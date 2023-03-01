Press Release: Publication of KPN's AGM agenda

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Publication of KPN's AGM agenda 01-March-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of KPN's AGM agenda

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which will take place at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on 12 April 2023. The AGM will be organized in a hybrid format. Shareholders may attend the AGM in person or virtually.

The Supervisory Board of KPN proposes to appoint three new members to the Supervisory Board. KPN has announced, during the past months, the nominations of Mr Ben Noteboom, Mr Frank Heemskerk and Mr Herman Dijkhuizen for a four-year term.

Furthermore, in order to safeguard continuity following a number of changes to its composition in a relatively short period of time, the Supervisory Board proposes the reappointment of Ms Jolande Sap for a third term of two years as of the AGM. To this end, the Supervisory Board will be temporarily expanded to nine members. Mr Peter Hartman and Ms Catherine Guillouard will step down at the AGM.

Other items on the agenda include the approval of the annual accounts, the approval of the dividend, and an advisory vote on the remuneration report.

The full agenda of the AGM and the accompanying documentation are now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

For further information: Royal KPN N.V. Media Relations E-mail: press@kpn.com Investor Relations E-mail: ir@kpn.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1570997 01-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)