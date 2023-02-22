Shale Shakers Market to Reach $2.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand from offshore drilling which drives the growth of the global shale shakers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Shale Shakers Market by Product Type (Mini Shale Shakers, Single Deck, Double Deck and Triple Deck), Motion Type (Linear Motion, Balanced Elliptical Motion, And Circular Motion) Installation (Newly Installed, And Retrofitted) Drive System (Electrically Driven, Belt Driven) Application (Coal Cleaning, Mining, Oil & Gas Drilling, Chemical And Petrochemical, Plastics, And Other Application) Region-Wise (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA) ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global shale shakers industry generated $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Rise in exploration activities related to oil fields and increase in use of shale shakers in drilling equipment, drives the growth of the global shale shakers market. On the other hand, availability of substitute of shale shaker impede the growth to some extent. However, increased investment in offshore oil and gas projects is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Pandemic outbreak has had a significant impact on the oil & gas, chemicals and petrochemical, plastics, and mining sector, thus impacting the growth of the shale shakers industry negatively.

However, rise in organic growth strategies by the major key players has helped the market recover post-pandemic.

The Triple Deck segment to rule the roost-

By product type, the triple deck segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around one third of the global shale shakers market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. rising investment, growing oilfield reservoirs, and rising demand for liquefied natural gas are several factors expected to drive the growth of the triple deck shaker market in the coming years. Moreover, rise in application of shale shaker for various purposes such as coal cleaning, drilling, mining, and other applications is projected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Linear Motion segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By motion type, the linear motion segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global shale shakers market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. Increased oil & gas sector with expansion of drilling in offshore, and exploration is predicted to be the key factor for Linear motion single deck shale shakers throughout the forecast period due to the maturity of onshore oil and gas resources.

The retrofitted segment to dominate by 2031-

By retrofitted, the delta segment accounted for nearly half of the global shale shakers market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. Retrofitted type of shale shaker offers extensive advantages such as use existing skid and feeder components, lowers capital expense, reduces screen usage, improves solids control efficiency, and has zero solids bypass.

The belt driven segment to dominate by 2031-

By drive system, the belt driven segment accounted for nearly half of the global shale shakers market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for fuel boost the blet drive segment in forecasted period.

The oil and gas drilling segment to dominate by 2031-

By application, the oil and gas drilling segment accounted for nearly one third of the global shale shakers market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. Significant development of the oil and gas sector is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Shale shaker market during the forecast period.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global shale shakers market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Increase in population and growing oil & gas sector has surge demand for shale shaker in various applications including drilling mud treatment, waste recovery oil, dredge slurry dewatering, municipal sewage sludge treatment, sand & gravel washing, and oil sludge treatment, and others in North America surges the demand for shale shaker.

Leading Market Players-

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.

BAKER HUGHES INC.

GN SOLIDS CONTROL

DERRICK CORPORATION

SHANDONG BEYOND PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

BEYOND PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

AIPU SOLIDS CONTROL.

DEL CORPORATION

JEREH GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT LLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global shale shakers market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

