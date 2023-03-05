UBM: Real estate development company UBM celebrates its 150th birthday. Exactly on March 3, 1873, the company was founded as "Union-Baumaterialen-Gesellschaft". Just one month later it went public on the Vienna Stock Exchange. CEO Thomas G. Winkler says: "As important as it is to look back at the past, it must never obscure the view forward to the future."UBM: weekly performance: 3.46% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (03/03/2023)

