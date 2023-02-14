Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2YN5X ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9 Ticker-Symbol: OJ2 
Berlin
14.02.23
08:27 Uhr
2,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURION INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURION INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2023 | 14:26
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centurion Law Group: Centurion International AG to Sponsor Invest in African Energy Frankfurt Reception

The pan-African energy advisory and legal services firm represents the first Africa-focused institution to list on the Stock Exchange in Düsseldorf, with the sponsorship reaffirming the firm's commitment to scaling up investment in African energy

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Pan-African energy advisory and legal services firm, Centurion International AG (WKN: A2YN5X / ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9) has been confirmed as a sponsor for the upcoming Invest in African Energy Frankfurt Reception, taking place at Frankfurter Botschaft in Germany on February 23. Representing the first Africa-focused institution to be listed on the German stock exchange, Centurion's sponsorship of the third leg of the African Energy Chamber's (AEC) Invest in African Energy European Roadshow solidifies the firm's commitment to increasing investment in Africa while redefining the role African institutions play in global energy markets.

Representing one of Africa's top legal firms, Centurion International AG offers a range of legal and advisory services ranging from energy and natural resources to infrastructure, transportation and logistics, to telecommunication, media and technology, leveraging its global reach to facilitate Africa's energy expansion. With a focus on bringing Africa to the world, the firm serves to advance Africa-global energy partnerships by working with a suite of clients across a myriad of fields.

The firm's most recent listing in February 2022 speaks not only to the role Centurion International AG continues to play in Africa but to its commitment to connecting global partners with African opportunities, thereby advancing the continent's energy agenda while unlocking high returns on investment for international players. Through the listing, Centurion International AG has directed its focus towards expanding its legal and advisory services to German markets while improving the firm's ability to use a private equity approach in acquiring and investing in law firms and advisory firms doing deals in Africa.

The Invest in African Energy Frankfurt Reception serves as the ideal platform for the law firm to strengthen German-Africa partnerships, with its sponsorship of the event opening up new opportunities for German players to connect with African stakeholders, opportunities which will be facilitated by the leading advisory platform.

"The AEC is proud to welcome Centurion International AG as a sponsor of the Invest in African Energy Frankfurt Reception which takes place at the end of this month in Germany. With a focus on advancing energy-related investment and development across the African continent, Centurion International AG has established itself as the partner of choice for energy stakeholders, offering unparalleled advisory services and facilitating new investment across the continent. Being the first Africa-focused firm to be listed on the German Stock Exchange, Centurion is well-equipped to lead discussions between African and German stakeholders, and we look forward to the dialogue and deals set to take place at the third leg of the Invest in African Energy roadshow in Germany," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The Frankfurt Reception follows two successful editions held in London and Oslo, with a strong slate of European investors joining the high-level event to connect with African energy leaders and policymakers. With Germany representing Europe's largest economy, the Frankfurt Reception aims to usher in a new era of German-African partnerships and cooperation, leveraging the country's strong ties with African nations to bring new investment across emerging African markets.

Having financed a range of small- to large-scale energy projects in Africa for a number of years, Germany has the potential to make an even greater contribution to the continent's expanding energy market, sharing technical expertise, financial resources and innovative solutions to unlock a new era of resource maximization in Africa. While German companies have been involved in the construction of oil and gas pipelines and refineries, the country has been increasingly focusing on renewable energy, driving large-scale green hydrogen projects in South Africa, Namibia, Angola and other nations.

As the country's focus on Africa increases, the Invest in African Energy Reception will help advance Germany's participation in Africa, with Centurion International facilitating new deals and partnerships between the two parties. Participation is open to all guests and RSVP is essential. RSVP to registration@aecweek.com .

SOURCE: Centurion Law Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739276/Centurion-International-AG-to-Sponsor-Invest-in-African-Energy-Frankfurt-Reception

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.