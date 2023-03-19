Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4069/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. With a loss of 9,32 percent ATX in week 11 went return to sender when it comes to year to date performance, all the early gaines of the year are erased now. Bawag fell 17 percent, Erste Group 13 percent and OMV 11 percent. We saw a fat trading volume: On Wednesday and Thursday we had 480 and on Friday, the settlement day for March, 620 Million Euros.News came from Andritz, Mayr-Melnhof (2), Marinomed, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...