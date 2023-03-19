DJ SEG Announces 2022 Annual Results; Value of New Contracts and Annual Dividend Per Share Hit Record Highs

EQS Newswire / 19/03/2023 / 23:12 UTC+8

SEG Announces 2022 Annual Results

Value of New Contracts and Annual Dividend Per Share

Hit Record Highs

(19 March 2023, Hong Kong) SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) today announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 (the "Reporting Period").

In year of 2022, the Company pushed ahead with the plan of developing itself into the world's leading technology-oriented engineering company, focusing on the implementation of "Value-Oriented, Innovation-Driven, Green & Clean, Talent-Based, Globalization and Fusion Symbiosis" strategy. The management led all employees in coordinated efforts to propel high-quality development. As a result, the Group successfully completed all targets and tasks, rewarding the society and shareholders with stable business performance. The Group's revenue reached RMB53.028 billion, and net profit grew by 7.1% year-on-year to RMB2.282 billion. The value of new contracts signed in the year amounted to RMB72.525 billion, up 14.8% year on year. All of them are hard-earned achievements. In view of the Group's profitability, shareholder returns and the needs for sustainable development, the Board proposed a final dividend of RMB0.210 per share for the year of 2022. Taking into account the interim dividend of RMB0.118 per share, the total dividend for the year was RMB0.328 per share with a dividend payout ratio of 65%. The dividend payout grew from the previous year.

Enhanced corporate governance. We continuously improved the formation of the Board according to the regulatory requirements. The functions and power of the Board were fully performed. We completed the 3-year action plan for SOE reform with high standards and passed the special audit. We strengthened the compliance governance and successfully passed the ISO 37301 compliance management system certification of LRQA, becoming one of the first batch of listed companies in China and the first listed company in the petrochemical industry receiving this certification. We continuously propelled integration of management system and implemented management penetration enhancement action, so as to continuously improve the Group's overall coordination and resources allocation capability, as well as to reinforce the advantages of complementarity and comprehensive cooperation among the Group's members. We also optimized the tracking and monitoring system for major risk events and indicators, which ensured effective prevention and control of major operating risks.

Enhancement of production and operation capability. Domestically, by leveraging the advantages of the Group's coordinated development, we completed the construction of Zhenhai Project Phase I and Jiujiang Aromatics Project, which had commenced operation. Hainan Ethylene Project was delivered in high quality. While construction of Tianjin Nangang was accelerated, the development of Huizhou Ethylene Project, Anqing Transformation and Upgrading Project and a number of other projects was gaining steam. We also accelerated the implementation of a cluster of LNG projects and Green Hydrogen projects. In overseas market, we made relentless efforts to develop the projects in Saudi Arabia, and the start-up and completion of RAPID project in Malaysia. The overseas business maintained persistent, stable and healthy operation. We reinforced the lean management in engineering projects to ensure project safety and quality and made sure the delivery of projects on schedule. We strived to ensure reasonable profit margin while saving investment and achieving added-value for the clients.

New track record of market exploration. We vigorously explored new markets and the value of domestic new contracts for the year hit a record high. We undertook the early work of a batch of large-scale petrochemical projects. We signed engineering design, EPC and construction contracts of many remarkable projects in the industry, such as Tianjin Nangang Ethylene Projects, CNOOC Shell Huizhou Project Phase III, and CNPC Petrochemical Transformation and Upgrading Project in Jilin. In addition to providing services to SINOPEC, we also actively provided CNPC, CNOOC, CHN Energy, Sinochem Group and Yanchang Group with good services for their development planning. In the fields of new energy and new materials, we sped up to expand our business presence and signed new contracts worth RMB4.65 billion in the year. We made a breakthrough in overseas market under adverse situations, marked by exceeding annual contract target of USD1 billion. We entered the Algerian market for the first time, continued to consolidate the Middle East market, and successfully started to provide "technology +" high-end engineering services in the Central Asian market.

New achievements of innovative development. A large number of key energy and petrochemical technologies R & D programs were carried out smoothly, represented by 24 state-level programs. We totally won 35 scientific and technological advancement awards at the provincial and ministerial level or higher throughout the year. Several projects tackling core technologies in new fields were completed construction and they had been put into operation. We actively promoted our independently developed technologies, the technology licensing contract amount reached RMB399 million, up 40% year-on-year. We also worked on transformation reservation focusing on achieving "carbon peak and carbon neutrality" targets. The research regarding the carbon sources in the petrochemical industry was carried out with carbon neutrality strategy and implementation method in order to develop and reserve related technologies in parallel from the source, to the process and till the end.

New stage of digital empowerment. We continued to deepen the application of digital technology. Digital delivery of nearly 40 large-scale projects were achieved, which strengthened the foundation of smart plant construction. Aiming at the advanced capability of digital engineering in the industry, we continued to promote the application of digital technology in close alignment with the needs of domestic and overseas project execution. The system base platform, digital service platform and integrated design platform were established and improved to continuously support the efficiency and quality of engineering design. In response to clients' new needs for digital delivery and intelligent management, we developed an integrated delivery application platform based on the industrial Internet platform to realize the integration of design, construction, delivery, smart plant construction and production consulting services. The digital delivery empowers the plant operation and maintenance, thus promoting the digital engineering to be extended towards smart plant.

New achievements of green and low-carbon development. We provided clients with a full range of services for environmental protection. Resource conservation and utilization were fully implemented in the consultation planning and overall design of more than 10 major petrochemical plants, such as in Maoming, Luoyang, Jilin and Huizhou, and so on. Our service helps to enhance energy, water and land utilization efficiency from the very beginning of the petrochemical plants, life cycle, which promoted clean production. We further reduced the energy consumption and main pollutant emissions of devices by using a new generation independently-developed technology, reaching the international advanced level. These devices are from several representative projects, such as Gulei Ethylene Project, Jiujiang Aromatics Project and so on. A series of environmental protection core technologies, such as sewage treatment technology using new petrochemical materials, PTA wastewater anaerobic expansion granular sludge bed technology, and freezing crystallization technology treating wet air oxidized alkali waste from ethylene unit were respectively applied in projects such as Zhenhai Project Phase II, Yizheng Chemical Fiber Project and Nangang Ethylene Project. We provided energy-saving consultation and diagnosis for equipment in operation. We also offered companies integrated solutions covering investment, construction and project implementation, through which the energy-saving and consumption reduction projects invested and implemented by Energy Management Company have saved 170,000 tons of standard coal per year and reduced carbon dioxide equivalent to nearly 410,000 tons per year. The three hydrogen fueling stations designed by us supplied hydrogen for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and light up the Olympics torch with high-purity hydrogen, which guaranteed clean energy supply for the "Green Winter Olympics".

The year of 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the Company's listing in Hong Kong. We have actively adapted ourselves to the major trend of energy transformation. With the vision of "building ourselves as the world's leading technology-oriented engineering company", we actively contributed to the upgrade of petrochemical industry, and made efforts to become a comprehensive engineering and technical service provider which integrates engineering technology R& D, engineering transformation and engineering implementation, and adapted ourselves to meet the demands of complete industrial chain and lifecycle. Over the past decade, the Group have completed a large number of representative key projects successively. The market influence and brand reputation of the Group has been continuously enhanced. The Group won 22 national excellent design achievement awards, 37 national quality engineering awards and 319 science and technology progress awards at national, provincial and ministerial level. Over the past decade, the Group have accumulatively generated income of RMB476.4 billion, made profit of RMB23.9 billion, and distributed dividend of RMB12.1 billion, creating generous values for the society, industry and shareholders while realizing its sustainable and healthy development.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2023 11:13 ET (15:13 GMT)