Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

Tuesday, 21stFebruary 2023

Results of General Meeting

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at a General Meeting held today at 10:30am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 4 were passed, including, inter alia, the approval of the voluntary liquidation and appointment of the Joint Liquidators, with immediate effect.

As detailed in the Circular distributed to shareholders on 30 January 2023, the Ordinary Shares were suspended from trading with effect from 7.30am on 20 February 2023. Pursuant to the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting today, the admission of the Ordinary Shares for trading on London Stock Exchange will be cancelled. As detailed in the Circular, the Joint Liquidators will make distributions to Shareholders in due course.

The following proxy votes were cast:

Special Resolutions In Favour % Votes Cast Chairman's Discretion % Votes Cast Against % Votes Cast 1. That the Company be wound-up voluntarily and Azets Holdings Limited be appointed Joint Liquidators for the purposes of such winding-up. (see notice) 18,739,222 97.9 87,051 0.5 303,814 1.6 2. That the Joint Liquidators be authorised to make distributions to the Shareholders in accordance with the Company's articles of association. (see notice) 18,744,935 98.0 85,338 0.4 299,421 1.6 Ordinary Resolutions 3. That the Joint Liquidators be authorised to exercise the powers laid down in Schedule 4, Part I, of the Insolvency Act 1986. (see notice) 18,688,043 97.9 87,338 0.5 300,392 1.6 4. That the Joint Liquidators be entitled to receive remuneration for their services, as well as raise invoices of fees set out in the engagement letter. (see notice) 18,630,110 97.8 115,991 0.6 302,970 1.6

NOTES:

The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863 Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in favour of resolutions 1 to 4. At the date of the General Meeting some shares were disenfranchised under the Company's Articles of Association due to a failure to comply with the Companies Act 2006. Had they been included in the vote it would not have affected the outcome. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolution 1 & 2 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretary, Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu

END