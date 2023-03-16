Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 Ticker-Symbol: XXH 
Frankfurt
16.03.23
08:05 Uhr
1,700 Euro
-0,070
-3,95 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.03.2023 | 08:10
SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: SSH launches new version of Tectia to provide Quantum-Safe communications for US federal government

Helsinki, Finland - March 16, 2022 - The US federal government has shown significant interest in Quantum-Safe communications during 2022, most evidently through Quantum Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, which mandates all electronic communications to be Quantum-Safe after a transition period. The federal government acts as a transformation leader that is followed by other actors in the public sector and even private enterprises.

Tectia, the original and first commercial implementation of the SSH protocol, is implementing these emerging cybersecurity standards into products. New Tectia version 6.6.2 is specifically designed for US federal government agencies. With the optional FIPS mode already present in earlier versions of the solution, Tectia fulfills the requirements of the federal government.

Strong compliance with standards

FIPS is a standard for encryption algorithms that is mandatory for all US government agencies. While the current edition of FIPS does not specify Quantum-Safe algorithms, the Tectia implementation combines a FIPS-compliant algorithm with a NIST-approved Quantum-Safe algorithm, generating a hybrid solution that is both FIPS-compliant and Quantum-Safe.

"The US is our most important market for Tectia solutions," says SSH CEO Dr. TeemuTunkelo. "Since the federal government is the leader in Quantum-Safe solutions, it will be our most focus market for Tectia Quantum-Safe. Our Post-Quantum Cryptography development team is one of the strongest in Europe today." Tunkelo concludes.

For more information on Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition, please visit: Secure File Transfer, Remote Access & Tunneling SoftwareTectia| SSH
Learn more about Tectia: Tectia® SSH Client/Server

For further information, please contact:
Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605, email Teemu.Tunkelo@ssh.com
Jussi Rautio, Tectia Product Manager, email Jussi.Rautio@ssh.com

Distribution:
Major media
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company's shares


