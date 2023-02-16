New Wroclaw office unveiled at open house on February 15, 2023 as SmartBear invests in career development with start of 12-week developer academy program

SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, unveiled its new office in Wroclaw, Poland yesterday in an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the company's new space in the Business Garden at Legnicka 48E 54-202. To support company culture and collaboration for its 150 employees in Wroclaw, SmartBear increased its office footprint to occupy 21,000 square kilometers, doubling in size. SmartBear is committed to the Wroclaw community through hiring, training, and mentoring entry-level software engineers, bringing technical talent into the company's learning center of excellence.

"We are delighted to unveil our beautiful new Wroclaw office designed to enhance the lives of our employees in a space where they can thrive professionally and personally," said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. "Our Poland office has become the hub for providing authentic developer experiences, preparing engineers with the confidence and hands-on skills they need to launch a successful career as a software developer. We look forward to embracing a new generation of developers to the SmartBear team in our new Poland office."

Mateusz Jarzombek, Director of the Business Support Centre at Wroclaw Agglomeration Development Agency (ARAW) spoke at the open house. Other special guests at the event included representatives from Vastint Poland and local organizations: Just Join IT, Design Mentorship, and Wroclaw JUG Meetup, as well as Geek Girls Carrots. Office tours included the unveiling of a mural from local artist Kamil Tobiasz. The new office includes a games area, mother's room, and large training and meeting spaces.

"The increased presence of SmartBear in our business ecosystem is undoubtedly encouraging," said Mateusz Jarzombek, Director of the Business Support Centre at ARAW. "We believe that the company will quickly become an even stronger part of the local community's DNA and strengthen Wroclaw's position as a recognized and globally acknowledged technology center."

Last week, the Poland office welcomed participants to the new SmartBear Developer Academy to begin the 12-week paid program that includes in-classroom, online, and practical learning designed for career progression in software development at SmartBear. This inaugural program is the first of more to come by the company to facilitate career development for developers around the world.

Wroclaw is home to many universities and educational institutions, yet there are few developer opportunities offered in the region. SmartBear launched the company's first-ever UX design internship program last year, selecting four postgraduate women, all working as full-time Associate UX Designers at SmartBear. For mentoring efforts, Kama Jania, UX Design Manager at SmartBear, was recently shortlisted in the Female Frontier Awards for Mentor of the Year. The company is also sponsoring students from the Wroclaw University of Science and Technology (WUST) who are working on coding projects with guidance from the company.

SmartBear is committed to global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, meeting several in 2022, including annually measuring and setting reduction targets for carbon emissions. The company participates in a Global Day of Volunteering across its worldwide offices. Most recently in Poland, SmartBear cleaned a local park and participated in the Run for IT.

The company recently expanded its headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts and UK office in Bath. Other global office expansions are planned for 2023 as it continues to scale and grow.

SmartBear is hiring in Wroclaw and other locations around the world. For open positions, go to: https://smartbear.com/company/careers/

