Donnerstag, 02.03.2023

WKN: A3DBBA ISIN: NL0015000LU4 Ticker-Symbol: R3D 
Tradegate
02.03.23
16:04 Uhr
8,952 Euro
-0,022
-0,25 %
8,9068,99418:32
02.03.2023
Iveco Group N.V.: Iveco Group publishes its 2022 Annual Report and calls the Annual General Meeting

Turin, 2ndMarch 2023. Iveco Group N.V..

Iveco Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31st December 2022 will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of its Shareholders (AGM), that will be held in Amsterdam on 14th April 2023 at 11:30 a.m. CEST. In addition, the agenda of the AGM includes the discussion of the Company's dividend policy, the remuneration report (advisory voting only), the granting of discharge to the members of the Board, the re-appointment of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors, the authorization to the Board to acquire Common Shares in the Company.

The Notice of the AGM, the Agenda and the relevant Explanatory Notes, the instructions for voting, and other AGM materials were also published today and are available on the Company's website at www.ivecogroup.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG)is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's websitewww.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Mob: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Mob: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20230302_PR_Iveco_Group_Call_AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/70f8f2bd-9bce-47d4-b7ca-9dd92302f20c)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
