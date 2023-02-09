KBC Groep: KBC Group: Fourth-quarter result of 818 million euros

Press Release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 9 February 2023 (07.00 a.m. CET)

KBC Group: Fourth-quarter result of 818 million euros

'Almost a year has now passed since Russia invaded Ukraine and, unfortunately, there is no sign of an end to the war. The tragedy in Ukraine is causing immense human suffering and our heartfelt solidarity goes out to all victims of this conflict. We sincerely hope that a respectful, peaceful and lasting solution can be achieved as soon as possible. The war in Ukraine, alongside other geopolitical uncertainties, is also sending shockwaves throughout the global economy, resulting in high inflation and weighing on economic growth. Given those uncertainties, we have further increased our dedicated reserve for geopolitical and emerging risks, bringing it to 429 million euros at the end of the quarter under review.

Besides these developments, the past few months have also seen us make significant progress in implementing our strategy. Next to finalising the acquisition of Raiffeisenbank Bulgaria in early July, we were able at the end of last week to announce the closing of the sale of substantially all of KBC Bank Ireland's performing loan assets and liabilities to Bank of Ireland Group. In addition, a small portfolio of non-performing mortgages and credit card balances was acquired by Bank of Ireland. The deal marks a major step in KBC's orderly and phased withdrawal from the Irish market.

On the sustainability front, I'm extremely proud that KBC has been awarded the Terra Carta Seal. We are one of only 19 companies worldwide to have received this award in 2022. Whilst this is a clear recognition of our continuous sustainability efforts, we will continue along this path and are now seeking to obtain validation of our climate targets by the Science Based Targets initiative.

As regards our financial results, we generated an excellent net profit of 818 million euros in the last quarter of 2022. Total income benefited from higher levels of net interest income, trading and fair value income and net other income, all of which was partly offset by lower technical insurance income, dividend income and net fee and commission income. Costs were higher (partly seasonal), and we recorded a net impairment charge on our loan book, due in part to an increase in the reserve for geopolitical and emerging risks. Adding the result for this quarter to the one for the first nine months of the year brings our net profit for full-year 2022 to an excellent 2 864 million euros.

Our solvency position remained strong with a fully loaded common equity ratio of 15.4%. For full-year 2022, our Board of Directors has decided to propose a total gross dividend of 4.0 euros per share to the General Meeting of Shareholders for the accounting year 2022 (of which an interim dividend of 1.0 euro per share already paid in November 2022 and the remaining 3.0 euros per share to be paid in May 2023). In line with our announced capital deployment plan for full-year 2022, we envisage to distribute the surplus capital above the fully loaded common equity ratio of 15% (approximately 0.4 billion euros), in the form of share buy-back (subject to ECB approval) and/or an extraordinary interim dividend. The final decision by the Board of Directors will be taken in the first half of 2023. Including the proposed total dividend, AT1 coupon and the surplus capital above the fully loaded common equity ratio of 15%, the pay-out ratio would then amount to approximately 75%.

The closing of the sale of substantially all of KBC Bank Ireland's performing loan assets and liabilities to Bank of Ireland Group will lead to a capital relief of approximately 1 billion euros. We envisage to distribute this 1 billion euros, in the form of share buy-back (subject to ECB approval) and/or an extraordinary interim dividend. The final decision by the Board of Directors will be taken in the first half of 2023.

Lastly we have also updated our three-year financial guidance. Between 2022 and 2025, we are aiming to achieve a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6.0% for total income and approximately 1.8% for operating expenses (excluding bank taxes). Furthermore, we also want to achieve a combined ratio of maximum 92%.

In closing, I would like to thank our customers, our employees, our shareholders and all our other stakeholders for their continuing trust and support.'

Johan Thijs

Chief Executive Officer

Full press release attached

