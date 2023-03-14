Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CZHN ISIN: NL0015000K93 Ticker-Symbol: N4SA 
Tradegate
14.03.23
13:21 Uhr
23,460 Euro
+0,740
+3,26 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,26023,54018:33
23,30023,52018:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2023 | 18:10
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: Invitation to Full Year Results 2022 conference call and webcast

Date: 14 March 2023

Release: After closing of Euronext

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its 2022 Full Year Results on Friday 24 March 2023 with a press release publication time of 7:30 CET.

The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (GMT)/11:00 (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.

To access the webcast, simply click on the URL:

https://https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/eurocommercialproperties/20230324_2/to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

To access the audio call, please dial:

Netherlands: +31(0)20 708 5073

UK: +44 (0)330 551 0200

US:+1 786 697 3501

France: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66

Italy: +39 06 833 60 400

Tell the operator the password: Eurocommercial

The call will also be audio webcast at: https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts

An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company's website at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcastsshortly before the start of the call.


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.