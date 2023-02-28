DJ ALPINE ESPORTS SIGNS QANPLATFORM AS ITS OFFICIAL BLOCKCHAIN PARTNER TO SUPPORT FAN ENGAGEMENT, TEAM PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS

February 28, 2023

-- Alpine Esports partners with QANplatform to create new ways to gamify their content to attract newviewers and engage with fans

-- QANplatform will support internal operations, with access to the platforms developer frameworkQANplatform will allow Alpine Esports to create programs that will automate a number of internal processes, whilealso providing the team with secure and fast data that will be used to enhance team performance and organisation

-- The partnership aims to create a number of practical use cases for blockchain technology to show theversatility of the technology beyond payment processing for sim racing, esports and automotive industries

Alpine Esports (a Group Renault brand, and inter alia in the Formula 1® Esports Series) and QANplatform, the cutting edge blockchain platform, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. For Alpine Esports the partnership will aid the team's fan engagement strategy and allow them to create practical use cases that will support internal operations. For QANplatform the partnership aims to illustrate how blockchain technology can be used to develop applications for businesses beyond payments processing.

QANplatform will become the Official Blockchain Partner of Alpine Esports where besides the use cases, QANplatform will take pride of place on the new F1 Esports team jersey and esport cars next to other partners like Binance, Kappa, and Shamir. Today Alpine Esports also revealed their brand new content creation facility, the Alpine Esports Content Room "powered by QAN", built within the walls of their historical F1 factory at Enstone in theUnited Kingdom,.

Alpine Esports invested in Web3 activations in 2022, playing a pivotal role in their fan engagement strategy with the launch of the Alpine Esports Series which saw them offer USD100k worth Alpine Fan Tokens. Bundles of USD10,000 worth of Alpine rewards and NFTs were up for grabs during live streams which dramatically increased the viewership of the broadcast. QANplatform is building a hybrid blockchain platform, a combination of both public blockchain and private blockchain- by tapping into QANplatform's developer-friendly framework, tech stack and secure code libraries, Alpine will be able to gamify and customise their content and create new fan offerings instantly.

From an operational point of view, Alpine Esports will benefit from QANPlatform's quantum-resistant protocols which will future-proof the applications developed on it, and provide full protection against quantum computing attacks. Alpine Esports will be able to create smart contracts (programs) in any programming language to automate a number of internal processes.

Guillaume Vergnas, the Head of Esports, Gaming & Web3 at Alpine said: "We see Web3 as the evolution of peer to peer relationships. Consumers want to be on platforms that are not owned by tech giants but platforms that are owned by users who can own their own content. Web3 is a new way of engaging with communities, customers and fans. We saw fantastic engagement with our first Web3 activation during the Alpine Esports Series in 2022 and we want to build on that momentum by offering more gamification in our broadcasts. We also see the business potential behind QANplatform's technology. The flexibility, speed and security behind the platform will allow us to trial practical use cases for blockchain that we hope will streamline our operations."

Johann Polecsak, the Co-Founder and CTO at QANplatform said: "There's no better sector for QANplatform to test a newly debuting groundbreaking technology product than the Formula 1 sector, which is famous for its complex structure and operation, progressive technologies, high performance, and highest levels of quality. QANplatform's ultimate goal as the Official Blockchain Partner of Alpine Esports is to help Alpine to build value-added technology products and use cases on top of the QAN blockchain platform, which can be scaled and integrated in the future in Alpine Formula 1, and in the wider commercial car industry. Alpine Esports is a great partner for the horizontal plan since it is owned by the Renault Group, the world's largest car manufacturer alliance."

Stay tuned on the latest updates from Alpine Esports on Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch.

About Alpine:

Founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé, the brand has set itself apart with its French-style sports cars. In 2018, the brand presents the new A110, a sports car faithful to Alpine's timeless principles of compactness, lightness, agility and driving pleasure. In 2021, the Alpine Business Unit is created. It thus becomes the brand dedicated to innovative, authentic, exclusive sports cars of Renault Group, benefiting from the heritage and craftsmanship of its historic plant in Dieppe, as well as the engineering mastery from Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars teams.

About QANplatform

QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart contract, DApp, DeFi, DAO, token, CBDC, NFT, Metaverse, and Web3 solutions on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.

Learn more: https://www.qanplatform.com/

