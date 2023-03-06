Planet Resource Recovery, Inc.: PRRY Appoints Rod Hershberger, Chairman of PGTI, as Independent Advisor

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Planet Resource Recovery Inc. (OTC:PRRY), manufacturer of MAX amphibious all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), announces the appointment of Rod Hershberger, Chairman of PGT Innovations as an Independent Advisor of Planet Resource Recovery Inc.

Rod Hershberger co-founded PGT Custom Windows & Doors in 1980. In January 2001, PGT was purchased by Linsalata Capital Partners and later acquired by private equity firm JLL Partners in 2004.

Appointed in 2005 as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hershberger led the company's IPO in 2006. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer overseeing PGT's Florida and North Carolina operations. Mr. Hershberger has previously led all aspects of PGT, including Engineering, Marketing, Sales, Manufacturing, Transportation, Logistics, and Customer Service. Today, PGT Innovations is the nation's leading manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, with annual sales exceeding $1.4 billion.

PRRY CEO Andrew Lapp looks forward to the breadth of knowledge and experience Mr. Hershberger can share with the management team at PRRY. "Mr. Hershberger has much to offer PRRY as we approach the official relaunch of MAX ATVs. His experience as PGT's CEO involved taking the company public on NASDAQ and later moving to NYSE, as well as acquiring other nationwide window and door companies. I believe having Mr. Hershberger's guidance in these areas from the onset will help us successfully achieve both our short and long-term goals as a public company."

Up to this point, PRRY management has been actively engaging major legacy suppliers for most components needed to build MAX all-terrain vehicles. President Galen Reich states: "Re-engaging previous major suppliers for MAX all-terrain vehicles will allow us to hit the deck running with quality parts and will greatly speed-up our production launch. Rebuilding these relationships with legacy vendors who have literally decades of previous experience building OEM parts for MAX ATVs is a critical advantage in our ramp-up phase."

About Planet Resource Recovery Inc.

PLANET RESOURCE RECOVERY, INC. ("PRRY") is the new manufacturer of the amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) MAX all-terrain vehicle product line (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013.

In 2022, the company appointed Galen Reich as President of PRRY. Galen served as General Manager and Marketing Manager for Recreatives Industries from 1993 to 2013 when the company was first sold and has since served in upper management with all subsequent owners of the MAX ATV brand.

PRRY will capitalize on MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by focusing on building the MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the broader global ATV market which continues to grow at over 1,000,000 units per year.

Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, PRRY plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. PRRY management believes that electric vehicles can offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

