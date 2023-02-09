Anzeige
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
PR Newswire
09.02.2023 | 06:06
137 Leser
"S" in ESG, social- and people sustainability will be legislated in EU 2024 :EQ Europe

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We welcome the new legislation that will put social- and human sustainability on the agenda. This will affect both well-being and profitability and thus companies competitiveness," says Jenny Westergård CEO of EQ Europe.

One of our customers, the international industrial company Fortaco, is a good example of a company being at the forefront of social- and people sustainability, leading to low turnover and higher profitability. Read how the impact of working with social sustainability helps their organization and people be more competitive.

https://fortacogroup.com/post/emotional-intelligence-and-the-bottom-line/

Please contact Jenny Westergård CEO of EQ Europe if you are interested in getting help with how your company can improve social- and human sustainability.

+46 (0)70 763 30 11
jenny@europe.com

EQ Europes services create social sustainability and business growth by promoting emotional intelligence in companies and organizations. EQ Europe was founded by Margareta Sjölund, Ph.D. and the main market has been in Asia for the past 20 years. New investment in 2022 through the recruitment of CEO Jenny Westergård for increased establishment in Sweden and Europe. EQ Europe and our sister company Kandidata Asia in Singapore work together with our customers in Europe, the USA, and Asia and we use scientific tools with measurable results.

www.eqeurope.com, www.kandidataasia.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/s-in-esg-social--and-people-sustainability-will-be-legislated-in-eu-2024-eq-europe-301742082.html

