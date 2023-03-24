Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CZHN ISIN: NL0015000K93 Ticker-Symbol: N4SA 
Tradegate
22.03.23
16:35 Uhr
22,240 Euro
+0,440
+2,02 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,46021,96008:09
21,68021,86008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2023 | 07:46
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: FULL YEAR RESULTS 2022

Date: 2

Release: Before opening of Euronext

Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:

Attachment

  • FULL PRESS RELEASE (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8a472f56-96c3-4355-8c1a-aba98f291948)

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.