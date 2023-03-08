Sidney Resources Corp.: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corporation Appoints New Board Member Corey Schram

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corporation, (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to welcome Corey Schram to the Board of Directors

Corey Schram is majority owner and President of AFK Corp. AFK Corp, in central Wisconsin, is a grey and ductile iron - green sand foundry. AFK Corp produces iron castings across many different markets and industries.

He has over 35 years of experience in operations and management in the foundry industry. Under Corey's stewardship AFK Corp has reached record profits and growth. This has been accomplished through supply chain efficiency, diversification of services and products offered, and pivoting to capture market opportunities that have presented themselves.

AFK Corporation has expanded business and now also provides customers machined finished castings in the manufacturing industries. This diversification allows for greater market penetration.

Corey enjoys being a part of the manufacturing industry in the United States that creates a backbone for America's industries.

Corey graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Studies/Management. He is a licensed muti-engine (IFR rated) commercial pilot with over three decades of experience and has over 3300 hours logged in many different aircraft. When he is not working on his greenhouse projects or creating more opportunities for AFK you can find him at one of his Hangars tinkering with one of the many planes he and his business partner enjoy.

Additionally, Corey has participated in many different and diverse venture capital, private equity, and real estate opportunities over the last decade.

Corey also has an agricultural background and is part owner and manager of a land holding LLC which rents over 600 acres of farmland to an operations LLC. He also likes to work occasionally for the operations LLC throughout the year with operating the agriculture equipment with planting and harvesting field corn and soybeans and has a strong passion for golf as well.

Sidney Resources Chief Executive Officer Sean-Rae Zalewski commented: "Corey's decades of multifaceted experience working with the EPA and OSHA regulations will help Sidney Resources Corporation ensure that it is navigating growth and expansion under the direction and supervision of experienced professionals with a passion for sustainability. Corey's vision matches Sidney's leadership team's desire to develop technologies and implement cleaner methodologies that are not only positive from an economic perspective but are also designed to maintain a sustainable future."

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Originally founded in 1896 and incorporated in 1910, Sidney Resources Corporation is a clean technology, clean refining, clean water, exploration, and extraction company that strives to change the way the world develops. Most importantly these efforts will provide a better, cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential without the teratogens and toxins that inhibit development.

Our future lies in our future generation's ability to problem solve.

Our focus is to develop technologies and implement cleaner methodologies that are not only positive from an economic perspective but are also designed to maintain a sustainable future.

Exploration and development efforts are underway in central Idaho on 53 +/- acres of private land and 14 unpatented claims totaling 280 +/- acres in the historic Warren Mining District located in central Idaho known as the Lucky Ben claim group. Sidney owns an additional 47 unpatented claims totaling 940 +/- acres located in the Marshall Lake Mining District and are known as the Walla Walla claim group.

Sidney Resources Corporation is preparing to test the laser thermal fracturing test unit at Colorado School of Mines utilizing an IPG Photonics 4 kw fiber laser. Washington State University's Materials Science and Engineering program recently completed the bonding process for the specialized optics manufactured by Raytheon ELCAN in preparation for testing. The laser unit is being designed and engineered for use in the mining industry and adjunct applications in the areas of construction and rescue where safe and efficient removal of material is required.

