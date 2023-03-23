Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
PR Newswire
23.03.2023 | 14:42
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Correction: Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 23

Correction: Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (the "Company") Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

(the "Company")

Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Following the announcement of the Company's Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2022 made at 7am on 23 March 2023, a correction has been made on page 89 to note one of the Notice of Annual General Meeting within the full Annual Report.

Please see the full corrected text below:

"Members who hold ordinary shares in the Company in uncertificated form must have been entered on the Company's register of members by 6.30pm on 4 May 2023 in order to be able to attend and vote at the meeting, or if the meeting is adjourned, 6.30pm on the day two business days before the time fixed for the adjourned meeting. Such members may only vote at the meeting in respect of ordinary shares held at the time"

The remainder of the Company's Annual Report is unchanged and can be viewed here https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039234/TBIT_RA22_1_18_clean.pdf. Copies of the Annual Report are available for download from the Company's website https://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

