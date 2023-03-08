International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. ("Akanda" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKAN) an Ontario company, reported that it has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer. Effective immediately Shailesh Bhushan will join the company, and comes to Akanda with more than 25 years of financial and accounting experience.

"I am pleased to welcome Shailesh to the Akanda executive management team," said Katharyn Field, Interim Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Field added, "Shailesh brings experience and judgment and will be a valuable contributor in guiding our company forward as an international medical cannabis leader."

Mr. Bhushan will lead Akanda's finance and accounting organization and will report directly to Ms. Field and the Akanda Board of Directors.

Mr. Bhushan's experience includes Chief Accounting Officer roles for Halo Collective and Namaste Technologies and accounting experience with Transact Network and Golden Leaf Holdings. Mr. Bhushan began his career as an auditor. He has been designated a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a Masters in Commerce (1st Division) from Agra University.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda is an international medical cannabis and wellness platform company seeking to help people lead better lives through improved access to high quality and affordable products. Akanda's portfolio includes Holigen, a Portugal-based cultivator, manufacturer and distributor with a prized EU GMP certified indoor grow facility; CanMart, a UK-based fully licensed pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the UK; and Bophelo Bioscience Wellness, a GACP qualified cultivation campus in the Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa. The Company's seed-to-patient supply chain also includes partnerships with California-based Cookies, a leading globally recognized cannabis company; Cansativa Group, a leading importer and distributor of medical cannabis in Europe; and Cellen Life Sciences' Leva Clinic, one of the first fully digital pain clinics in the UK.

