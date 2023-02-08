Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced its distribution through Sustainable Island Products, the primary distributor of compostable packaging products in Hawaii.

Plant-based, BPI-certified compostable1 products from good natured® are up to 99% plant-based and comply with single use packaging regulations that started going into effect across many counties in Hawaii in 2022. Having readily available choices for local businesses is crucial as regulations have caused a predictable rise in demand for viable alternatives to fossil-fuel based packaging.

The relationship between Sustainable Island Products and good natured® is a strategic growth opportunity for both companies to expand their customer base in Hawaii as businesses are needing to comply with recent regulations. Bringing on good natured® BPI-certified compostable containers opens a whole new range of customer profiles for Sustainable Island Products-especially within the grocery segment. Sustainable Island Products currently distributes to resorts, hotels, and grocers in Hawaii.

"We believe our legacy is linked to environmental stewardship and social responsibility; doing everything we can to protect our natural resources," said John Elkjer, owner of Sustainable Island Products.

"We want to make it easy and affordable for businesses in Hawaii to use the highest percentage of plant-based packaging for everyday food items," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "Working with Sustainable Island Products enables us to offer our broad assortment of plant-based products in a way that's more efficient for businesses in the Islands of Hawaii who are taking steps to protect the environment as they work toward their sustainability goals."

To learn more about good natured® plant-based packaging distributed by Sustainable Island Products, including a free fast ship option within Hawaii for orders over $150, please visit goodnaturedproducts.com.

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at:

investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

About Sustainable Island Products

Sustainable Island Products is a family owned, Hawaii-Island based distributor of more than 450 compostable alternatives to everyday single-use items. The company operates seven warehouses across the state and works with businesses of all sizes.

For more information: sustainableislandproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Per ASTM D6400 testing, BPI-certified compostable products will break down in a commercial compost facility where such facilities exist.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153961