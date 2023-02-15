Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: -5

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: ACS-Annual Financial Report

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Annual Results for the year to 31st December 2022

The following text is extracted from the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2022. Page numbers refer to the full financial statements.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

During 2022 the UK economy suffered from a number of headwinds which impacted heavily on the performance of smaller companies.

The war in Ukraine and its resultant effect on energy and commodity prices have led to supply shortages and high inflation which, in turn, have caused central banks to ratchet up interest rates to levels not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis. Post Brexit, the UK has been particularly prone to staff shortages; COVID-19 appears to have reduced the available labour pool still further.

After a satisfactory 34.4% increase in net asset per share in 2021, 2022 saw a 24.8% reduction from 3036.6p to 2283.2p. During this period the FTSE All Share fell by 3.2%; however as noted in previous reports, the FTSE All Share is dominated by energy and commodity companies which have benefitted from soaring inflation and global supply shortages. Over 5 years the Company has underperformed the FTSE All Share by 0.3% but over 10 years it has generated a 237.3% return compared with 31.7% in the FTSE All Share.

Following Simon Knott's decision to retire as the Company's investment manager, the Board carried out a thorough review of potential replacement managers, resulting in the appointment of Jupiter Unit Trust Managers ("JUTM") with effect from 3rd October 2022. The Board is grateful to Simon for his 39 years' tenure and for the outstanding returns for shareholders generated over that period.

Lead investment manager, Dan Nickols, and co-manager, Matt Cable, are responsible for managing the Company's portfolio and are part of Jupiter's UK Small and Mid-Cap ("SMID") team. They are supported by Jupiter's wider investment platform and operational infrastructure, more details of which are provided in the Investment Manager's report.

Dan has an outstanding long term investment track record, being active in UK smaller companies since 1997; Matt has managed UK Smaller Companies portfolios since 2002, both Dan and Matt will be presenting at the forthcoming AGM which will be held at Jupiter's head office in London.

The Board expects continuity of investment style but also a reduction in the historic concentration of the portfolio with interesting new opportunities being added; we have already seen the beginnings of this process.

Jupiter will also be responsible for increasing the marketing of the Company to a wider audience of investors and potential investors including private individuals, wealth managers and professional fund managers through a variety of traditional and digital marketing activities.

In common with other smaller company investment trusts, the Company has seen an increase in the discount during the year and at year-end this stood at 17.2% despite having bought back 1.2m shares at a total cost of GBP25.9m, including GBP15.1m as part of the tender offer made to shareholders in September in connection with the change of fund managers. Share buy-backs may succeed in narrowing the discount between the Company's share price and net asset value per share or in limiting its volatility, but their influence is inevitably subject to broader stock market conditions. Irrespective of their effect on the discount, buy-backs at the margin provide an increase in liquidity for those shareholders seeking to crystallise their investment and at the same time deliver an economic uplift for those shareholders wishing to remain invested in the Company. The Company's current share buy-back programme runs until July 2023.

In order to help increase liquidity, given that the share price trades around GBP18-GBP20 per share, the Board is proposing, subject to shareholder approval, that each existing ordinary share be subdivided into 10 new ordinary shares. This subdivision will not itself affect the value of any shareholder's holding in the Company and should benefit all shareholders, particularly those who seek to invest on a regular basis or re-invest their dividends. Please see resolution 13 in the notice of AGM on page 4 and the accompanying explanation on page 7 of this Annual Report for further details.

The Directors are equally conscious of the importance of income to shareholders and are proposing a final dividend of 29.25p which, if approved at the forthcoming AGM, would result in a total payment of 40p per share to shareholders, a 15.1% increase over the prior year's dividend.

There have been changes to the Board of Directors during the year. Whilst retiring as investment manager Simon Knott continues his involvement with the Company as a non-executive director. David Bramwell retired as Chairman at the end of December after a 20-year involvement with the Company. We thank David for his significant contribution over this period. At the same time, we extend a warm welcome to Helen Vaughan who joined the Board on 1st January 2023, both as a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

The war in Ukraine will likely continue in an unpredictable manner for some time yet causing uncertainty in the financial markets. There are tentative signs that inflation may be peaking and that increases in base rates may not be as high as the Bank of England previously indicated. However, it is likely to be some time before this filters through to consumer confidence.

Whilst there is expected to be continued volatility in the markets, this does present a significant opportunity to buy into companies operated by high quality management teams with robust balance sheets which are fundamentally mispriced. We believe the Jupiter team has the expertise to identify these opportunities and continue the long term success of the Company.

Mr D. M. BEST

Chairman

15th February 2022

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

Introduction

We are delighted to present our first report to the shareholders of the Company following our appointment as investment managers on 3rd October. We are conscious of the responsibility we are taking on after the remarkable and highly successful 39 year tenure of our predecessor Simon Knott. We are likewise extremely pleased that Mr Knott has agreed to remain on the Board as a non-executive director and continues to be a significant shareholder in the Company.

Given the relatively short period since we took over as managers of the Company, we do not propose to report in detail on performance for the year just ended (please see the Chairman's introduction). Instead, we would like to take this opportunity to introduce ourselves, our investment philosophy and process, and our immediate plans for the portfolio.

Your new investment managers

Following Mr Knott's decision to step down as the Company's in-house investment manager, the Board undertook a process to select a new external manager. We, Dan Nickols and Matt Cable, were appointed to manage the portfolio with effect from 3rd October 2022. With 25 and 15 years' experience in UK smaller companies investing respectively, we are both part of Jupiter's SMID investment team. In turn, our team forms part of Jupiter's wider investment department which is responsible for the management of GBP48bn of client funds across a wide range of asset classes, regions and strategies. We are further supported by Jupiter's wider investment and business infrastructure including state-of-the-art systems, well invested operational functions, risk management, data science and governance and sustainability teams.

Key people

Dan Nickols is co-head of Jupiter's SMID team, having joined the company in 2020 following Jupiter's acquisition of Merian. His career in the UK Smaller Companies sector started in 1997 at Old Mutual. Dan has a degree in Modern & Medieval Languages from Cambridge University and is an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals.

Matt Cable joined Jupiter in 2019 as UK smaller companies fund manager after holding a similar role at M&G for almost ten years. Prior to his time at M&G, Matt worked in a variety of roles across financial services firms including Travelex, Bank of America and Capital One. He has a degree in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University and is a CFA Charterholder.

The Small and Midcap team

Jupiter's SMID team consists of eight investment professionals researching and investing in UK listed businesses outside the FTSE 100. Each member of the team has responsibility for researching specific industry sectors. The team manages GBP4bn of client funds in 11 portfolios across six investment strategies.

The team operates in a highly collaborative manner, interacting daily but formally meeting weekly to discuss individual stocks and monthly to debate macro-economic and other 'top-down' matters.

Investment philosophy and process

As a team, we are fundamental investors who look at companies and markets from both a bottom-up and top-down perspective. We aim to combine these two views, alongside careful risk management, to construct portfolios designed to deliver outperformance for our clients over the long term.

Investment philosophy

We believe that operating in the small to mid-sized part of the equity market offers the opportunity for well resourced, diligent research to generate insights that other market participants sometimes miss. We know, for example, that smaller companies are generally less well researched by both sell-side and buy-side firms. We believe that by doing a lot of our bottom-up research in-house, for example through meeting management, visiting sites and building our own financial models, we can gain an 'edge' over the wider market and exploit this to generate outperformance for our clients.

At the same time, we recognise that we will never know everything. In order to the manage the risks of individual mistakes, we therefore pay great attention to portfolio construction and risk management, ensuring that funds are appropriately diversified and balanced across a range of factors.

Investment process

The core of our investment process is the synthesis of top-down views and bottom-up stock-specific research. Top-down factors we consider include macro-economic indicators such as GDP growth, interest rates and inflation as well as secular trends that may impact investments. These may include technological, political or cultural changes (for example the way people choose to shop). We also consider the impact of major global events such as wars and natural disasters on our investment universe. The purpose of this work is not so much to predict the future in detail (which is not our area of expertise) but to ensure that we align our portfolios with thematic market leadership - i.e. the trends that tend to define the types of stocks that do well over moderate to long periods.

Our bottom-up research is detailed and granular. We regularly meet management teams from both current and prospective holdings, often combined with visits to their premises. We make regular use of expert networks and other third-party sources of information and insight. We have close relationships with sell-side analysts but also build and maintain our own financial models so that we are not relying on 'consensus' views to make decisions. Much of the value in this process is the synthesis of these various elements. Our team-based approach means that assumptions can be tested and opinions challenged in a collaborative environment in order to arrive at robust decisions that are 'owned' by the whole group.

Stock selection

Our stock selection process focused on three factors that we believe are key to generating outperformance:

Sustainable above market growth - we look for businesses that we think can generate sustained growth above that of the wider market. These may be businesses aligned to secular change, those with strong intellectual property that can take market share or those with disruptive business models.

Scope for positive surprises - we look for businesses that have the potential to deliver consistent positive surprises to the market. In practice this often means companies that are consistently under-forecast by sell-side consensus.

Potential for re-rating - we look for businesses that appear to be fundamentally undervalued by the market and therefore have the scope to deliver returns ahead of their own growth.

In practice, our best ideas often display aspects of all three of these elements. A business with strong fundamentals that is growing fast will often exceed anchored market expectations and earn a re-rating in the process.

Plans for your Company and progress to date

The Company has delivered exceptionally strong returns for investors over the last 39 years under the management of Mr Knott. Our overall approach for the future therefore seeks to retain the best of the Company's established philosophy, combined with the significantly greater resources available to it under the management of Jupiter's SMID team.

What will stay the same

The portfolio will remain a concentrated, long-term investor in UK small and mid-sized companies. The portfolio consisted of 24 holdings when we took over management and we expect to hold a broadly similar number in the future. We will always make decisions based on our view of likely performance and valuation, but our working assumption on making an investment is that we will be holders for the medium to long term. We will continue to be responsible and engaged owners of businesses. We will meet management regularly, always vote our shares and carefully consider governance matters relating to companies we invest in on your behalf, such as remuneration, succession and Board independence.

What we plan to change

Although we expect to hold a broadly similar number of stocks in the portfolio, we do anticipate reducing the degree of concentration among the very largest positions. We believe that the highly active and differentiated nature of the Company can be retained while mitigating the risk of having very large position sizes. We therefore expect to reduce the size of some of the Trust's very large positions in the portfolio while adding additional holdings at similar weights. Over time this will make it less likely that the Trust will invest in very small (in market capitalisation terms) stocks as it is not practical to hold them at meaningful position sizes.

Given access to the Jupiter SMID team's wider research coverage we are likely to add holdings from a broader range of industries and sectors. Over time we would expect the portfolio to be more balanced in this regard and closer to the weights of different industries in the market and economy. We will also aim to hold stocks that are clearly small/mid in size to ensure that we capture the higher growth rates we believe are available in this part of the market.

Progress to date

In our discussions with the board, we have been very clear that we have responsibility for performance of the portfolio from day one of our management. There is no concept of a 'transition period' so every decision we have made from the start has been made with shareholders' interests in mind. This will continue to be our guiding philosophy and will always be more important than making changes over an arbitrary timescale.

With that said, and as detailed above, we do plan to make some changes to the portfolio over time. We have made a start on these over our first few months as managers. In particular we have sold some smaller holdings that are not part of our longer term plans and reduced the size of our units in some larger companies in order to release capital for new holdings.

Between taking over management of the Company and the end of the year, we made three new investments:

Gamma Communications is a provider of internet telephony and related services to corporates of all sizes. It has a strong long term track record of growth driven by multi-year transition from fixed-line to internet-based infrastructure. Close to 90% recurring revenue and inherent operational gearing drive attractive and predictable earnings growth.

Trading as Utility Warehouse, Telecom Plus is a multiservice provider of energy, telecoms and insurance services to UK customers. Growth is delivered by a unique network of c.50k 'partners' and competitive pricing is assured by long-term wholesale supply agreements and discounts for taking multiple services. Following the demise of the unsustainable 'challenger' energy providers, Utility Warehouse now has an unrivalled customer proposition in terms of breadth and value. With only c.2% market share and a plan to double customer numbers over 4-5 years, this should drive attractive earnings growth.

Alpha Group International (formerly Alpha FX) is a founder led provider of FX, banking and payment solutions to corporates and investment funds. It takes an innovative approach focused on providing long-term 'sticky' services based on a highly scalable technology platform. The model drives long term visible growth as new clients are 'layered' onto a recurring base. A well invested platform facilitates operational gearing and cash generation which can be reinvested to drive further growth.

In addition, from the start of 2023 to the time of writing we have started further positions in technology business Spirent Communications and specialist lender OSB Group. We look forward to discussing these in more detail in future reports.

Conclusion

We are delighted to have been appointed as your Company's new investment managers and excited about the opportunities ahead of us. While you should expect to see further carefully considered changes over the coming months, this will only ever happen with your best interests as shareholders in mind.

Dan Nickols

Lead Manager

Matt Cable

Fund Manager

15th February 2023

SHARE SPLIT

The price of the Company's existing ordinary shares of 25p each ("Existing Ordinary Shares") has increased substantially over recent years and as at 13th February 2023 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this document), the closing share price was GBP20.80. To assist monthly savers and those who reinvest their dividends or are looking to invest smaller amounts the Directors believe that it is appropriate to propose the sub-division of each Existing Ordinary Share into 10 new ordinary shares of 2.5p each ("New Ordinary Shares"). The Directors believe that the sub-division (the "Share Split") may also improve the liquidity in and marketability of the Company's shares which would benefit all shareholders. Following the Share Split, each shareholder will hold 10 New Ordinary Shares for each Existing Ordinary Share that they held immediately prior to the Share Split. Whilst the Share Split will increase the number of ordinary shares the Company has in issue, upon the Share Split becoming effective the net asset value, share price and dividend per share can be expected to become one-tenth of their respective values immediately preceding the Share Split.

A holding of New Ordinary Shares following the Share Split will represent the same proportion of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as the corresponding holding of Existing Ordinary Shares immediately prior to the Share Split. The Share Split will not affect, therefore, the overall value of a shareholder's holding in the Company. By way of example, taking the net asset value (including current year revenue) and share price as at 13th February 2023 of GBP24.51 and GBP20.80 respectively per Existing Ordinary Share, if the Share Split had become effective as at that date, each holder of one Existing Ordinary Share would receive 10 New Ordinary Shares each with an aggregate net asset value and share price of GBP2.45 and GBP2.08 respectively immediately following the Share Split. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with each other and will carry the same rights and be subject to the same restrictions as the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the same rights to participate in dividends paid by the Company.

The ex-dividend date for the final dividend in respect of the year ended 31st December 2022 is before the date of the Share Split and so dividends payable in March 2023 will not be affected. In future years, dividends per share will be one-tenth of the level that they would otherwise have been but a shareholder who neither buys nor sells shares will continue to receive the same amount in dividends as they would otherwise have received. Communication preferences and mandates and other instructions for the payment of dividends via CREST or in paper form will, unless and until revised, continue to apply to the New Ordinary Shares.

The Share Split will not itself give rise to any liability to UK income tax (or corporation tax on income) for shareholders. For the purposes of UK capital gains tax and corporation tax on chargeable gains, the receipt of the New Ordinary Shares will be treated as the same asset as the shareholder's holding of Existing Ordinary Shares and as having been acquired at the same time, and for the same consideration, as the shareholder's holding of Existing Ordinary Shares.

The Share Split requires the approval of shareholders and, accordingly, Resolution 13 at this year's Annual General Meeting seeks such approval. The Share Split is conditional on the New Ordinary Shares being admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. Application for such admissions will be made and, if they are accepted, it is proposed that the last day of dealings in the Existing Ordinary Shares will be 23rd March 2023 (with the record date for the Share Split being 6.00pm on that date) and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on 24th March 2023. If Resolution 13 is passed, the Share Split will become effective on admission of the New Ordinary shares to the Official List, which is expected to be at 8.00am on 24th March 2023. The aggregate nominal value of the Company's issued share capital as at 13th February 2023 comprised 6,088,670 ordinary shares of 25p each. If the Share Split is applied to the issued share capital as at 13th February 2023, the total aggregate nominal value of the share capital will remain at GBP1,522,167.5 but will comprise 60,886,700 ordinary shares of 2.5p each in issue.

The New Ordinary Shares may be held in uncertificated or certificated form. Following the Share Split becoming effective, share certificates in respect of the Existing Ordinary shares will cease to be valid and will be cancelled. New certificates in respect of the New Ordinary Shares will be issued to those shareholders who hold their Existing Ordinary Shares in certificated form and are expected to be dispatched not later than 24th 2023. No temporary documents of title will be issued. Transfers of New Ordinary Shares between 24th 2023 and the dispatch of new certificates will be certified against the Company's register of members held by the Company's Registrars. It is expected that the ISIN (GB0007392078) of the Existing Ordinary Shares will be disabled in CREST at the close of business on 23rd March 2023 and the New Ordinary Shares will be credited to CREST accounts on 24th March 2023.

PORTFOLIO STATEMENT

Details of the investments held within the portfolio as at 31st December 2022 are given below by market value:

31st December 2022 31st December 2021 Holdings Market Value % of Net Assets Holdings Market Value % of Net Assets UK Investments Macfarlane 17,250,000 17,509 12.44 17,250,000 22,425 10.02 Vp 2,450,000 16,170 11.49 1,800,000 16,236 7.26 Hill & Smith 1,246,286 14,606 10.37 1,434,230 25,673 11.48 Treatt 2,012,000 12,535 8.90 2,500,000 32,125 14.36 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 94,415 10,022 7.12 120,714 19,368 8.66 Colefax 1,606,500 9,639 6.85 2,050,000 12,505 5.59 RS 838,870 7,512 5.34 1,300,000 15,678 7.01 Gamma Communications 640,919 6,935 4.93 - - - Renold 30,000,000 6,240 4.43 30,000,000 9,000 4.02 Telecom Plus 263,070 5,774 4.10 - - - Carr's 4,750,000 5,629 4.00 3,300,000 5,280 2.36 Videndum 500,000 5,370 3.81 500,000 7,100 3.17 Morgan Advanced Materials 1,500,000 4,718 3.35 1,500,000 5,370 2.40 IMI 292,263 3,764 2.67 400,000 6,944 3.10 Eleco 4,520,781 3,029 2.15 4,520,781 4,069 1.82 Alpha Group International 98,611 1,824 1.30 - - - Castings 400,000 1,384 0.98 400,000 1,400 0.63 Titon 1,265,000 886 0.63 1,265,000 1,391 0.62 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 400,000 540 0.38 400,000 700 0.31 Coral Products 2,000,000 320 0.23 2,000,000 290 0.13 Dyson 1,000,000 41 0.03 1,000,000 2 - Costain 41 - - 41 - - Bellway* - - - 130,000 4,337 1.94 Menzies (John)* - - - 882,142 2,708 1.21 National Grid* - - - 137,500 1,457 0.65 GlaxoSmithKline* - - - 70,000 1,125 0.50 Dialight* - - - 238,095 738 0.33 LPA* - - - 650,000 403 0.18 Chamberlin* - - - 1,000,000 73 0.03 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers** - - - 2 - - Total Investments 134,447 95.50 196,397 87.78 Net current assets 6,336 4.50 27,335 12.22 Net Assets 140,783 100.00 223,732 100.00

Unless otherwise specified, the actual holdings are, in each case, of ordinary shares or stock units and of the nominal value for which listing has been granted.

*Sold during the year to 31st December 2022.

**Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited was dissolved on 26th April 2022.

STRATEGIC REPORT

The Strategic Report is designed to provide information primarily about the Company's business and results for the year ended 31st December 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report.

PERFORMANCE STATISTICS 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 % change NAV per Ordinary Share 2,283.2p 3,036.6p -24.8% Discount to NAV -17.2% -9.6% -7.6% Closing mid-market price per Ordinary Share 1,890.0p 2,745.0p -31.1% Dividends per Ordinary Share 40.00p 34.75p Dividend yield* 2.1% 1.3% Ongoing Charges* 0.5% 0.3% Earnings per Ordinary Share - basic Revenue 38.9p 38.8p Capital -818.2p 766.0p NAV return* -24.8% 34.4% FTSE All-Share Index -3.2% 14.5%

*These are Alternative Performance Measures.

EXPLANATION OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES ("APMS")

An alternative performance measure is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not prescribed by the relevant accounting standards. The APMs are the dividend yield, ongoing charges and NAV return as defined below.

Dividend Yield

The dividend yield is a financial ratio which indicates how much the Company pays out in dividends each year relative to its share price. The figure is calculated by dividing the aggregate value of dividends per share in a given year by the closing share price and is represented as a percentage.

The dividend yield was calculated as follows: 2022 2021 Total dividends per ordinary share (a) 40.00p 34.75p Closing mid-market price per Ordinary Share (b) 1,890.0p 2,745.0p Dividend Yield (a) / (b) *100 2.1% 1.3%

Ongoing Charges

Ongoing charges are expenses charged to revenue or capital that relate to the operation of the Company as an investment trust and are deemed likely to recur in the foreseeable future. They do not include the costs of acquisition or disposal of investments, financing costs and gains or losses arising on investments. Ongoing charges are calculated on the basis of the annualised ongoing charge as a percentage of the average net asset value in the period.

The calculation methodology for ongoing charges is set out by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") and was calculated as follows:

2022 2021 Investment management fee? GBP'000 GBP'000 175 - Other expenses 767 724 Total Expenses (a) 942 724 Average NAV (b) 174,479 207,111 Ongoing Charge (a) / (b) 0.5% 0.3%

?Following the appointment of Jupiter Unit Trust Managers as Investment Manager on 3rd October 2022, a management fee is payable quarterly to the Investment Manager.

NAV Return

NAV return is the percentage change in closing NAV per share compared with opening NAV per share. NAV return was calculated as follows:

NAV per Ordinary Share 31st December 2022 (a) 2,283.2p NAV per Ordinary Share 31st December 2021 (b) 3,036.6p NAV return (a/b-1)*100 -24.8%

STATUS

The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company is registered as an investment company as defined in section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 and operates as such. The Company is not a close company within the meaning of the provisions of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Company is an "alternative investment fund" ("AIF") for the purposes of the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers ("AIFM") Directive, as adopted in the UK. In the opinion of the Directors the Company has conducted its affairs during the year under review so as to qualify as an investment trust for the purposes of Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and continues to meet the eligibility conditions set out in section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Board is directly accountable to its shareholders. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is subject to the Listing Rules, Prospectus Rules and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The Company is governed by its articles of association, amendments to which must be approved by shareholders by special resolution. The Company is a member of the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

The FCA rules in relation to non-mainstream pooled investments do not apply to the Company.

STRATEGY FOR MEETING THE OBJECTIVES

The Company's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk.

To achieve this objective, the Board appointed Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited ("JUTM" or "Jupiter") on 3rd October 2022 to continue the Company's long-term strategy of seeking out undervalued investments. This is supported by the five-yearly review that addresses the above objective. The latest review was conducted in January 2021, at which the Board concluded that the continuation of the Company for the period until July 2026 was in the best interests of shareholders.

The Company fulfils its investment objective and policy by operating as an investment company. The Board delegates operational matters to specialist third-party service providers. The closed-ended nature of the Company allows a longer-term view on investments because liquidity issues as a result of redemptions are less likely to arise. The Board has closely monitored performance in 2022 to ensure the Company's strategic objectives are continuing to be met.

In pursuing its strategy, close attention is also paid to the control of costs. Further information on this is contained in the Key Performance Indicators on pages 21 and 22.

INVESTMENT SELECTION

There is a rigorous process of risk analysis at the level of the individual investment, based on the characteristics of the investee company. This controls the overall risk profile of the investment portfolio.

The Investment Manager plans to balance risk and improve performance by reducing the Company's largest holdings and investing in additional holdings at similar weights. The Investment Manager also plans to invest in companies from a broader range of industries and sectors over time.

The investment portfolio is managed on a medium-term basis with a low level of investment turnover. This minimises transaction costs and ensures medium-term consistency of the investment approach.

The Company's investment activities are subject to the following limitations and restrictions:

The policy does not envisage hedging either against price or currency fluctuations. Whilst performance is compared against major UK indices, the composition of indices has no influence on investment decisions or the construction of the portfolio. As a result, it is expected that the Company's investment portfolio and performance will deviate from the comparator indices.

Full details of the Company's portfolio are set out on page 13 and further information is set out in Notes 9 to 12 inclusive.

SUSTAINABILITY OF BUSINESS MODEL AND PROMOTING THE SUCCESS OF THE COMPANY

The Board is responsible for the overall strategy of the Company and decisions regarding corporate governance, asset allocation, risk and control. The day-to-day management of the investments is delegated to the Investment Manager and the management of the operations to specialist third-party suppliers.

The Directors are conscious of their duties under section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 and, in particular, the overarching duty to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of the shareholders, with careful attention paid to wider stakeholders' interests. The Board is aware of the importance of ensuring that the Company has a sustainable, well-governed business model to achieve its strategy and objectives.

As part of discharging its section 172 duties, the Company, through the Investment Manager, uses its influence, where possible, as a shareholder to encourage the companies in which it invests to adopt best practice on environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") matters. Further related information can be found on pages 18 to 21.

The third-party service providers are a key element of ensuring the success of the business model. The Board monitors the chosen service providers closely to ensure that they continue to deliver the expected level of service. The Board also receives regular reporting from them, evaluates the control environment and governing contract in place at each service provider and formally assesses their appointment annually.

CULTURE & VALUES

All the Directors seek to discharge their responsibilities and meet shareholder expectations in an open and transparent manner. The Board seeks to recruit Directors who have diverse working experience including managing the types of companies in which the Company invests. The industry experience on the Board ensures there is detailed knowledge and constructive challenge in the decision-making process. This helps the Company achieve its overarching aim of enhancing shareholder value. The Directors are mindful of costs and seek to ensure that the best value is achieved in managing the Company.

The Company's values of skill, knowledge and integrity are aligned to the delivery of its investment objective and are monitored closely by the Board.

The Board seeks to employ third party providers who share the Company's culture and importantly will work with the Directors openly and transparently to achieve the Company's aims. As detailed in the Business Ethics section below, the Board expects and seeks assurance that the companies with which it works adopt working practices that are of a very high standard.

The Responsibilities as an Institutional Shareholder section below describes the Company's approach to managing its investments, including ESG matters.

BUSINESS ETHICS

The Company maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards the provision of illegal services, bribery and corruption in its business activities, including the facilitation of tax evasion. As the Company has no employees other than the Investment Director and the Company's operations are delegated to third-party service providers, the Board seeks assurances, at least annually, from its suppliers that they comply with the provisions of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and maintain adequate safeguards in keeping with the provisions of the Bribery Act 2010 and Criminal Finances Act 2017.

As an investment vehicle the Company does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business, and does not have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not within the scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

BOARD DIVERSITY

Mr S. J. B. Knott ceased to be CEO and Investment Director of the Company on 3rd October 2022, at which time he became a non-executive Director. Dr D. M. Bramwell retired as a Director of the Company on 31st December 2022 and Ms M. H. Vaughan was appointed as a non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee on 1st January 2023. As a result of these changes, the Company's affairs are overseen by a Board comprising five non-executive Directors, one of whom is female, four of whom are male and none of whom are from an ethnic minority background. The FCA Listing Rules board diversity targets are as follows: at least 40% of board members are women, at least one board member is from an ethnic minority background and at least one of the senior positions on the board is held by a woman. The role of Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee Chair is held by a woman, however, the first two of these targets are currently not met by the Company. In terms of progress in achieving diversity, the Board is committed to ensuring that vacancies arising are filled by the best qualified candidates

and recognises the value of diversity in the composition of the Board. Improving the Board's gender and ethnic diversity was a key focus of the recent process to recruit the new Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and will continue to be so when the Board goes through its next recruitment process. The Directors engaged a recruitment consultant to aid in the process of finding and recruiting the Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee to ensure access to a diverse pool of candidates.

The Directors have broad experience, bringing knowledge of investment markets, business, financial services, accounting and regulatory expertise to discussions on the Company's business. The Directors regularly consider the leadership needs and specific skills required to achieve the Company's investment objective. Whilst appointments are based on skills and experience, the Board is conscious of the importance of diversity of gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths and experience. All appointments are based on objective criteria and merit and are made following a formal, rigorous and transparent process.

RESPONSIBILITIES AS AN INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER

The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Manager for monitoring the corporate governance of investee companies. The Board has delegated to the Investment Manager responsibility for selecting the portfolio of investments within investment guidelines established by the Board and for monitoring the performance and activities of investee companies. On behalf of the Company the Investment Manager carries out detailed research on investee companies and possible future investee companies through internally generated research. The research includes an evaluation of fundamental details such as financial strength, quality of management, market position and product differentiation. Other aspects of research include an appraisal of social, ethical and environmentally responsible investment policies.

The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Manager to vote on behalf of the Company in accordance with the Company's best interests. The primary aim of the use of voting rights is to address any issues which might impinge on the creation of a satisfactory return from investments. The Company's policy is, where appropriate, to enter into engagement with an investee company in order to communicate its views and allow the investee company an opportunity to respond.

In such circumstances the Investment Manager would not normally vote against investee company management but would seek, through engagement, to achieve its aim. The Investment Manager would, however, vote against resolutions it considers would damage the Company's shareholder rights or economic interests.

The Company has a procedure in place such that where the Investment Manager, on behalf of the Company, has voted against an investee company resolution, it is reported to the Board.

The Board considers that it is not appropriate for the Company to formally adopt the UK Stewardship Code. However, many of the UK Stewardship Code's principles on good practice on engagement with investee companies are used by the Company, as described above.

CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

When investments are made, the primary objective is to achieve the best investment return while allowing for an acceptable degree of risk. In pursuing this objective, various factors that may impact on the performance are considered and these may include socially responsible investment issues.

As an investment trust, the Company's own direct environmental impact is minimal. The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations, nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions-producing sources under the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors' Reports) Regulations 2013 for the year to 31st December 2022 (2021: same). The Directors receive and use electronic meeting packs only. The Company provides electronic copies of the annual and half-yearly reports and other shareholder information on its website. All printed material, wherever possible, is on recycled material. The Investment Manager attempts to minimise the Company's carbon footprint. The Company's indirect impact occurs through the investments it makes.

The Company does not purchase electricity, heat, steam or cooling for its own use nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions producing sources.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE ("ESG") REPORTING

Overview

As a high-conviction active asset manager, the Investment Manager recognises that it has an important role to play in the allocation of capital, both as active owners and long-term stewards of the assets in which it invests on behalf of clients. The investment team has a defined investment process, and consideration of material ESG issues is integrated into both investment analysis and decision-making, influencing asset allocation, portfolio construction, security selection, position sizing, stewardship, engagement and subsequent decisions on whether to remain invested or exit.

The Investment Manager's Responsible Investment Policy, available on its website, describes how it approaches these issues as an active investor, setting out its sustainability governance and oversight, its approach to ESG integration and materiality and core material ESG issues. The Investment Manager supports the Company's integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities in the following ways:

-- The presence of a dedicated ESG Investment Director within the investment team

-- The support provided by Jupiter's Stewardship and Data Science Teams

-- The oversight provided by the Investment Manager's Sustainability and Responsible InvestmentGovernance Structures

ESG in a UK small and mid-cap context

The Company's investment universe comprises small and mid-size companies which may be exposed to important sustainability risks and opportunities that can have material impacts on value. As an active investment manager, the Investment Manager believes that effective ESG integration cannot be outsourced to third parties, but must be incorporated into the fundamental analysis conducted by the investment team.

In particular, smaller companies remain under-researched by ESG rating agencies relative to their larger listed peers. Where they are covered at all, smaller companies are often penalised by rating agencies, either due to their corporate governance arrangements or a relative lack of detailed corporate disclosure about ESG issues. These factors presents challenges but also, in the Investment Manager's view, opportunities to identify ESG risks or opportunities affecting companies which are not priced efficiently by financial markets.

Corporate Governance

To grow successfully, the leadership of smaller companies must not only execute strategically, they must also lay the foundations for future growth by creating appropriate corporate governance structures. The Investment Manager would argue that as corporate culture is set at an early stage, the relationships formed with key stakeholders such as customers, the workforce and suppliers at this point in a company's development can be fundamental to long-term success. The Investment Manager fully endorses the principles of the UK Corporate Governance Code, and while it acknowledges the need for pragmatism with smaller companies, it still expects high standards of governance at investee companies to support their growth in a sustainable manner.

The Investment Manager assesses company governance on a range of issues. These issues may include but are not limited to:

-- Boards and executive leadership: The Investment Manager builds an understanding of thequality of leadership teams and boards through assessment of i) board and committee composition and independence,ii) board and executive tenure and succession planning, iii) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ("DE&I") oversight andactions at board level and throughout an enterprise, iv) oversight and management of corporate culture.

-- Remuneration: Management incentivisation structures should be aligned with shareholderinterests. The Investment Manager considers KPIs governing short and long-term incentivisation, as well as theoverall quantum, when assessing remuneration packages. It seeks to understand how remuneration structures encouragecorrect behaviours and how management compensation decisions are linked to the wider employee and sustainabilityagenda.

-- Protection of minority rights and related party transactions: The Investment Manager willescalate engagement where it believes that minority rights have been compromised.

-- Systemic risks: The environment in which companies operate continues to change rapidly andthe Investment Manager considers where businesses are exposed to wider systemic risks, including through theassessment of global standards, such as the UN Global Compact.

-- Conduct, litigation and relations with policy makers and regulators: Poor relations withregulators can severely hamper corporate success and result in value destruction for investors. The InvestmentManager seeks to understand board oversight of regulatory matters and how a company guards against malpractice.

-- Corporate culture: The Investment Manager may engage with boards to understand how corporateculture is being led, developed, and monitored and to highlight strengths and areas for development. Whererelevant, it seeks to understand how management is advancing culture and where and how culture challenges emerge.

-- Audit and control environment: The Investment Manager considers quality and independence ofauditors. It may escalate engagement with Audit Committee chairs where it believes that audit standards are not inline with its expectations.

Environmental

Climate

