

4,249


$

4,467


$

18,164


$

18,453

Add: Provision for credit losses


637



150



-



787



(1,600)

Add: Income tax expense


1,225



1,023



1,088



4,428



4,365

Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue

$

6,533


$

5,422


$

5,555


$

23,379


$

21,218
















Average Assets

$

1,795,395


$

1,662,024


$

1,381,158


$

1,629,191


$

1,461,180

Average Stockholders' Equity

$

137,845


$

134,639


$

123,232


$

132,642


$

118,430
















Return on average assets (1)


1.04 %



1.02 %



1.29 %



1.11 %



1.26 %

PPNR return on average assets (2)


1.46 %



1.30 %



1.61 %



1.44 %



1.45 %
















Return on average equity (3)


13.55 %



12.62 %



14.50 %



13.69 %



15.58 %

PPNR return on average equity (4)


18.96 %



16.11 %



18.03 %



17.63 %



17.92 %
















(1) Annualized net income divided by average assets









(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets









(3) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity









(4) Annualized PPNR divided by average stockholders' equity









SOURCE CF Bankshares Inc.

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.