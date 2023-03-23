Bowmo Inc.: Siemens Healthineers, Endeavor, and Several Recruiting Agencies Agreed to Become Beta Users of bowmo 2.0

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / bowmo, Inc. (OTC:BOMO), a New York City-based HR-Tech company ("bowmo," "the Company"), today announced that Siemens Healthineers ( www.siemens-healthineers.com ), Endeavor ( www.endeavorco.com ), as well as other enterprises, have agreed to become Beta Users of BOWMO 2.0.

Between 2015 and 2022, BOWMO's team has developed an innovative Matching Algorithm for BOWMO 1.0 HR-Tech Platform ("Platform") driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that has proven to be highly effective in matching qualified candidates with job opportunities. BOWMO's algorithm uses advanced Machine Learning (as a part of broader Deep Learning) techniques to analyze résumés, job descriptions, and other relevant data to identify the most suitable candidates for a given job. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the recruitment process and provide a significant competitive advantage in the industry.

The global pandemic has inevitably reshaped the hiring process. Companies are increasing their budgets and spending on HR Technology and Digital Transformation, shifting toward virtual hiring solutions as a necessity to mitigate risks. BOWMO's ultimate goal is to become a dominant player to help accelerate the adoption of HR-Tech in order to stay ahead of the competition.

In July 2022, the Company launched the development of BOWMO 2.0, aimed to eventually automate the end-to-end hiring processes with its AI-based matching and intuitive workflow engine while providing just-in-time content, resources, and tools, such as video interviewing, so that hiring organizations can vet their candidates (bowmo: Software as a Service [SaaS]).

The BOWMO 2.0 Product Roadmap has been designed by Michael R. Neece, BOWMO's Chief Product Officer. The Company hired its software development team in Switzerland, led by Damian Hischier, considered one of the best AI architects in the EU, who has designed various successful matching algorithms for the aviation and medical industries, where lives depend on the accuracy of Damian's AI systems. BOWMO completed close to 60% of new additional features by the end of February 2023, bringing the BOWMO 2.0 platform to the next level.

Soon to be moving into a Beta Testing Phase of the BOWMO 2.0 product development, the Company is looking to Beta Test BOWMO's new and improved platform as the final round of testing before releasing the product to target customers. The objective of the Beta Test is to uncover as many bugs or usability issues as possible in this controlled setting.

Company management decided to run an open Beta Test where Beta Users will be using the Beta Version of BOWMO 2.0 free of charge, and in exchange, are required to submit their feedback to the BOWMO 2.0 Development Team.

Upon successful completion of the Beta Test with the help of Beta Users from various industries (healthcare, financial, media, entertainment, HR, and more), BOWMO's newly designed and trained algorithm will help BOWMO 2.0 add value to each unique organization very quickly.

Once the BOWMO 2.0 is launched into the market, Beta Users will decide to continue using BOWMO's new platform, and will receive additional incentives and price discounts for their participation in Beta testing.

Presently, Company management has recruited major corporate enterprises, such as Siemens Healthineers ( www.siemens-healthineers.com ) and Endeavor ( www.endeavorco.com ), who is one of BOWMO's customers, as well as several respected recruiting agencies, such as Perfect Fit Placement, LHI Executive Search, and the Bundoran Group, to become Beta Users of BOWMO 2.0.

Michael R. Neece, BOWMO's Chief Product Officer, said: "The fundamental part of BOWMO's business philosophy is to design new product features and options based on our target customers' needs and wants. For that reason, the participation of well-known enterprises such as Siemens Healthineers and Endeavor in Beta Testing are critical for the future market success of BOWMO 2.0."

Eddie Aizman, Founder and CEO of BOWMO, added: "I am thrilled that many well-respected companies are interested in beta testing Bowmo's next-generation AI software. Their insights will help transform the recruitment industry.

BOWMO is first a software company, developing AI-powered matching and workflow automations to dramatically improve how organizations, recruiting firms, and job seekers collaborate in real-time to build their teams and advance careers.

Like Chat-GPT, BOWMO also started development in 2015. We believe we are also on the verge of delivering AI-powered solutions that improve lives and increase business productivity.

Using our AI-powered platform, recruiting agencies and corporate talent acquisition professionals can focus on high-value work activities and key relationships while BOWMO 2.0 automates the repetitive and time-consuming back-office tasks."

About bowmo, Inc.

BOWMO's vision is to complete its VIBM capable of providing services, and add value to all segments of the HR-Tech market in the US and worldwide.

BOWMO's goal is to constantly improve the Company's HR-Tech platform to address present and future market needs ahead of the competition by offering a unique combination of proprietary AI-based technology with a do-it-yourself sourcing experience able to match candidates to jobs without having to use keyword searches or Boolean strings.

BOWMO's AI-driven platform will automate the end-to-end hiring processes with its AI-based matching engine while providing just-in-time content, resources, and tools, such as video interviewing and cultural and technical assessments, so that hiring organizations can vet their candidates (bowmo: Software as a Service [SaaS]).

The BOWMO VIBM will be complemented by our Recruiting as a Service (bowmo: RaaS), which allows clients to outsource the management of the recruiting process (RPO). The BOWMO RaaS offering will complement the Company's improved HR-Tech platform by offering BOWMO's clients a choice of high-touch, high-tech services strategically geared to market needs and objectives.

In addition, BOWMO's VIBM offers unique added value via e-Learning programs by Interview Mastery and Selecting ExcellenceÔ, designed by Michael R. Neece, one of the true pioneers in the HR e-Learning field. Both programs have been continually improving in order to solve the challenges of today's job-market realities for more than 20 years.

The Company's clients receive assistance across all recruiting functions, such as job-description development, branded career-page management, pre-employment and cultural assessments, and a video interview platform-all managed by a team of experienced recruiters.

With the BOWMO HR-Tech platform as a foundation for the Company's VIBM-performing matching and sourcing at the core-BOWMO is reshaping how businesses find talent and provide a quality on-demand experience.

