WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
07.03.23
08:01 Uhr
8,990 Euro
-0,030
-0,33 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9209,20018:11
GlobeNewswire
07.03.2023 | 17:58
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CRAYFISH BIDCO OY COMMENCES THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN CAVERION CORPORATION ON 8 MARCH 2023

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION
ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. 



CRAYFISH BIDCO OY COMMENCES THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL
SHARES IN CAVERION CORPORATION ON 8 MARCH 2023 



Crayfish BidCo Oy, Stock Exchange Release, 7 March 2023 at 6:30 p.m. (EET)



On 10 January 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private
limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising
Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), announced a voluntary public cash tender
offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation
("Caverion" or the "Company") that are not held by Caverion or any of its
subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer").
On 24 February 2023, the Offeror announced that it has improved the Tender
Offer by increasing the offer price thereunder to EUR 8.95 in cash for each
Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Offer Price"). 



The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the tender offer
document relating to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document"). The
acceptance period for the Tender Offer will commence on 8 March 2023 at 9:30
a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on 17 May 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time),
unless the acceptance period is extended or discontinued (the "Offer Period").
If necessary regulatory approvals have not been obtained by the end of the
Offer Period, the Offeror intends to, in accordance with and subject to the
terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations,
extend the initial Offer Period in order to satisfy the conditions to
completion of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is currently expected to be
completed during the third or fourth quarter of 2023. Any possible extension of
the Offer Period will be announced by way of a stock exchange release as soon
as practically possible. 



The Finnish language version of the Tender Offer Document will be available on
the internet at www.triton--offer.com/fi and www.danskebank.fi/caverion as of 7
March 2023. The English language translation of the Tender Offer Document will
be available on the internet at www.triton-offer.com and
www.danskebank.fi/caverion-en as of 7 March 2023. 



The Offer Price under the Tender Offer is EUR 8.95 in cash for each Share
validly tendered in the Tender Offer. The Offer Price has been determined based
on 136,472,645 issued and outstanding Shares. Should the Company increase the
number of Shares that are issued and outstanding on the date of the Tender
Offer Document as a result of a new share issue, reclassification, stock split
(including a reverse split) or any other similar transaction, or should the
Company distribute a dividend or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets
to its shareholders, or if a record date with respect to any of the foregoing
occurs prior to any of the settlements of the completion trades (whether after
the expiry of the Offer Period or during or after any extended offer period),
the Offer Price payable by the Offeror shall be reduced accordingly on a
euro-for-euro basis. Caverion announced on 9 February 2023, in connection with
its financial statements release, that the Board of Directors of Caverion
proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Caverion to be held on 27 March 2023
that a dividend of EUR 0.20 per Share would be paid for the year 2022. If
Caverion would distribute a dividend of EUR 0.20 per Share, and the record date
for such dividend distribution would occur prior to the settlement of any of
the completion trades of the Tender Offer, the Offer Price payable for Shares
settled after such record date would be EUR 8.75 per Share. 





The completion of the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by
the Offeror of certain customary conditions on or prior to the Offeror's
announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer including, among others,
obtaining merger control clearance and all other necessary regulatory
approvals, and that the Tender Offer has been validly accepted with respect to
Shares representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired by the
Offeror prior to or during the offer period, more than ninety (90) percent of
the outstanding shares and voting rights in the Company calculated in
accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. 



Most Finnish account operators are expected to send a notice regarding the
Tender Offer and related instructions to those who are registered as
shareholders in the shareholders' register of Caverion maintained by Euroclear
Finland Ltd. Shareholders of Caverion who do not receive such instructions from
their account operator or asset manager should first contact their account
operator or asset manager and can subsequently contact Danske Bank A/S, Finland
Branch ("Danske Bank") by sending an email to caverion-offer@danskebank.com,
where such shareholders of Caverion can receive information on submitting their
acceptance of the Tender Offer, or, if such shareholders are U.S. residents or
located within the United States, they may contact their brokers for the
necessary information. 



Those shareholders of Caverion whose Shares are nominee-registered, and who
wish to accept the Tender Offer, must effect such acceptance in accordance with
the instructions given by the custodian of the nominee-registered shareholders.
The Offeror will not send an acceptance form or any other documents related to
the Tender Offer to these shareholders of Caverion. 



A shareholder of Caverion who is registered as a shareholder in the
shareholders' register of Caverion and who wishes to accept the Tender Offer
shall submit a properly completed and duly executed acceptance form to the
account operator managing the shareholder's book-entry account in accordance
with its instructions and within the time limit set by the account operator,
which may be prior to the expiry of the Offer Period or, in the case such
account operator does not accept acceptance notifications, such shareholder
shall primarily contact his/her/its own bank to give his/her/its acceptance to
tender his/her/its Shares, or secondarily contact Danske Bank by sending an
email to caverion-offer@danskebank.com for further information. The Offeror
reserves the right to reject or approve, in its sole discretion, any acceptance
submitted outside the Offer Period or in an incorrect or incomplete manner. The
Offeror may, in its sole discretion, also reject any partial tender of the
Shares per book-entry account. 



The preliminary result of the Tender Offer will be announced on or about the
first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period
(including any extended or discontinued Offer Period). In connection with the
announcement of such preliminary result, it will be announced whether the
Tender Offer will be completed subject to the conditions to completion being
fulfilled or waived on the date of the final result announcement and whether
the Offer Period will be extended. The final result of the Tender Offer will be
announced on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the
expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended or discontinued Offer
Period) at the latest. The announcement of the final result will confirm (i)
the percentage of the Shares that have been validly tendered and not properly
withdrawn and (ii) whether the Tender Offer will be completed. 



The Offeror reserves the right to acquire further Shares before, during and/or
after the offer period (including any extension thereof and any subsequent
offer period) in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise, and currently
intends to continue to seek to do so as soon as possible. 



The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are enclosed in their entirety to
this stock exchange release (Appendix 1). 



Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft act as the
financial advisers to the Offeror in connection with the Tender Offer. Danske
Bank A/S, Finland Branch acts as the arranger of the Tender Offer. Avance
Attorneys Ltd acts as the lead legal adviser and Dentons UK and Middle East LLP
as legal adviser as to U.S. and UK securities laws in connection with the
Tender Offer. 



INVESTOR AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES



For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Hazén, Communications Professional at Triton

+46 709 483 810

hazen.wp@triton-partners.com



Media contact in Finland:

Niko Vartiainen, Principal Consultant at Tekir

+358 50 529 4299

niko@tekir.fi



More information about the Tender Offer at: triton-offer.com



ABOUT TRITON



Triton is a leading Northern European investment firm which seeks to contribute
to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its
executives strive to be agents of positive change towards sustainable
operational improvements and growth. The Triton funds invest in and support the
positive development of businesses headquartered predominantly in Northern
Europe. Triton has a long track record of investing in service businesses, such
as Caverion, across the Nordic and DACH regions. 



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN
WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG
KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE
TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT
CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER
TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER
OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA.
INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE
INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR
PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE
UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 



THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED
ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED
INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS OR
REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR
INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX,
TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY
FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG,
JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM
WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA AND
ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY
FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO
THE TENDER OFFER ARE NOT BEING MADE AND HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY AN AUTHORISED
PERSON FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE UK FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS
ACT 2000 (THE "FSMA"). THE COMMUNICATION OF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AND ANY
OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER IS EXEMPT FROM THE
RESTRICTION ON FINANCIAL PROMOTIONS UNDER SECTION 21 OF THE FSMA ON THE BASIS
THAT IT IS A COMMUNICATION BY OR ON BEHALF OF A BODY CORPORATE WHICH RELATES TO
A TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE DAY TO DAY CONTROL OF THE AFFAIRS OF A BODY CORPORATE;
OR TO ACQUIRE 50 PER CENT. OR MORE OF THE VOTING SHARES IN A BODY CORPORATE,
WITHIN ARTICLE 62 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL
PROMOTION) ORDER 2005. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW,
THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION
DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS
ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS
OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 



Information for shareholders of Caverion in the United States



The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares of
Caverion, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure
and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is being made in reliance on, and
in compliance with, Rule 14d-1(c) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934,
as amended. The Tender Offer is being made for securities of a non-US company.
The Tender Offer is being made in accordance with the disclosure and procedural
requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer
timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing
of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In
particular, any financial information included in this announcement has been
prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland
(including International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the
European Union), which may not be comparable to the financial statements or
financial information of U.S. companies. 



To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time and during
the pendency of the Tender Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer,
directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase Shares or any securities
that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Shares. These
purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in
private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such
purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such
information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means
reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Caverion of such
information. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage
in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Caverion, which may
include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. Any information
about such purchases will be made public in Finland to the extent, and in the
manner required, by Finnish law. 



Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any U.S. state
securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon
the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the
adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the Tender
Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United
States. 



Caverion is organized under the laws of Finland, and the Offeror is organized
under the laws of Finland. Some or all of the officers and directors of the
Offeror and Caverion, respectively, are residents of countries other than the
United States. In addition, most of the assets of the Offeror and Caverion are
located outside the United States. As a result, it may be difficult for U.S.
shareholders to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under
the U.S. federal securities laws. U.S. shareholders may not be able to sue a
foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations
of the U.S. securities laws, and it may be difficult to compel a foreign
company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement. 



Forward-looking statements



This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are
not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking
statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections,
objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or
performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions
relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals
relating to financial position, future operations and development, business
strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal
environment and other information that is not historical information. In some
instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in
each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their
very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties
and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the
predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will
not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of
this stock exchange release. 



Disclaimer



Danske Bank A/S is authorised under Danish banking law. It is subject to
supervision by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Danske Bank A/S is a
private, limited liability company incorporated in Denmark with its head office
in Copenhagen where it is registered in the Danish Commercial Register under
number 61126228. 



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is authorised under German Banking Law
(competent authority: European Central Bank). It is subject to supervision by
the European Central Bank and by BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory
Authority. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a joint stock corporation
incorporated with limited liability in the Federal Republic of Germany, with
its head office in Frankfurt am Main where it is registered in the Commercial
Register of the District Court under number HRB 30 000. 



Danske Bank A/S (acting via its Finland Branch) and Deutsche Bank
Aktiengesellschaft are acting as financial advisers to the Offeror and no other
person in connection with these materials or their contents. Danske Bank A/S
and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will not be responsible to any person
other than the Offeror for providing any of the protections afforded to clients
of Danske Bank A/S or Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, nor for providing any
advice in relation to any matter referred to in these materials. Without
limiting a person's liability for fraud, neither Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank
Aktiengesellschaft nor any of their affiliates nor any of their respective
directors, officers, representatives, employees, advisers or agents shall have
any liability to any other person (including, without limitation, any
recipient) in connection with the Tender Offer. 



Appendix 1: Terms and conditions of the Tender Offer



TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE TENDER OFFER



Object of the Tender Offer



Through a voluntary public cash tender offer in accordance with Chapter 11 of
the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended, the "Finnish
Securities Markets Act") and subject to the terms and conditions set forth
herein, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror") offers to acquire all of the issued
and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation (the "Company" or "Caverion")
that are not held by the Company or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or,
individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). 



The Offeror is a private limited company incorporated under the laws of
Finland. As at the date of the Tender Offer Document, the Offeror is indirectly
controlled by the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"). 



Caverion is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of Finland and
its Shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq
Helsinki"). 



Offer Price



The Tender Offer was announced by the Offeror on 10 January 2023 (the
"Announcement") with an offer price of EUR 8.00 in cash for each Share validly
tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. On 24
February 2023, the Offeror announced that it has improved the Tender Offer such
that the offer price (the "Offer Price") is EUR 8.95 in cash for each Share
validly tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender
Offer, subject to any adjustments as set out below. 



The Offer Price has been determined based on 136,472,645 issued and outstanding
Shares. Should the Company increase the number of Shares that are issued and
outstanding on the date hereof as a result of a new share issue,
reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any other similar
transaction, or should the Company distribute a dividend or otherwise
distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date
with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to any of the settlements of
the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the Offer Period (as defined
below) or during or after any Subsequent Offer Period (as defined below)), the
Offer Price payable by the Offeror shall be reduced accordingly on a
euro-for-euro basis. On 6 March 2023, Caverion published a notice convening the
2023 Annual General Meeting of Caverion, according to which the Board of
Directors of Caverion proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Caverion to be
held on 27 March 2023 that a dividend of EUR 0.20 per Share would be paid for
the year 2022. The Board of Directors of Caverion proposes that the dividend
would be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment 29
March 2023 are recorded in the shareholder register of Caverion maintained by
Euroclear Finland Oy. If Caverion would distribute a dividend of EUR 0.20 per
Share, and the record date for such dividend distribution would occur prior to
the settlement of any of the completion trades of the Tender Offer, the Offer
Price payable for Shares settled after such record date would be EUR 8.75 per
Share. 



Any adjustment of the Offer Price pursuant to the above paragraph will be
announced by way of a stock exchange release. If the Offer Price is adjusted,
the Offer Period (as defined below) will continue for at least ten (10) Finnish
banking days following such announcement. 



Offer Period



The acceptance period for the Tender Offer commences on 8 March 2023, at 9:30
a.m. (Finnish time) and expires on 17 May 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time),
unless the acceptance period is extended or discontinued as described below
(the "Offer Period"). 



The Offeror may extend the Offer Period (i) at any time until the Conditions to
Completion (as defined below) have been fulfilled or waived, (ii) in case of
any competing offer as referred to in Chapter 11, Section 17 of the Finnish
Securities Markets Act, and/or (iii) with a Subsequent Offer Period (as defined
below) in connection with the announcement whereby the Offeror declares the
Tender Offer unconditional or the announcement of the final result of the
Tender Offer whereby the Offeror also declares the Tender Offer unconditional,
as set forth below. The Offeror will announce a possible extension of the Offer
Period, including the duration of the extended Offer Period, which shall be at
least two (2) weeks or until further notice beyond two (2) weeks, by a stock
exchange release on the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the
expiration of the original Offer Period, at the latest. Furthermore, the
Offeror will announce any possible further extension of an already extended
Offer Period or an extension of a discontinued Offer Period on the first (1st)
Finnish banking day following the expiration of an already extended Offer
Period or a discontinued Offer Period, at the latest. 



According to Chapter 11, Section 12 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, the
duration of the Offer Period in its entirety may be ten (10) weeks at the
maximum. However, if the Conditions to Completion (as defined below) have not
been fulfilled due to a particular obstacle as referred to in the regulations
and guidelines 9/2013 of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (the
"FIN-FSA") on Takeover Bids and Mandatory Bids (as may be amended or re-enacted
from time to time) (the "FIN-FSA Regulations and Guidelines"), such as, for
example, pending approval by a competition authority, or if there are other
special reasons as referred to in Chapter 11, Section 12, Subsection 2 of the
Finnish Securities Markets Act, the Offeror may extend the Offer Period beyond
ten (10) weeks until such obstacle has been removed and the Offeror has had
reasonable time to respond to the situation in question, provided that the
business operations of the Company are not hindered for longer than is
reasonable, as referred to in Chapter 11, Section 12, Subsection 2 of the
Finnish Securities Markets Act. The Offeror may extend the Offer Period under
the same conditions as stated above also due to, for example, pending approval
by a foreign investment regulatory authority. The Offer Period may also be
extended as required under applicable laws or regulations. The expiry date of
any extended Offer Period will in such case, unless published in connection
with the announcement of the extension of the Offer Period, be published by the
Offeror at least two (2) weeks before such expiry. Further, any Subsequent
Offer Period may extend beyond ten (10) weeks. 



The Offeror may discontinue the Offer Period 1) should all the Conditions to
Completion (as defined below) be fulfilled or waived by the Offeror before the
expiry of the Offer Period and execute the sale and purchase of the Shares
validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in accordance with section "- Terms
of Payment and Settlement" below; or 2) should a competing public tender offer
for shares in the Company be announced by a third party during the Offer Period
or should the pending voluntary public tender offer for all issued and
outstanding shares in Caverion by North Holdings 3 Oy, an acquisition vehicle
controlled by the consortium led by funds managed or advised by Bain Capital
Private Equity (Europe), LLP, and/or its affiliates ("Bain Capital"), announced
on 3 November 2022 and amended on 24 January 2023 (the "Bain Capital Offer") be
further improved during the Offer Period. However, the duration of the Offer
Period shall be at least three (3) weeks from the date of the commencement of
the Offer Period, i.e., from 8 March 2023. If the Offeror discontinues the
Offer Period, the Offeror will announce its decision thereon through a stock
exchange release as soon as possible after such decision has been made and, in
any case, at least two (2) weeks before the expiry of the Offer Period to be
discontinued. If the Offeror discontinues the Offer Period, the Offer Period
will expire on such earlier date and at the time indicated in the announcement
made by the Offeror. 



The Offeror may also discontinue any extended Offer Period. The Offeror will
announce its decision on the discontinuation of any extended Offer Period
through a stock exchange release as soon as possible after such decision has
been made and, in any case, at least two (2) weeks before the expiry of the
extended Offer Period to be discontinued. If the Offeror discontinues any
extended Offer Period, the extended Offer Period will expire on such earlier
date and at the time indicated in the announcement made by the Offeror. 



The Offeror reserves the right to extend the Offer Period in connection with
the announcement whereby the Offeror declares the Tender Offer unconditional or
the announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer as set forth in "-
Announcement of the Result of the Tender Offer" below (such extended Offer
Period, the "Subsequent Offer Period"). In the event of such Subsequent Offer
Period, the Subsequent Offer Period will expire on the date and at the time
determined by the Offeror in such an announcement. The expiration of a
Subsequent Offer Period will be announced at least two (2) weeks before the
expiration of such Subsequent Offer Period. The Offeror may also extend the
Subsequent Offer Period by announcing this through a stock exchange release on
the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the initially expected expiration
of the Subsequent Offer Period, at the latest. 



Conditions to Completion of the Tender Offer



The obligation of the Offeror to accept for payment the validly tendered Shares
and to complete the Tender Offer is subject to the fulfillment or, to the
extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, waiver by the Offeror of
each of the following conditions (jointly the "Conditions to Completion") on or
prior to the date of the Offeror's announcement of the final result of the
Tender Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 18 of the Finnish
Securities Markets Act: 



 1. the Tender Offer having been validly accepted with respect to Shares
   representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired by the
   Offeror prior to or during the offer period, more than ninety (90) percent
   of the outstanding shares and voting rights in the Company calculated in
   accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act
   (624/2006, as amended, the "Finnish Companies Act");

 2. the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and
   consents, including without limitation approvals required under applicable
   foreign direct investment laws and merger control clearances (or, where
   applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods) required under
   applicable competition laws or other laws in any jurisdiction for the
   completion of the Tender Offer and that any conditions set out in such
   approvals, permits, clearances or consents, including, but not limited to,
   any requirements for the disposal of any assets of the Company or the
   Offeror or their respective affiliated entities, or any reorganization of
   the business of the Company or the Offeror or their respective affiliated
   entities are, in each case, satisfactory to the Offeror in that they are
   not materially adverse to the Offeror, the Company or their respective
   affiliated entities, as the case may be, in view of the Tender Offer;

 3. no Material Adverse Change (as defined below) in the Group (as defined
   below) having occurred after the Announcement;

 4. the Offeror not, after the Announcement, having received information
   previously undisclosed to it that constitutes a Material Adverse Change (as
   defined below) in the Group (as defined below);

 5. no information made public by the Group (as defined below) being materially
   inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading, and the Company not having failed to
   make public any information that should have been made public by it under
   applicable laws, regulations and/or the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki, provided
   that, in each case, the information made public, disclosed or not disclosed
   or the failure to disclose information constitutes a Material Adverse
   Change (as defined below) in the Group (as defined below);

 6. no legislation or other regulation having been issued and no court or
   regulatory authority of competent jurisdiction having given a decision or
   issued any regulatory action that would wholly or in any material part
   prevent, materially postpone or frustrate the completion of the Tender
   Offer;

 7. Caverion not having taken any action with a view to wholly or in any
   material part preventing, materially postponing or frustrating, or
   impairing the conditions for, the completion of the Tender Offer; and

 8. all Conditions to Completion having been fulfilled or waived no later than
   at such time as is required for the settlement of the completion trades
   with respect to Shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer to occur on or
   before 8 January 2024, as determined in accordance with the terms and
   conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and such date being the
   agreed long-stop date under the Offeror's financing arrangements for the
   Tender Offer.




The Conditions to Completion set out herein are exhaustive. The Offeror may
invoke any of the Conditions to Completion so as to cause the Tender Offer not
to proceed, to lapse or to be withdrawn if the circumstances which give rise to
the right to invoke the relevant Condition to Completion have a significant
meaning to the Offeror in view of the Tender Offer, as referred to in the
FIN-FSA Regulations and Guidelines and the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the
Finnish Securities Market Association. The Offeror reserves the right to waive
any of the Conditions to Completion that have not been fulfilled, including to
complete the Tender Offer after the date referred to in Condition to Completion
(h) above, or to consummate the Tender Offer at a lower acceptance level or
otherwise despite the non-fulfilment of some of the Conditions to Completion.
If all Conditions to Completion have been fulfilled or the Offeror has waived
the requirement for the fulfilment of all or some of them no later than at the
time of announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer, the Offeror will
consummate the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions after
the expiration of the Offer Period by purchasing the Shares validly tendered in
the Tender Offer and paying the Offer Price to the holders of the Shares that
have validly accepted the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the Tender Offer. 



"Affiliated Entities" means the Company's subsidiaries including, without
limitation, all branch and representative offices of the Company and/or its
subsidiaries. Affiliated Entities shall also include CG FH St. Polten GmbH and
Oy Botnia Mill Service Ab. 



"Group" means the Company and the Affiliated Entities, taken as a whole.



"Material Adverse Change" means (a) the Company or any of its Affiliated
Entities becoming insolvent, subject to administration, bankruptcy or any other
equivalent insolvency proceedings or, if any legal proceedings or corporate
resolution is taken by or against any of them in respect of any such
proceedings, such action could reasonably be expected to result in the
commencement of such proceedings, provided, in each case, that such proceedings
could, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a
material adverse change in, or material adverse effect to, the business,
assets, liabilities, prospects, condition (financial, trading or otherwise) or
results of operation of the Group; (b) any divestment or reorganization of all
or any material part of the assets of the Group; or (c) any event, condition,
circumstance, development, occurrence, change, effect or fact (any such item an
"Effect") that individually or in the aggregate, has, results in or would
reasonably be expected to have or result in a material adverse effect on the
business, assets, liabilities, prospects, condition (financial, trading or
otherwise) or results of operations of the Group, excluding: 



 1. any Effect in political, financial, industry, economic or regulatory
   conditions generally (including any Effect in interest or currency rates),
   so long as such Effect does not have a disproportionate effect on the
   Group, relative to other companies and groups in the same industries in
   jurisdictions where the Group conducts business;

 2. any Effect resulting from or caused by natural disasters, outbreak of major
   hostilities or any act of war or terrorism or change in prevailing COVID-19
   situation so long as such Effect does not have a disproportionate effect on
   the Group, relative to other companies and groups in the same industries in
   jurisdictions where the Group conducts business;

 3. the failure of the Company to meet any internal or published projections,
   forecasts, estimates or predictions in respect of revenues, earnings, net
   asset value or other financial or operating metrics before, on or after the
   date of the Announcement it being understood that nothing in this
   sub-clause (iii) shall prevent or otherwise affect the determination as to
   whether any change or effect underlying such failure to meet projections,
   forecasts, estimates or predictions constitutes a Material Adverse Change;

 4. changes in the market price or trading volume of the Company's securities
   after the date of the Announcement, it being understood that nothing in
   this sub-clause (iv) shall prevent or otherwise affect the determination as
   to whether any change or effect underlying such change constitutes a
   Material Adverse Change;

 5. any Effect resulting from any actions taken by the Company at the express
   written request or direction of the Offeror;

 6. any change in applicable statutes or other applicable legal or regulatory
   conditions, so long as such change does not have a disproportionate effect
   on the Company and its Affiliated Entities, taken as a whole, in comparison
   to other companies and groups in the same industries in jurisdictions where
   the Group conducts business; or

 7. any Effect directly attributable to (x) an act or omission carried out or
   omitted by the Offeror in connection with the Tender Offer or (y) the
   announcement or completion of the Tender Offer (including the effect of any
   change of control or similar clauses in contracts entered into by the Group
   before the Announcement).




Should a competing public tender offer for the shares in the Company be
announced by a third party or should the Bain Capital Offer be further
improved, in each case prior to or during the Offer Period, the Offeror
reserves the right to (i) if the Offer Period has commenced, extend the Offer
Period, (ii) amend the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, and (iii)
decide before the expiration of the competing public tender offer or the Bain
Capital Offer, to withdraw the Tender Offer or let the Tender Offer lapse. 



Obligation to Increase the Tender Offer and to Pay Compensation



The Offeror reserves the right to acquire Shares before, during and/or after
the Offer Period (including any extension thereof) and any Subsequent Offer
Period in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise outside the Tender
Offer. 



Should the Offeror or another party acting in concert with the Offeror in the
manner referred to in Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets
Act acquire Shares after the Announcement and before the expiry of the Offer
Period (including any Subsequent Offer Period) at a price higher than the Offer
Price, or otherwise on more favorable terms, the Offeror must, in accordance
with Chapter 11, Section 25 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, amend the
terms and conditions of the Tender Offer to correspond with the terms and
conditions of said acquisition on more favorable terms (the "Increase
Obligation"). In such case, the Offeror will make public its Increase
Obligation without delay and amend the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer
to correspond to such acquisition on more favorable terms. 



Should the Offeror or another party acting in concert with the Offeror in the
manner referred to in Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets
Act acquire Shares within nine (9) months after the expiration of the Offer
Period (including any Subsequent Offer Period) at a price higher than the Offer
Price, or otherwise on more favorable terms, the Offeror must, in accordance
with Chapter 11, Section 25 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, pay the
difference between the consideration paid in an acquisition on more favorable
terms and the Offer Price paid to those shareholders that have validly accepted
the Tender Offer (the "Compensation Obligation"). In such case, the Offeror
will make public its Compensation Obligation without delay and pay the
difference between the consideration paid in such an acquisition on more
favorable terms and the Offer Price within one (1) month of the date when the
Compensation Obligation arose for those shareholders who have validly accepted
the Tender Offer. 



However, according to Chapter 11, Section 25, Subsection 5 of the Finnish
Securities Markets Act, the Compensation Obligation will not be triggered in
case the payment of a higher price than the Offer Price is based on an arbitral
award pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act, provided that the Offeror or any
party referred to in Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets
Act has not offered to acquire Shares on terms that are more favorable than
those of the Tender Offer before or during the arbitral proceedings. 



Acceptance Procedure of the Tender Offer



The Tender Offer may be accepted by a shareholder registered during the Offer
Period in the shareholders' register of Caverion maintained by Euroclear
Finland Oy ("Euroclear Finland"), except for Caverion and its subsidiaries. The
acceptance of the Tender Offer must be submitted separately for each book-entry
account. A shareholder of Caverion submitting an acceptance must have a cash
account with a financial institution operating in Finland or abroad (see also
"- Terms of Payment and Settlement" and "Important Information"). Shareholders
may only accept the Tender Offer unconditionally and for all Shares that are
held on the book-entry accounts mentioned in the acceptance at the time of the
execution of the transaction with respect to the Shares of such shareholder.
Acceptances submitted during the Offer Period are valid also until the
expiration of an extended or discontinued Offer Period, if any. 



Most Finnish account operators are expected to send a notice regarding the
Tender Offer and related instructions to those who are registered as
shareholders in the shareholders' register of Caverion maintained by Euroclear
Finland. Shareholders of Caverion who do not receive such instructions from
their account operator or asset manager should first contact their account
operator or asset manager and can subsequently contact Danske Bank A/S, Finland
Branch ("Danske Bank") by sending an email to caverion-offer@danskebank.com,
where such shareholders of Caverion can receive information on submitting their
acceptance of the Tender Offer, or, if such shareholders are U.S. residents or
located within the United States, they may contact their brokers for the
necessary information. 



Those shareholders of Caverion whose Shares are nominee-registered, and who
wish to accept the Tender Offer, must effect such acceptance in accordance with
the instructions given by the custodian of the nominee-registered shareholders.
The Offeror will not send an acceptance form or any other documents related to
the Tender Offer to these shareholders of Caverion. 



If the Shares held by a shareholder are pledged or otherwise subject to
restrictions that prevent or limit the acceptance, the acceptance of the Tender
Offer may require the consent of the pledgee or other beneficiary of a such
restriction. If so, acquiring this consent is the responsibility of the
relevant shareholder of Caverion. Such consent must be delivered in writing to
the account operator. 



A shareholder of Caverion who is registered as a shareholder in the
shareholders' register of Caverion and who wishes to accept the Tender Offer
shall submit a properly completed and duly executed acceptance form to the
account operator managing the shareholder's book-entry account in accordance
with its instructions and within the time limit set by the account operator,
which may be prior to the expiry of the Offer Period or the Subsequent Offer
Period or, in the case such account operator does not accept acceptance
notifications, such shareholder shall primarily contact his/her/its own bank to
give his/her/its acceptance to tender his/her/its Shares, or secondarily
contact Danske Bank by sending an email to caverion-offer@danskebank.com for
further information. 



Any acceptance must be submitted in such a manner that it will be received
within the Offer Period (including any extended or discontinued Offer Period)
taking into account, however, the instructions given by the relevant account
operator. In the event of a Subsequent Offer Period, the acceptance must be
submitted so that it is received during the Subsequent Offer Period, subject to
and in accordance with the instructions of the relevant account operator. The
account operator may request the receipt of acceptances prior to the expiration
of the Offer Period and/or Subsequent Offer Period. Shareholders of Caverion
submit acceptances at their own risk. Any acceptance will be considered as
submitted only when an account operator has actually received it. The Offeror
reserves the right to reject or approve, in its sole discretion, any acceptance
submitted outside the Offer Period (or any Subsequent Offer Period, as
applicable) or in an incorrect or incomplete manner. The Offeror may, in its
sole discretion, also reject any partial tender of the Shares per book-entry
account. 



A shareholder who has validly accepted the Tender Offer in accordance with the
terms and conditions of the Tender Offer may not sell or otherwise transfer
his/her tendered Shares. By accepting the Tender Offer, the shareholders
authorise their account operator to enter into their book-entry account a sales
reservation or a restriction on the right of disposal in the manner set out in
"- Technical Completion of the Tender Offer" below after the shareholder has
delivered the acceptance with respect to the Shares. Furthermore, the
shareholders of Caverion that accept the Tender Offer authorise their account
operator to perform necessary entries and undertake any other measures needed
for the technical execution of the Tender Offer, and to sell all the Shares
held by the shareholder of Caverion at the time of the execution of trades
under the Tender Offer to the Offeror in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the Tender Offer. In connection with the completion trades of the
Tender Offer or the settlement thereof, the sales reservation or the
restriction on the right of disposal will be removed and the Offer Price will
be transferred to the relevant shareholders of Caverion. 



By accepting the Tender Offer, the accepting shareholder authorises his/her
depository participant to disclose the necessary personal data, the number of
his/her book-entry account and the details of the acceptance to the parties
involved in the order or the execution of the order and settlement of the
Shares. 



Those shareholders of Caverion who have already accepted the Bain Capital Offer
must, in order to accept the Tender Offer, first withdraw their acceptance of
the Bain Capital Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bain
Capital Offer. 



Right of Withdrawal of Acceptance



An acceptance of the Tender Offer may be withdrawn by a shareholder of Caverion
at any time before the expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended
or discontinued Offer Period) until the Offeror has announced that all
Conditions to Completion have been fulfilled or waived by the Offeror, that is,
the Offeror has declared the Tender Offer unconditional. After such
announcement, the Shares already tendered may not be withdrawn. Notwithstanding
the foregoing, shareholders of Caverion may withdraw their acceptance until the
end of the Offer Period if a competing public tender offer for the Shares is
announced by a third party and the execution of the completion trades of the
Shares has not taken place as set out under "- Completion of the Tender Offer". 



A valid withdrawal of an acceptance of the Tender Offer requires that a
withdrawal notification is submitted in writing to the account operator to whom
the original acceptance was submitted. 



For nominee-registered Shares, the shareholders must request the relevant
custodian of the nominee-registered shareholder to execute a withdrawal
notification. 



If a shareholder of Caverion validly withdraws an acceptance of the Tender
Offer, the sales reservation or the restriction on the right of disposal with
respect to Shares will be removed within three (3) Finnish banking days of the
receipt of a withdrawal notification. 



A shareholder of Caverion who has validly withdrawn its acceptance of the
Tender Offer may accept the Tender Offer again during the Offer Period
(including any extended or discontinued Offer Period) or during the Subsequent
Offer Period, if any, by following the procedure set out under "- Acceptance
Procedure of the Tender Offer" above. 



A shareholder of Caverion who withdraws its acceptance of the Tender Offer is
obligated to pay any fees that the account operator operating the relevant
book-entry account or the custodial nominee of a nominee-registered holding may
collect for the withdrawal. In accordance with the FIN-FSA Regulations and
Guidelines, if a competing offer has been announced or a previously announced
competing offer is improved during the Offer Period and the completion of the
Tender Offer has not taken place, neither the Offeror nor Danske Bank (in its
capacity as arranger) will charge the shareholders for validly withdrawing
their acceptance in such a situation. 



In the event of a Subsequent Offer Period, the acceptance of the Tender Offer
will be binding and cannot be withdrawn, unless otherwise provided under
mandatory law. 



Technical Completion of the Tender Offer



When an account operator has received the properly completed and duly executed
acceptance or acceptance otherwise approved by the Offeror with respect to the
Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the
account operator will enter a sales reservation or a restriction on the right
of disposal into the relevant shareholder's book-entry account. In connection
with the completion trades of the Tender Offer or the settlement thereof, the
sales reservation or the restrictions on the right of disposal will be removed
and the Offer Price will be paid to the relevant shareholder. 



Announcement of the Result of the Tender Offer



The preliminary result of the Tender Offer will be announced on or about the
first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period
(including any extended or discontinued Offer Period). In connection with the
announcement of such preliminary result, it will be announced whether the
Tender Offer will be completed subject to the Conditions to Completion being
fulfilled or waived on the date of the final result announcement and whether
the Offer Period will be extended. The final result of the Tender Offer will be
announced on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the
expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended or discontinued Offer
Period) at the latest. The announcement of the final result will confirm (i)
the percentage of the Shares that have been validly tendered and not properly
withdrawn and (ii) whether the Tender Offer will be completed. 



In the event of a Subsequent Offer Period, the Offeror will announce the
initial percentage of the Shares validly tendered during the Subsequent Offer
Period on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiry of
the Subsequent Offer Period and the final percentage on or about the third
(3rd) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Subsequent Offer Period. 



Completion of the Tender Offer



The completion trades of the Tender Offer will be executed with respect to all
of those Shares that have been validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn,
into the Tender Offer no later than on the fifteenth (15th) Finnish banking day
following the announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer (the
"Completion Date"). If possible, the completion trades of the Shares will be
executed on Nasdaq Helsinki, provided that such execution is allowed under the
rules applied to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. Otherwise, the completion trades
will be made outside Nasdaq Helsinki. The completion trades of the Shares will
be settled on the Completion Date or on or about the first (1st) Finnish
banking day following the Completion Date (the "Settlement Date"). 



Terms of Payment and Settlement



The Offer Price will be paid on the Settlement Date to each shareholder of
Caverion who has validly accepted, and not validly withdrawn, the Tender Offer
into the management account of the shareholder's book-entry account or, in the
case of shareholders whose holdings are registered in the name of a nominee,
into the bank account specified by the custodian or nominee. In any case, the
Offer Price will not be paid to a bank account situated in Australia, Canada,
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China,
Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where the Tender
Offer is not being made (see section "Important Information"). If the
management account of a shareholder of Caverion is with a different financial
institution than the applicable book-entry account, the Offer Price will be
paid into such cash account approximately two (2) Finnish banking days later in
accordance with the schedule for payment transactions between financial
institutions. 



In the event of a Subsequent Offer Period, the Offeror will in connection with
the announcement thereof announce the terms of payment and settlement for the
Shares tendered during the Subsequent Offer Period. After the Completion Date,
the completion trades with respect to Shares validly tendered and accepted in
accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer during the
Subsequent Offer Period will, however, be executed within not more than two (2)
week intervals. 



The Offeror reserves the right to postpone the payment of the Offer Price if
payment is prevented or suspended due to a force majeure event but will
immediately effect such payment once the force majeure event preventing or
suspending payment is resolved. In addition, the Offeror reserves the right to
withhold the payment of the Offer Price if payment is prevented or prohibited
due to applicable sanctions laws or regulations and/or to rescind or terminate
any acceptances if required by applicable sanctions laws or regulations. Unless
the relevant acceptance is rescinded or terminated, the Offeror shall without
delay effect the payment of the Offer Price once it is no longer prevented or
prohibited due to applicable sanctions laws or regulations. 



If all the Conditions to Completion are not met and the Offeror does not waive
such conditions or extend the Offer Period, the Tender Offer will expire, and
no consideration will be paid for the tendered Shares. 



Transfer of Title



Title to the Shares in respect of which the Tender Offer has been validly
accepted, and not validly withdrawn, will pass to the Offeror on the Settlement
Date against the payment of the Offer Price by the Offeror to the tendering
shareholder. In the event of a Subsequent Offer Period, title to the Shares in
respect of which the Tender Offer has been validly accepted during a Subsequent
Offer Period will pass to the Offeror on the relevant settlement date against
the payment of the Offer Price by the Offeror to the tendering shareholder. 



Transfer Tax and Other Payments



The Offeror will pay any transfer tax that may be charged in Finland in
connection with the sale of the Shares pursuant to the Tender Offer. 



Fees charged by account operators, asset managers, nominees or any other person
for the release of collateral or the revoking of any other restrictions
preventing the sale of the Shares, will be borne by each relevant shareholder
of Caverion. Each shareholder of Caverion is liable for any fees that relate to
a withdrawal of an acceptance made by such shareholder. 



The Offeror is liable for any other customary costs caused by the registration
of entries in the book-entry system required by the Tender Offer, the execution
of trades pertaining to the Shares pursuant to the Tender Offer and the payment
of the Offer Price. 



The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a shareholder may be a
taxable transaction for the respective shareholder under applicable tax laws,
including those of the country of residency of the shareholder. Any tax
liability arising to a shareholder from the receipt of cash pursuant to the
Tender Offer will be borne by such shareholder. Each shareholder is urged to
consult with an independent professional adviser regarding the tax consequences
of accepting the Tender Offer. 



Other Matters



The Tender Offer Document and the Tender Offer are governed by Finnish law. Any
disputes arising out of or in connection with the Tender Offer will be settled
by a court of competent jurisdiction in Finland. 



The Offeror reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions of the Tender
Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 15 of the Finnish Securities
Markets Act. Should the FIN-FSA issue an order regarding an extension of the
Offer Period, the Offeror reserves the right to decide upon the withdrawal of
the Tender Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 12 of the Finnish
Securities Markets Act. 



Should a competing public tender offer for the shares in the Company be
announced by a third party or should the Bain Capital Offer be further
improved, in each case prior to or during the Offer Period, the Offeror
reserves the right to (i) if the Offer Period has commenced, extend the Offer
Period, (ii) amend the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, and (iii)
decide before the expiration of the competing public tender offer or the Bain
Capital Offer, to withdraw the Tender Offer or let the Tender Offer lapse. 



The Offeror may acquire, or enter into arrangements to acquire, Shares, or
arrange ownership of Shares before, during and/or after the Offer Period
(including any extension thereof and any Subsequent Offer Period) in public
trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise outside the Tender Offer, to the extent
permitted by applicable laws and regulations. 



Other Information



Danske Bank acts as arranger in relation to the Tender Offer, which means that
it performs certain administrative services relating to the Tender Offer. This
does not mean that a person who accepts the Tender Offer (the "Participant")
will be regarded as a customer of Danske Bank as a result of such acceptance. A
Participant will be regarded as a customer only if Danske Bank has provided
advice to the Participant or has otherwise contacted the Participant personally
regarding the Tender Offer. If the Participant is not regarded as a customer,
the investor protection rules under the Finnish Act on Investment Services
(747/2012, as amended) will not apply to the acceptance. This means, among
other things, that neither the so-called customer categorization nor the
so-called appropriateness test will be performed with respect to the Tender
Offer. Each Participant is therefore responsible for ensuring that it has
sufficient experience and knowledge to understand the risks associated with the
Tender Offer. 



Important Information regarding NID and LEI



According to Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (MiFID
II), all investors must have a global identification code from 3 January 2018,
in order to carry out a securities transaction. These requirements require
legal entities to apply for registration of a Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI")
code, and natural persons need to state their NID (National ID or National
Client Identifier) when accepting the Tender Offer. Each person's legal status
determines whether a LEI code or NID number is required, and the book-entry
account operator may be prevented from performing the transaction to any person
if LEI or NID number is not provided. Legal persons who need to obtain a LEI
code can contact the relevant authority or one of the suppliers available on
the market. Those who intend to accept the Tender Offer are encouraged to apply
for registration of a LEI code (legal persons) or to acquire their NID number
(natural persons) well in advance, as this information is required in the
acceptance at the time of submission. 



Information regarding Processing of Personal Data



Shareholders who accept the Tender Offer will submit personal data, such as
name, address and social security number, to Danske Bank, which is the
controller for the processing of such data. Personal data provided to Danske
Bank will be processed in data systems to the extent required to administer the
Tender Offer. Personal data obtained from sources other than the customer may
also be processed. Personal data may also be processed in the data systems of
companies with which Danske Bank cooperates and it may be disclosed to the
Offeror to the extent necessary for administering the Tender Offer. Address
details may be obtained by Danske Bank through an automatic procedure executed
by Euroclear Finland. Additional information on processing of personal data by
Danske Bank, including details on how to exercise data subjects' rights, may be
found at www.danskebank.com.

