China Dasheng Biotechnology Co.: CDBT Cycclone Magnetic Engines Acknowledges GBL Article

Cycclone Magnetic Engines acknowledges published article in Global Business Leaders Magazine.

ARUNDEL, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. (OTC PINK:CDBT) to be renamed Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments, Inc., acknowledges the Global Business Leaders "20 Leading Companies of the year 2023" article published recently.

This is the direct link: https://globalbusinessleadersmag.com/cycclone-magnetic-engine-development-co-designing-and-developing-magnetic-engines-via-innovation/

The article is featured in the 20 Leading Companies of the year 2023 and publishes replies to a number of interview questions by CEO Micheal Nugent. Some of these questions and answers are:

Incorporated from a Passion Project

Cycclone Magnetic Engines was only a passion project until it became a backbone to reboot a shipping project. When Micheal Nugent (CEO) made the decision to place his magnetic engine project into public market, he knew the main roadblock would be the "unproven technology" barrier. However, his belief and experience were one thing, legal compliance is another. Up until then Micheal's magnetic engine project did not even have a naming brand.

Furthermore, Micheal had collaborative relationships with several very skilled engineers and the initial barrier had been crossed. Historical legal precedents were found and researched, and once legal standing was established, the brand Cycclone Magnetic Engines was born based on "Cyc"- (cyclonic motion) and "clone" - (cloning of magnetic poles).

The original Cycclone Magnetic Engines, Inc. company has been siloed to carry out litigation and reparations for shareholders and stakeholders. To move forward, the project has currently been reversed merged into China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. which is a USA company that trades on the OTC markets under the stock code of CDBT. Henceforth, China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. CDBT will be renamed Cycclone Magnetic Engine Development Co.

Spearheading on the Ultimate Mission

While the company has bread and butter transport operations and assets used as "rent payers", Cycclone Magnetic Engines is a pure invention company, and no products are being sold at this time. Nevertheless, the company is driven by a mission to design and develop engines (not motors) that produce mechanical power on demand with permanent magnets as the driving force.

Its vision is to complete the task - to take 3D models produced to date and produce several new models to seek accepted principles, move to a short production run of 50 engines for open testing and look to become an engine manufacturer.

Overcoming Hurdles to Scale Success

To speak of its journey, Cycclone Magnetic has overcome several obstacles to reach where it currently is. For instance, during the investigation by Australian Securities & Investment Commission, Micheal underwent o lot of ordeal. In fact, Micheal was criminally removed from the public company by ASIC employees, and then those employees targeted and used Cycclone Magnetic Engines to hide their crimes. The ASIC (regulator) prodigiously broke the very laws they are supposed to administer, along with a Supreme Court Judge, as though they took lessons from perpetrators in their purview.

The ASIC employees rushed a claim to the Supreme Court of Queensland to offset a Senate enquiry into their actions and behavior. During the first hearing, Justice Byrne asked "how are we paying for this litigation" from the bench and the ASIC answered, "we are going to sell the engine". A stunned Justice Byrne then asked, "is the buyer in the room". That pretty much described the following 10 years for Cycclone Magnetic Engines.

This had huge impact on the functioning of the company. The team could not work in engine development during the court action and needed to invent a new engine utilizing permanent magnets as the power source under accepted science to make sure it did not wind up in contempt of court, all the while making sure the energy and momentum did not leave.

Despite the ordeal, Micheal did not jump from project to project or arrive with a deal under each arm and this fact brought a network of a thousand supporters and stake holders. "Having a network of support like that, is one of the greatest motivators one can have," asserts Micheal.

The article finishes with:

"There has been so much controversy and dialogue about whether we are real or fake and we know some of our defense and survival tactics weren't always the best moves, but take a minute to contemplate if we are right and the impact that will have"

# # #

CDBT. Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments, Inc.

On September 30, 2022, CDBT and Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited entered into an Operating Agreement for The Amended Share Exchange Agreement giving effective control of Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited and the wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited is engaged in the development and commercialization of new geometric configuration low carbon emission engines and other clean technology solutions with a view to create technologies that improve efficiency and reduce levels of greenhouse emissions. Cycclone has shareholding, assets and interests in transport operations in Australia. Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited operations are based in Australia.

Micheal Nugent

mnugent@nugent.com.au

www.cdbtcycclone.com

+61438158688

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, managing growth, and political and other business risks.

SOURCE: China Dasheng Biotechnology Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739775/CDBT-Cycclone-Magnetic-Engines-Acknowledges-GBL-Article