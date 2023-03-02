VALLOUREC: Vallourec: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Meudon (France), March 2, 2023

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

FY 2022 r esults in - line with objectives with EBITDA of €312 million in Q4 and €715 million for the full year

Positive Free Cash Flow generation of €185 million in H2 driven by strong Q4 performance of € 266 million , enabling N et D ebt reduction of € 363 million ( a ) ( b )

Worldwide T ube s business remain s on a positive trajectory with particular strength in the U.S.

New Vallourec plan well advanced and being implemented worldwide , including Brazil

For FY 2023,expecta further improvement in EBITDA, positive Free Cash Flow generationandNet Debt reduction(a) (b)





Highlights

Solid Q4 and FY 2022 Performance

Q4 EBITDA of €312 million, up 129% year-on-year and by 58% quarter-on-quarter

Strong Q4 Free Cash Flow generation of €266 million ( a )

Net Debt reduction of €363 million in Q4 driven predominately by Free Cash Flow in addition to disposals and non-cash balance sheet movements ( a ) ( b )

Iron ore mine production sold of 1.4 million tonnes in Q4 slightly above prior estimate; positive steps achieved towards full restart of mine

FY 2022 results in line with objectives: EBITDA at €715 million Positive Free Cash Flow generation in H2 of €185 million ( a ) Net debt on downward trajectory after peaking in September 2022 due to working capital investments



Continuing strong commercial dynamic, with further important new wins

Three-year Long-Term Agreement with Petrobras for the supply of 110,000 tonnes of Premium OCTG products, associated accessories, and specialized physical and digital services

Significant orders from LLOG Exploration Offshore for the supply of 25,000 tonnes of line pipe for the Salamanca deep-water development off U.S. coast of Gulf of Mexico

Further improvement expected in FY 2023

Further improvement in EBITDA

Positive Free Cash Flow generation despite higher-than-normal capex related to the Oil & Gas volumes transfer from Germany to Brazil, and expected one-time New Vallourec restructuring / other cash outflows (a)

Further Net Debt reduction expected (b)





New Vallourec plan on track with new initiatives added

On track to generate €230 million of recurring EBITDA uplift with full effect starting Q2 2024

New Vallourec plan well advanced and being implemented worldwide, including Brazil

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer, declared:

"2022 was an excellent year for Vallourec on all fronts - operational, commercial, and financial. First, our New Vallourec strategic plan, launched only in May 2022, accomplished all its key milestones. It is fully on track to generate €230 million of recurring EBITDA uplift, with the full impact starting in Q2 2024.

2023 will be a pivotal year of the New Vallourec plan with the closure of our German plants and the full transfer of the Oil & Gas volumes to Brazil.In addition,since the original launch of the New Vallourec plan in Q2 of 2022, we have identified additionalinitiativeswhich are being implementedworldwide.

We have signed a sale contractfor our Mülheim site in Germany which will realize €40 million in proceeds, while the sale process for our much larger site in Duesseldorf-Rath is progressing(c).

We have partially mitigated the headwind of the waste pile slippage at our Pau Branco iron ore mine by securing alternative solutions to continue operating and minimizing the loss in productionon the Group's results. Weexpectto receive the approval to resume operatingat full capacity at the beginning of Q2 2023.

On the commercial front, we are fully leveraging the positive market conditions of the global Tubes sectorthanks to our unparalleled technological expertise and customer service. We have secured several important commercial wins this year, most recently with Petrobras and LLOG, showcasing the excellence of our innovative solutions.

Finally, we delivered a strong set of results fully in line with our objectives, withan EBITDA of €715 million over the Full Year 2022, a positive Free Cash Flow of €185 million forthe Second Half, both driven by a strong Fourth Quarter performance, enabling us to reduce Net Debt(a) (b). In 2023, whichwill be a key year in the New Vallourec plan, we expect to continue on this positive trajectorywitha further increase in EBITDA, positive Free Cash Flow generation, and furtherreduction in Net Debt(a) (b).

I am extremely proud to be at the helm of Vallourec to lead its transformation, and together with our committed employees, look forward to the coming year with confidence and enthusiasm."

KEY DATA

in € million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change FY 2022 FY 2021 % change Tubes volume sold

(thousandtonnes) 514 510 1% 1,804 1,640 10% Iron ore volumesold

(million tonnes) 1.4 1.7 (13)% 4.0 8.1 (50)% Group Revenues 1,541 1,064 45% 4,883 3,442 42% Group EBITDA 312 136 +€176m 715 492 +€223m (as a % of revenue) 20.2% 12.8% +7.4p.p. 14.6% 14.3% +0.3p.p. Operating income (loss) 164 75 +€89m (122) 374 €(496)m Net income, Group share 78 89 (12)% (366) 40 €(406)m Free Cash Flow(a)d 266 17 +€249m (216) (284) +€68m Net Debt 1,130 956 +€174m 1,130 956 +€174m

CONSOLIDATED RESULTSANALYSIS

Inthe FourthQuarter of 2022, Vallourec recorded revenues of €1,541million, up45%year-on-year and by 31.5% at constant exchange rates.The increase in Group revenues reflects:

1% volume increase mainly driven by Oil & Gas in North America

31% price/mix effect

(1)% Mine and Forest

13% currency effect mainly related to weaker EUR/USD and EUR/BRL

For the Full Year, revenues totaled €4,883 million, up42% year-on-year and by 28.5% at constant exchange rates.The increase in Group revenues reflects:

9% volume increase mainly driven by Oil & Gas in North America and to a lesser extent in the Middle East

25% price/mix effect

(6)% Mine and Forest

13% currency effect mainly related to weaker EUR/USD and EUR/BRL

Q4 2022 Consolidated Results Analysis

In the Fourth Quarter of 2022, EBITDA amounted to €312 million compared with €136 million in Q4 2021; the EBITDA margin reached20.2% of revenues versus 12.8% in Q4 2021. For the Group, the EBITDA increase reflects:

An industrial margin of €415 million, or 26.9% of revenues , versus €219 million or 20.6% of revenues in Q4 2021. The positive contribution of the Oil & Gas market in North America, both in prices and volumes, was partially offset by the negative impact of the lower mine and forest activity.



Sales, general and administrative costs (SG&A) of € 8 9 million or 5.8% of revenue s , versus 7.8% in Q4 2021.





, versus €219 million or 20.6% of revenues in Q4 2021. The positive contribution of the Oil & Gas market in North America, both in prices and volumes, was partially offset by the negative impact of the lower mine and forest activity.

Operating income was positive at €164 million, compared to €75 million in Q4 2021. In Q4 2022, the Group booked restructuring charges amounting to €56 million mainly related to restructuring measures in Germany and France, consultancy fees and dismantling costs in France, as well as impairment charges of €36 million, predominantly related to the German tube plants.

Financial income was negative at €(60) million, compared with €(25) million in Q4 2021 driven by FX losses among others; net interest expenses in Q4 2022 stood at €(25) million compared to €(21) million in Q4 2021.

Income tax amounted to €(9)million compared to €40 million in Q4 2021.

This resulted in positive net income, Group share, of€78 million, compared to €89 million in Q4 2021.

Full Year 2022 consolidated results analysis

Over the Full Year 2022, EBITDA amounted to€715 million, a €223 million increase year-on-year, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 14.6%. The EBITDA increase reflects:

An industrial margin of €1,076 million or 22% of revenues , up €239 million compared with FY 2021. The positive contribution of the Oil & Gas market in North America, both in prices and volumes, was partially offset by the negative impact of the temporary suspension of the mine operations.





, up €239 million compared with FY 2021. The positive contribution of the Oil & Gas market in North America, both in prices and volumes, was partially offset by the negative impact of the temporary suspension of the mine operations. Sales, general and administrative costs (SG&A) of €349 million, or 7.2% of revenues, versus €316 million and 9.2% of revenues in FY 2021.





Operating income was negative at €(122) million compared with €374 million in FY 2021, resulting mainly from provisions related to the adaptation measures (European social plans and associated fees) and, to a lesser extent, from provisions for non-recurring costs related to the iron ore mine incident.

Financial income was negative at €(111) million, compared with €(236) million in FY 2021; net interest expenses in FY 2022 stood at €(95) million reflecting the new balance sheet structure.

Income tax amounted to €(113) million mainly related to North America and Brazil.

As a result, net income, Group share, amounted to €(366) million, compared to €40 million in FY 2021.

RESULTS ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT

TUBES

In Q4 2022, Tubes revenues wereup 49% predominately due to higher prices. Tubes EBITDA increased from €86 million to €285 million driven by an increased EBITDA margin of 19.4%.

For the Full Year 2022,Tubes revenues increased by 54% predominately due to higher prices. EBITDA rose significantly from €148 million to €638 million based on a 10% increase in volumes, coupled with a 40% increase in the average selling price per tonne.

MINE AND FOREST

In Q4 2022, the iron ore mine production reached 1.4 million tonnes, compared to 1.7 million tonnes in Q4 2021. For the Full Year 2022, the mine produced 4.0 million tonnes, compared to 8.1 million tonnes over the Full Year 2021, significantly reduced as a consequence of the waste pile slippage incident at the beginning of 2022.

Mine and Forestrevenue in Q4 2022 reached €70 million, slightly down by 3% year-on-year. For the Full Year 2022, the Mine and Forest revenueamounted to €245 million, a 48% decrease compared to FY 2021.

In Q4 2022, Mine and Forest EBITDA decreased from €41 million to €22 million due to lower volumes and lower prices reducing the EBITDA margin to 31%. For the Full Year 2022, Mine and Forest EBITDA decreased strongly from €358 million to only €113 million due to 50% lower volumes and lower prices.

CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL POSITION

Cash flow from operating activities

In Q4 2022, cash flow from operating activities improvedto€161 million, compared to €10 million in Q4 2021; higher EBITDA and lower income tax cash-out more than offset the increase in restructuring cash-out and in financial interest paid.

For the Full Year 2022, cash flow from operating activities was €330 million compared to €26 million in FY 2021. The improvement was predominantly related to increased EBITDA and lower income tax.

Operating working capital requirement

In Q4 2022, the operating working capital requirement decreased by €183 million, versus a decrease of €61 million in Q4 2021. The net working capital requirementstood at80days of sales, compared to 84 days in Q4 2021.

For the Full Year 2022, working capital increased by €355 million versus an increase of €172 million in FY 2021.

Capex

Capital expenditure was €78 million in Q4 2022, compared with €54 million in Q4 2021, and €191 million in FY 2022 compared to €138 million in FY 2021.

Free cash flowe

As a result, in Q4 2022 free cash flow was €266 million versus €17 million in Q4 2021 (a).

Free cash flow forthe Full Year of 2022 was negative at €(216) million, compared with negative €(284) million in FY 2021, after a €355 million working capital increaseover the year. (a)

Asset disposals and other items

In Q4 2022, asset disposals and other items amounted to €98 million, compared with €19 million in Q4 2021. These amounts reflected €45 million in non-cash items including accrued interest and fair value adjustments on debt. Additionally, these amounts reflected a €53 million change in cash items, including €26 million for disposal on assets and other items.

Over the Full Year of 2022, asset disposals and other items amounted to €44 million.

Net debt and liquidity

As of December 31,2022, net debt stood at €1,130 million, compared with €1,493 million onSeptember30, 2022. Gross debt amounted to €1,682 million including €70 million of fair value adjustment under IFRS 9 (which will be reversed over the life of the debt). Long-term debt amounted to €1,368 million and short-term debt totaled €314 million.

As of December 31, 2022, lease debt stood at €71 million following the application of IFRS 16 standards, compared with €78 million on September 30, 2022.

As of December 31,2022, the liquidityposition was strong at€1,203million, with cash amounting to €552 million, an undrawn committed Revolving Credit Facility of €462 million, and an Asset Backed Loan of $210 million (d).

The Group has no repayments scheduled before June 2026.

UPDATE ON PAU BRANCO MINE

Operations at Vallourec's Pau Branco iron ore mine were temporarily suspended in January 2022 following slippage at its Cachoeirinha waste pile. Operations were partially restarted in May using alternative waste piles, albeit at lower-than-normal capacity levels. Volumes sold in 2022 amounted to 4.0 million tonnes, slightly ahead of estimates given at the Q3 2022 results release.

Permissions have been secured to continue using alternative waste piles until the beginning of Q2 2023. In parallel, the Group has finalized all civil works required to achieve a minimum safety factor and applied for its release. The solidity of the structure was confirmed during the rainy season.

For Q1 2023, Vallourec estimates production of approximately 1.5 million tonnes. The release of the core waste pile and resumption of normal operations is expected at the beginning of Q2 2023.

NEW VALLOUREC PLAN ON TRACK WITH NEW INITIATIVES ADDED

The New Vallourec plan, announced in May 2022, remains fully on track. The plan aims to generate €230 million of recurring EBITDA uplift and around €20 million CAPEX reduction with the full impact starting in Q2 2024. It will contribute to making the Group cycle-proof and generating positive Free Cash Flow, before change in working capital, even at the bottom of the cycle. (a)f

In 2022 firm social agreements were secured in France, Germany, and the UK, substantially de-risking the plan and allowing our teams to focus on execution. Employees at the sites to be closed or downsized will begin to leave the company in Q1 of 2023 with the last wave of departures in 2024. The industrial CAPEX plan in Brazil is on track to ensure the full transfer of Oil & Gas volumes from Germany throughout the course of 2023.

In February 2023 we signed a contract to sell our Mülheim site for €40 million (c). The sale process for our much larger site in Duesseldorf-Rath is ongoing. g

Moreover, we are implementing New Vallourec initiatives in other geographies, including Brazil, as well as production increases in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, a value-over-volume strategy incorporates portfolio rationalization to drive profitable growth. Vallourec aims to achieve best-in-class profitability levels and close the margin gap with peers over the cycle.

OUTLOOK 2023

Based on our market assumptions, as well as our progress throughout 2022, we are confident that 2023 will see a further significant enhancement in our financial results, with notably:

An improvement in EBITDA, which will be driven by both our Tubes business and Mine and Forest business

After a positive Free Cash Flow generation in H2 2022, our ambition is to be also Free Cash Flow positive for the Full Year 2023. This is despite CAPEX of around 220 million euros and the expected one-time New Vallourec restructuring cash outflows of about 350 million euros (a) 7

And we expect further Net Debt reduction in 2023 (b)h





About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 16,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Financial Calendar

May17th2023



May 25th 2023 First Quarter 2023 results



Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting





Appendices

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Documents accompanying this release:

Sales volume

Forex

Tubes revenues by geographic region

Tubes revenues by market

KPI per segment

Summary consolidated income statement

Summary consolidated balance sheet

Free cash flow

Net Debt

Indebtedness

Definitions of non-GAAP financial data





Tubes sales volume

inthousands of tonnes 2022 2021 % Change Q1 395 358 10% Q2 433 381 14% Q3 462 391 18% Q4 514 510 1% Total 1,804 1,640 10%

Mine sales volume

inmillions of tonnes 2022 2021 % Change Q1 0.14 1.9 (93)% Q2 1.0 2.3 (57)% Q3 1.5 2.2 (33)% Q4 1.4 1.7 (13)% Total 4.0 8.1 (50)%

Forex

Average exchange rate FY 2022 FY 2021 EUR / USD 1.05 1.18 EUR / BRL 5.44 6.38 USD / BRL 5.17 5.39

Tubes revenuesby geographic region

in € million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change FY 2022 FY 2021 % change Europe 137 135 1.4% 606 537 12.9% North America 744 311 139.0% 2,094 828 153.0% Middle East 111 127 (12.7)% 434 334 29.7% Asia 111 121 (8.4)% 389 402 (3.3)% South America 241 211 14.2% 855 726 17.7% Others 123 81 52.1% 285 203 40.5% Total Tubes Revenues 1,467 986 48.7% 4,663 3,030 53.9%

Tubes revenuesby market

in € million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change FY 2022 FY 2021 % change Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals 1,185 687 72.3% 3,419 1,950 75.3% Industry 252 255 (1.3)% 1,063 908 17.1% Other 31 44 (29.8)% 181 172 5.1% Total Tubes Revenues 1,467 986 48.7% 4,663 3,030 53.9%

Q4 2022 KPI per SEGMENT

in € million Tubes Mine and Forest Holding companies and others Inter-segment transactions Total Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change INCOME STATEMENT Volumesold(e)4i 514 510 1% 1.4 1.7 (13)% Revenues 1,467 986 49% 70 73 (3)% 61 43 43% (57) (38) 51% 1,541 1,064 45% Average Selling Price

(in € per tonnes) 2,853 1,936 47% EBITDA 285 86 231% 22 41 (46)% 2 (2) na 3 13 (77)% 312 136 129% CASH FLOWS Capital Expenditures 61 41 49% 14 8 75% 3 4 (25)% 0 0 na 78 54 44%

FY 2022 KPI per SEGMENT

in € million Tubes Mine and Forest Holding companies and others Inter-segment transactions Total FY 2022 FY 2021 % change FY 2022 FY 2021 % change FY 2022 FY 2021 % change FY 2022 FY 2021 % change FY 2022 FY 2021 % change INCOME STATEMENT Volumesold(e) 1,804 1,640 10% 4.0 8.1 (50)% Revenues 4,663 3,030 54% 245 469 (48)% 210 186 13% (234) (243) (4)% 4,883 3,442 42% Average Selling Price

(in € per tonnes) 2,584 1,848 40% EBITDA 638 148 330% 113 358 (68)% (37) (16) 135% 1 2 (53)% 715 492 45% CASH FLOWS Capital Expenditures 142 87 63% 44 41 7% 5 9 (44)% 0 0 na 191 138 38%

na = not applicable

Summary consolidated income statement

FY 2022 FY 2021 Change In € million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change 4,883 3,442 41.9% Revenues 1,541 1,064 44.8% -3,807 -2,605 46.1% Cost of sales -1,126 -845 33.3% 1,076 837 28.6% IndustrialMargin 415 219 89.5% 22.0% 24.3% (2.3)p.p. (as a % of revenue) 26.9% 20.6% 6.3p.p. -349 -316 10.4% Sales, general and administrative costs -89 -83 7.2% (7.2)% (9.2)% (2.0)p.p. (as a % of revenue) (5.8)% (7.8)% (2.0)p.p. -11 -29 (62.1)% Other -14 - na 715 492 €223m EBITDA 312 136 €176m 14.6% 14.3% 0.3p.p. (as a % of revenue) 20.2% 12.8% 7.4p.p. -183 -160 14.4% Depreciation of industrial assets -45 -39 15.4% -44 -42 4.8% Amortization and other depreciation -10 -10 na -36 -5 na Impairment of assets -37 -5 - -574 89 na Asset disposals, restructuring costs and non-recurring items -56 -7 na -122 374 €(496)m Operating income (loss) 164 75 €89m -111 -236 (53.0)% Financial income/(loss) -60 -25 €35m -233 138 €(371)m Pre-taxincome (loss) 104 50 €54m -113 -101 11.9% Income tax -9 40 na -18 -5 na Share in net income/(loss) of equity affiliates -15 -1 na -363 32 €(395)m Net income 80 89 €(9)m 3 -8 na Attributable to non-controlling interests 2 - na -366 40 €(406)m Net income, Group share 78 89 €(11)m (1.6) 0.3 na Net earnings per share 0.34 0.4 na

na=not applicable

Summary consolidated balance sheet





In € million j Assets 12/31/2022 12/31/2021(f) Liabilities 12/31/2022 12/31/2021(f) Equity - Group share 1,643 1,763 Net intangible assets 37 46 Non-controlling interests 42 45 Goodwill 40 38 Total equity 1,685 1,808 Net property, plant and equipment 1,829 1,753 Bank loans and other borrowings (A) 1,368 1,387 Biological assets 63 38 Lease debt (D) 51 50 Equity affiliates 16 35 Employee benefit commitments 105 137 Other non-current assets 187 169 Deferred taxes 52 29 Deferred taxes 238 239 Provisions and other long-term liabilities 296 153 Total non-current assets 2,410 2,318 Total non-currentliabilities 1,872 1,756 Inventories 1,312 1,015 Provisions 355 69 Trade and other receivables 824 571 Overdraft and other short-term borrowings (B) 314 190 Derivatives - assets 34 4 Lease debt (E) 20 17 Other current assets 217 168 Trade payables 787 601 Cash and cash equivalents (C)



552



620



Derivatives - liabilities 36 26 Other current liabilities 285 258 Total current assets 2,939 2,378 Total currentliabilities 1,797 1,161 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations 9 52 Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations 4 23 Total assets 5,358 4,748 Total equity and liabilities 5,358 4,748 Net debt (A+B-C) 1,130 956 Net income (loss), Group share (366) 40 Leasedebt (D+E) 71 67

Free cash flowk

FY 2022 FY 2021 Change In € million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change 715 492 +€223m EBITDA 312 136 +€176m -53 -34 €(19)m Provisions and other non-cash elements -15 -37 +€22m 662 458 +€204m Cash EBITDA 297 99 +€198m -112 -95 €(17)m Interest payments -51 -28 €(23)m -79 -180 +€101m Tax payments -23 -41 +€18m -141 -157 +€16m Other (including restructuring charges) -62 -20 €(42)m 330 26 +€304m Operating cash flow before change in WCR 161 10 +€151m -355 -172 €(183)m Change in operating WCR [+ decrease, (increase)] 183 61 +€122m -25 -146 +€121m Operating cash flow 344 71 +€273m -191 -138 €(53)m Gross capital expenditure -78 -54 €(24)m -216 -284 +€68m Free cash flow1 266 17 +€249m

Net debt

FY 2022 FY 2021 In € million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 330 26 Cash flow from operating activities 161 10 (355) (172) Change in operating WCR [+ decrease, (increase)] 183 61 (25) (146) Net cash flow from operating activities 344 71 (191) (138) Gross capital expenditure (78) (54) 44 1,540 Asset disposals and other items 98 19 (172) 1,256 Change in net debt [+ decrease, (increase)] 363 36 1,130 956 Financial net debt (end of period) 1,130 956

Indebtedness

In € million 12/31/2022 Bond issue - maturing in June 2026 1,135 PGE 220 ACC ACE 282 Other 43 TOTAL GROSS FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS 1,681 Cash 552 TOTAL NET FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS 1,130

Definitions of non-GAAP financial data

Data at constant exchange rates: the data presented « at constant exchange rates » is calculated by eliminating the translation effect into euros for the revenue of the Group's entities whose functional currency is not the euro. The translation effect is eliminated by applying Year N-1 exchange rates to Year N revenue of the contemplated entities.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization is calculated by taking operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, and excluding certain operating revenues and expenses that are unusual in nature or occur rarely, such as:

impairment of goodwill and non-current assets as determined within the scope of impairment tests carried out in accordance with IAS 36;

significant restructuring expenses, particularly resulting from headcount reorganization measures, in respect of major events or decisions;

capital gains or losses on disposals;

income and expenses resulting from major litigation, significant roll-outs or capital transactions (e.g., costs of integrating a new activity).

Industrial margin: the industrial margin is defined as the difference between revenue and cost of sales (i.e. after allocation of industrial variable costs and industrial fixed costs), before depreciation.

Operating working capital requirement: includes working capital requirement as well as other receivables and payables.

Net working capital requirement: defined as working capital requirement net of provisions for inventories and trade receivables; net working capital requirement days are computed on an annualized quarterly sales basis.

Working capital requirement: defined as trade receivables plus inventories minus trade payables (excluding provisions).

Gross capital expenditure: gross capital expenditure is defined as the sum of cash outflows for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and cash outflows for acquisitions of biological assets.

Free cash flow: Free Cash Flow defined as EBITDA adjusted for changes in provisions, less Interest and Tax Payments, changes in Working Capital, less Capex, and less Restructuring/Other Cash Outflows.

Net debt : consolidated net debt is defined as Bank loans and other borrowings plus Overdrafts and other short-term borrowings minus Cash and cash equivalents. Net debt excludes lease debt.

Change in Net Debt: Change in Net Debt defined as Free Cash Flow less Asset Disposals/Other

Lease debt : defined as the present value of unavoidable future lease payments

Attachment