Conduent Business Services, LLC: Virgin Atlantic Selects Conduent to Support Customer Experience

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023, the U.K. based airline that flies to 27 destinations across four continents, to provide customer experience management (CXM).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below:

Conduent CXM teams are managing rebookings and providing general customer support, which includes flight changes and cancellations. These are some of the most challenging issues for travelers, so Virgin Atlantic is leveraging Conduent's human-centric approach to CXM to achieve a high level of customer satisfaction.

"Our vision is to become the most loved travel company, and we strive to ensure that when our customers need to speak to us, our contact center always provides a prompt and exceptional customer service experience," said Louise Phillips, Vice President, Customer Centres at Virgin Atlantic. "Conduent's strong experience in travel and hospitality, along with their talented people and processes, gave us the confidence they were the right partner to support our vision and become an extension of our contact center team."

The CXM teams are providing live agent support, primarily for Virgin Atlantic's United Kingdom and United States customers, Virgin Atlantic's two primary markets. It is anticipated in the coming months that Conduent may expand its services to support additional client needs.

"Conduent recognizes the importance and value of customer loyalty, which is earned with every customer interaction," said Jeff Weiner, Vice President, General Manager for Customer Experience Management at Conduent. "With more than 15 years of experience in the travel and hospitality sector, we have developed the training, technology and processes to empower our agents to empathetically work with customers to address their needs and help strengthen their relationship with exceptional brands like Virgin Atlantic."

Conduent provides mission-critical omnichannel customer experience management services and solutions, both human and digital, via its more than 37,000 customer experience associates delivering services from a blend of 100 global sites and work at home locations. Conduent CXM teams, who support 20 languages and manage more than one billion customer interactions annually, are working with clients across a range of industries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers technology-led business process solutions for businesses and governments globally - creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent's solutions and services digitally transform its clients' operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs. 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies and more than 600 government entities count on Conduent as a strategic partner. Conduent adds momentum to its clients' missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering more than 11 million employees through HR services every year, or processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

About Virgin Atlantic?

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs over 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 27 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, announcing a new route to Tampa from November 2022, following the launch of flights to Austin in May 2022.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. On 3 February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers.? Virgin Atlantic is also set to join the global airline alliance SkyTeam in 2023. Virgin Atlantic will become SkyTeam's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Sustainability remains central to the airline, which is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos in October 2022. The A330-900neos are equipped with the most fuel-efficient engines and designed to be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient than the A330-300s that they replace and deliver a 50% reduction in airport noise contour. These investments reaffirm the airline's dedication to flying one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, resulting in the reduction of carbon emissions by 20%, increasing to 30% in 2027.

Media Contacts:

Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44

Lisa Patterson, Conduent, +1-816-305-4421, lisa.patterson@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduentor http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.