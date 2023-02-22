IDLive Face Plus adds detection of digital injection attacks, where virtual cameras and browser code hacks are used to bypass liveness and biometric security

ID R&D today introduced IDLive Face Plus to address the growing security threat posed to institutions and consumers by deepfakes and digital injection attacks. As deepfakes have become more realistic and easier to produce, injection attacks are an increasingly common method used to spoof biometrics.

In 2023, 20 percent of successful account takeover attacks will leverage deepfakes (Gartner).

ID R&D's latest innovation arrives at a time when new survey data from the company shows 91 percent of businesses acknowledge that they or their customers are concerned about deepfake fraud, with 42 percent having encountered deepfake attacks. Also, 84 percent of the same respondents express similar concern about injection attacks, with 37 percent having firsthand exposure. More than half (51 percent) state that chatbot-enabled fraud is on their radar as a credible threat.

IDLive Face Plus adds detection of digital injection attacks, where fraudsters use hardware and software hacks to substitute a biometric capture with fake digital imagery. It is the first known product to help ensure a proper selfie capture on both desktops and mobile devices with a frictionless approach that eliminates user abandonments caused by complicated security checks.

"ID R&D's innovative approach to combating deepfakes will help us stay ahead of the increasing realism of digitally-created faces without burdening people with security tasks," commented Alexey Khitrov, CEO and Co-Founder of ID R&D. "We are laser-focused on helping our customers and partners leverage biometrics to their full potential to make their digital identity solutions not only more secure, but easy to use."

How it works

Identity verification and authentication techniques that use facial recognition rely on liveness detection to ensure that a live human face is in front of the camera during biometric capture. While presentation attacks involve "presenting" non-live imagery to the camera, such as photos on paper or digital screens, injection attacks use hardware and software hacks to bypass the camera altogether. Without countermeasures, fraudsters can "inject" digital facial imagery into a capture device in a way that defeats certain liveness detection measures.

ID R&D's research-driven, "frictionless first" approach to fighting fraud continues to yield innovative solutions for their partners that avoid the pitfalls of techniques that inconvenience people and cause abandonments during onboarding and login. IDLive Face Plus draws upon a wealth of data and expertise in computer vision and deep neural networks while advancing the mission of making security transparent to users.

Visit us at Mobile World Congress and learn more

ID R&D will demonstrate IDLive Face Plus in Hall 6 Stand E59 at Mobile World Congress, taking place in Barcelona from February 27 through March 2.

About ID R&D

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 70 countries. ID R&D's solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY. Learn more at www.idrnd.ai.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world's largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek's latest blog posts here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005189/en/

Contacts:

TEAM LEWIS FOR MITEK SYSTEMS

Ed Stevenson, Associate Director

ed.stevenson@teamlewis.com