Updated: GlobalSign Launches Qualified Signing Service for eIDAS-Compliant Qualified Electronic Signatures and Seals

QSS enables employees to secure internal documents with legally binding electronic signatures and seals via an API to mitigate risks, enhances secure remote working

BOSTON, MA and London, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the launch of Qualified Signing Service (QSS), a new cloud-based signing service for qualified electronic signatures and seals. GlobalSign's qualified electronic signatures and seals comply with eIDAS (electronic IDentification, Authentication and trust Services), an EU regulation for electronic identification and trust services. Only a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) such as GlobalSign can offer qualified signatures and seals.

Built on the foundation of our immensely popular Digital Signing Service, GlobalSign's QSS allows enterprises, as well as service providers, to deploy qualified electronic signatures and seals into their signing application with a simple REST API integration for internal employee signing. In addition, QSS gives enterprises peace of mind for those employees who sign sensitive documents remotely.

A qualified electronic signature is a best-in-class electronic signature backed by a qualified digital certificate. All qualified signatures must meet numerous requirements, such as a signatory which must be linked and uniquely identified to the signature. The data used to create the qualified signature must be under the sole control of a signatory.

In addition, the qualified signature must be able to identify if any data accompanying the signature has been tampered with after the message was signed. Therefore, a qualified signature can also mitigate the risk for specific documents, contracts, and tasks.

"We launched QSS because companies need the ability to issue legally binding electronic signatures for their employees. That is what qualified signatures are, but you can only get them from a QTSP such as GlobalSign," said Mohit Kumar, product manager, GlobalSign. "Another key benefit of using QSS is that it will help companies stay compliant with eIDAS and employees can securely sign critical documents and contracts anytime, anywhere."

Benefits of QSS

Mitigates risks by verifying the signee of the document

Provides legally binding Qualified Signatures and Seals

Compliant with the eIDAS regulation

Cloud-based with no hardware or PKI-expertise required

Easy authentication through a mobile app for employees

QSS will be particularly useful for multiple industries, from fintech, legal, government and education to insurance, recruitment, healthcare and auditors. Powered by GlobalSign's certificate automation platform Atlas, and delivered through API integration and mobile authentication, there is no hardware (such as tokens) or PKI expertise needed. QSS is the signing solution to meet your internal employee signing needs. To learn more about GlobalSign QSS, visithttps://www.globalsign.com/en/qualified-trust-services/qualified-electronic-signatures-seals.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

