Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -2

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 December 2022

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 December 2022 02-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Metro Bank PLC

Full year results

Trading Update 2022

2 March 2023

Metro Bank PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

Results for Year ended 31 December 2022

Highlights

-- Profitable in Q4 2022 on an underlying basis

-- Financials significantly improved year-on-year:? Underlying revenue increased 31% - NIM improved by 52bps - Underlying costs reduced 3%

-- Completed turnaround; 2023 is a transitional year

-- Targeting mid-single digit RoTE by 2024

-- Resuming store expansion in the North of England

Key Financials

31 30 31 December Change from Change from GBP in millions December June 2021 FY 2021 H1 2022 2022 2022 Assets GBP22,119 GBP22,588 (2%) GBP22,566 (2%) Loans GBP13,102 GBP12,290 7% GBP12,364 6% Deposits GBP16,014 GBP16,448 (3%) GBP16,514 (3%) Loan to deposit ratio 82% 75% 7pps 75% 7pps CET1 capital ratio 10.3% 12.6% (230bps) 10.6% (30bps) Total capital ratio (TCR) 13.4% 15.9% (250bps) 13.8% (40bps) MREL ratio 17.7% 20.5% (280bps) 18.3% (60bps) Liquidity coverage ratio 213% 281% (68pps) 257% (44pps) FY FY Change from H2 H1 Change from GBP in millions 2022 2021 FY 2021 2022 2022 H1 2022 Total underlying revenue1 GBP522.1 GBP397.9 31% GBP285.9 GBP236.2 21% Underlying loss before tax2 (GBP50.6) (GBP171.3) (70%) (GBP2.6) (GBP48.0) (95%) Statutory loss before tax (GBP70.7) (GBP245.1) (71%) (GBP10.5) (GBP60.2) (83%) Net interest margin 1.92% 1.40% 52bps 2.11% 1.73% 38bps Lending yield 3.67% 3.07% 60bps 3.93% 3.40% 53bps Cost of deposits 0.20% 0.24% (4bps) 0.25% 0.14% 11bps Cost of risk 0.32% 0.18% 14bps 0.33% 0.29% 4bps Underlying EPS (30.5p) (101.1p) (70%) (2.0p) (28.5p) (93%) Tangible book value per share GBP4.29 GBP4.59 (7%) GBP4.29 GBP4.30 (0%) 1. Underlying revenue excludes income recognised relating to the Capability and Innovation Fund and themortgage portfolio sale. 2. Underlying loss before tax excludes the impairment and write-off of property, net BCR costs, plant &equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, business acquisition andintegration costs, mortgage portfolio sale and costs related to holding company insertion. Summary -- Underlying profit in Q4 achieved as a result of the bank's commitment to strong cost control and the successful balance sheet optimisation strategy. -- Underlying revenue increased by 31% to GBP522.1 million reflecting the shift in deposit and asset mix, the impact of the higher Bank of England base rate, and a recovery in customer activity. -- Underlying costs reduced 3% to GBP532.8 million despite inflationary pressures, reflecting management actions to control cost and leverage the fixed cost base for profitable growth. -- Operating jaws3 for 2022 were 34%. -- Underlying loss before tax for the year improved by 70% to GBP50.6 million as a result of the strong income growth, cost discipline and prudent risk management. -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP70.7 million, improved 71%, as legacy issues, and their associated remediation costs, concluded. -- Legacy PRA and FCA issues addressed regarding investigations into historical RWA reporting, and the OFAC investigation was closed during the year. -- Targeting mid-single digit ROTE by 2024. -- Resuming store expansion in the important economic areas and communities that make up the North of England, supported by funding from the Capability and Innovation Fund. Continued commitment to customers, communities and colleagues, voted the highest rated high street bank -- for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers4 for the 10th time in a row. Unique culture provides local communities with the support they need and builds long-lasting and personal relationships with customers. -- Pillar 2A capital requirement reduced to 0.50% in June 2022, further reduced to 0.36% effective January 2023. -- The Resolution Directorate of the Bank of England adjusted the bank's existing GBP250 million 5.5% Tier 2 Notes to remain eligible for MREL until 26 June 2025, following implementation of the holding company. -- 2023 is a transitional year and the bank will focus on serving customers and maintaining cost discipline whilst continuing to invest in infrastructure and build sustainably. 3. Operating jaws calculated as percentage change in underlying revenue growth less percentage change inunderlying cost growth. 4. Competition and Market Authority's Service Quality Survey February 2023.

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"I'm pleased with Metro Bank's performance over the past year and the successful completion of our transformation plan. We returned to profitability, resolved our legacy issues and further strengthened the foundations for future sustainable growth. While I remain confident in the underlying business, material headwinds do exist, including the macro-economic environment and increasing competition for liabilities. We have established the basis to transition back to being a profitable growth engine, committed to serving our communities through our network of stores, digital offerings and stand-out customer service, as seen in the latest CMA results."

Financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2022

Deposits

31 30 31 December Change from Change from GBP in millions December June 2021 FY 2021 H1 2022 2022 2022 Demand: current accounts GBP7,888 GBP7,318 8% GBP7,770 2% Demand: savings accounts GBP7,501 GBP7,684 (2%) GBP7,817 (4%) Fixed term: savings accounts GBP625 GBP1,446 (57%) GBP927 (33%) Deposits from customers GBP16,014 GBP16,448 (3%) GBP16,514 (3%) Retail customers (excl. retail partnerships) GBP5,797 GBP6,713 (14%) GBP6,267 (7%) SMEs5 GBP5,080 GBP4,764 7% GBP4,892 4% GBP10,877 GBP11,477 (5%) GBP11,159 (3%) Retail partnerships GBP1,949 GBP1,814 7% GBP1,871 4% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs5) GBP3,188 GBP3,157 1% GBP3,484 (8%) GBP5,137 GBP4,971 3% GBP5,355 (4%) 5. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million, and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 million. Current accounts increased by 8% in the year to GBP7,888 million, the underlying service-led core deposit franchise continued to grow. The focus remained on increasing share of relationship deposits whilst -- allowing the fixed term deposits to roll off. As a result, total deposits fell 3% to GBP16,014 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP16,448 million). Current account and demand deposits now make up 96% of the total deposit base (31 December 2021: 91%). Cost of deposits decreased to 20bps for the year (2021: 24bps) reflecting improvements in deposit mix -- and the value of the service-led business model, partially offset by the recent trend of increased competition and pricing in the market. Customer account growth of 0.2 million in the year to 2.7 million (2021: 2.5 million) reflects continued -- organic growth in the underlying franchise, with 188,000 personal current accounts and 42,000 business current accounts opened in the year. Stores remain at the heart of the bank's service offering and the network will continue to expand as opportunity exists for further market penetration in significant locations where there are currently no

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -2-

-- stores present. The bank remains committed to opening stores in the North of England, the operational costs post-launch of which will be funded in part by the Capability and Innovation Fund. These stores are expected to be opened in 2024 and 2025. Future stores have been redesigned and will be built for significantly less cost than previous stores, -- but will not lose the distinctive Metro Bank style. Our refreshed approach will incorporate appropriate break clauses and will have less surplus floor space and more cost-effective fixtures and fittings. Loans 31 30 31 December Change from Change from GBP in millions December June 2021 FY 2021 H1 2022 2022 2022 Gross Loans and advances to customers GBP13,289 GBP12,459 7% GBP12,535 6% Less: allowance for impairment (GBP187) (GBP169) 11% (GBP171) 9% Net Loans and advances to customers GBP13,102 GBP12,290 7% GBP12,364 6% Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: Retail mortgages GBP7,649 GBP6,723 14% GBP6,785 13% Commercial lending6 GBP2,847 GBP3,220 (12%) GBP2,993 (5%) Consumer lending GBP1,480 GBP890 66% GBP1,269 17% Government-backed lending7 GBP1,313 GBP1,626 (19%) GBP1,488 (12%) 6. Includes CLBILS. 7. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. Total net loans as at 31 December 2022 were GBP13,102 million, up 7% from GBP12,290 million as at 31 December 2021 reflecting growth in residential mortgages and consumer lending, offset by the targeted -- reduction of commercial term loans including commercial real estate and portfolio buy-to-let exposures. Focus remains on optimising the mix for risk-adjusted return on capital. Retail mortgages increased by 14% during the year to GBP7,649 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP6,723 million) and remained the largest component of the lending book at 58% (31 December 2021: -- 54%). The DTV of the portfolio as at 31 December 2022 was 56% (31 December 2021: 55%) and 82% of originations in 2022 were <80% LTV, compared to 59% in 2021. Commercial loans (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) decreased by 12% during the year to GBP2,847 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP3,220 million) reflecting active portfolio management reducing -- commercial real estate to GBP681 million (31 December 2021: GBP837 million) and portfolio buy-to-let to GBP731 million (31 December 2021: GBP950 million), as part of the balance sheet optimisation strategy to target higher risk-adjusted return on capital. Consumer lending increased by GBP590 million to GBP1,480 million in the year and now makes up 11% of the of the total loan book (31 December 2021: 7%). The increase is driven by high quality new organic lending, -- for originations in Q4 2022 the average customer income was GBP52,000. Non-performing loans for consumer unsecured were 3.38% at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 2.36%). The portfolio has a conservative ECL coverage of 5.07% (31 December 2021: 4.72%). Government-backed lending reduced by more than GBP300 million in the year to GBP1,313 million as at 31 -- December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP1,626 million) as balances continued to roll off, following effective collections management supported by the British Business Bank. Capital constraints currently limit loan growth, asset originations were in line with replacement levels -- in Q4 2022. Cost of risk increased to 32bps for the year (2021: 18bps). Whilst the credit quality of new lending -- remains strong, the movement reflects the bank's prudent approach to provisioning in response to the uncertain macro-economic environment and the growth in the consumer unsecured portfolio. Non-performing loans decreased to 2.65% (31 December 2021: 3.71%) driven by effective management of BBLS collections and reduced commercial exposures. Overall arrears levels have remained broadly stable and -- there have been no signs of increased stress. Excluding government-backed lending, non-performing loans were 2.02% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 2.65%). The loan portfolio remains highly collateralised and conservatively provisioned. Average DTV for retail -- mortgages was 56% (2021: 55%) and for commercial lending 55% (2021: 57%). The ECL provision as at 31 December 2022 is GBP187 million with a coverage ratio of 1.41%, compared to GBP169 million with a coverage ratio of 1.36% as at the end of 2021.

Profit and Loss Account

Net interest margin (NIM) of 1.92% is up 52bps in the year (2021: 1.40%) reflecting the successful balance sheet optimisation strategy of shifting towards higher yielding assets and rolling off more -- expensive fixed term deposits, also supported by the higher Bank of England base rate. Exit-NIM for December 2022 was 2.22%. Underlying net interest income increased 37% to GBP404.2 million for the year (2021: GBP295.7 million) -- driven by controlled asset growth and significant reshaping of lending and deposits supported by the rising interest rate environment. Underlying net fee and other income increased 16% to GBP117.9 million for the year (2021: GBP101.5 million) -- driven largely by higher customer transactions, increased safe deposit box usage and foreign currency activity, as volumes normalised following Covid-related restrictions in 2021. Underlying costs reduced 3% to GBP532.8 million for the year (2021: GBP546.8 million) despite inflationary -- pressures, reflecting management actions to control cost. Positive operating jaws of 34% for 2022 (2021: 4%) underpinned a reduction in the underlying cost:income -- ratio from 137% in 2021 to 102% in 2022. Underlying loss before tax improved by 70% to GBP50.6 million for the year (2021: GBP171.3 million) as a -- result of the strong income growth and continued cost discipline. Underlying profit before tax achieved in Q4 2022. -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP70.7 million, improved 71% as legacy issues, and their associated remediation costs, concluded.

Capital, Funding and Liquidity

31 31 December Change from GBP in millions December Minimum capital requirement8 2021 FY 2021 2022 CET1 capital ratio 10.3% 12.6% (230bps) 4.8% Total capital ratio (TCR) 13.4% 15.9% (250bps) 8.5% MREL ratio 17.7% 20.5% (280bps) 17.0% While the bank continues to operate within capital buffers, the capital position has been managed above -- all regulatory minimum requirements8 and the balance sheet continues to be actively managed within capital constraints. During the year, the Prudential Regulation Authority reduced the bank's Pillar 2A capital requirement from 1.11% to 0.50%, effective as of 27 June 2022. The Resolution Directorate of the Bank of England also agreed that the bank's binding MREL applicable from 27 June 2022 shall be equal to the lower of: i. 18% of the bank's RWAs; or ii. Two times the sum of the bank's Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A -- Therefore the bank's minimum MREL requirement8 was reduced to 17.0%. Effective 1 January 2023, the Prudential Regulation Authority has further reduced the bank's Pillar 2A capital requirement from 0.50% to 0.36%, the reduction implies that the bank's MREL requirement8 would therefore reduce from 17.0% to 16.7%. The Bank of England's Resolution Directorate has agreed to provide a temporary, time-limited, adjustment -- for the bank's existing GBP250 million 5.5% Tier 2 Notes with respect to MREL eligibility until 26 June 2025. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.3% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 12.6%) compares to -- a minimum CET1 requirement of 4.8%8 (or 8.3% including buffers9) and minimum Tier 1 requirement of 6.4%8 (or 9.9% including buffers9). Total Capital ratio of 13.4% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 15.9%) compares to a minimum -- requirement of 8.5%8 (or 12.0% including buffers9). Total Capital plus MREL ratio of 17.7% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 20.5%) compares to a -- minimum requirement of 17.0%8 (or 20.5% including buffers9). Strong liquidity and funding position maintained. All customer loans are fully funded by customer deposits with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 82% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 75%). Strong -- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 213% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 281%) and a Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) of 134%, both far in excess of requirements.

