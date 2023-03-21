EQS-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Financing

March 21, 2023 -Hudson, Ohio, United States of America - Diebold Nixdorf (ISIN: US2536511031; the "Company") has entered into an amendment to its asset-based credit facility (ABL) today to add a new $55 million first-in- last-out term loan (FILO) tranche. Additionally, the Company's ABL lenders have agreed to certain other modifications to the ABL facility. The existing $250 million non-FILO ABL tranche commitments remain in place.



Hudson, March 21, 2023

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



Notifying Person:

Christopher Sikora

Vice President, Business Finance Operations

Telephone +1 (330) 280-6430

christopher.sikora@dieboldnixdorf.com



Forward-Looking Statements

