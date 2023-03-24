Mining Journal Select - Back In-Person

Mining Journal Select to join qualified investors with premium equities in London

LONDON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mining Journal Select (MJS) is set to return to London on March 27-28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue after a three-year hiatus. The event is expected to be bigger than ever, with more qualified mining projects than have appeared before, having successfully passed through the Mining Journal Intelligence (MJI) 24-point assessment system. MJS will provide active resource-sector investors with an opportunity to meet the management teams from some of the most promising development-stage opportunities globally, alongside hand-picked mature-stage explorers, through a dedicated concierge team.

Said Alex Kent, Group Managing Director of Aspermont Limited "Mining Journal Select is back for its third year and we are delighted to announce a sell-out event showcasing 30 of the world's most exciting mining projects presenting to over 300 institutional investors.

"In the crowded marketplace of global exploration companies, investors are faced with the unenviable task of sifting through some 2,400 listed junior mining equities. Mining Journal Select doesn't recommend any one equity to investors but through research and analysis we bring rated development projects forward that we see as worthy of further consideration.

"Mining Journal Select gives attending investors a personalised, curated agenda of private investment meetings and outstanding content to share new ways of raising capital and highlight the world's leading mining projects."

Project Assessment by Mining Journal Intelligence

The Mining Journal Select concept recognises the difficulty investors face in sifting through literally thousands of resources equities to identify the few worth greater investigation. For each asset, we present 24 metrics central to investment decisions, normalised by unit and currency.

Those metrics are baked into our ratings formula that, while still in its raw form, has been built around extensive industry consultation.

The basis of selection and presentation of project metrics is investor relevance and like-for-like comparisons. This means we're only presenting data that is fundamental to investment decision making in a transparent and consistent way, which allows our audience to hold two equities/projects up against each other and compare apples with apples, and oranges with oranges.

Interrogate management from premium exploration, development and mining companies already confirmed to attend:

5E Advanced Materials, Anglesey Mining, Apollo Silver, Barksdale Resources, Beowulf Mining, Canada Nickel, Collective Mining, Elemental Altus, Endeavour Mining, Excellon Resources, GoviEx Uranium, Grid Metals, Metalla Royalty & Streaming, Moneta Gold, Nordic Nickel, Nova Royalty, O3 Mining, Osino Resources, Pan Global Resources, Panoro Minerals, Reunion Gold, Rex Minerals, Sheffield Resources, Southern Silver Exploration, Stallion Discoveries, Theta Gold, Torq Resources, Ur-Energy and Vanadium Resources.

The Conference

Program of high-profile speakers to tackle key issues for informed investment decisions

The two-day event offers multiple tracks to cater to different sessions and audiences. Delegates can look forward to keynote speeches by industry leaders, panel discussions around commodity outlooks, a country outlook presentation by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and over 30 investment pitches.

Furthermore, the event has attracted some of the best-established names in the mining finance industry as keynote speakers to present alongside the leaders of tomorrow:

David Harquail , Chairman, Franco Nevada

, Chairman, Tom Albanese , Independent Director

, Independent Director Alasdair Macleod , Head of Research, Goldmoney

, Head of Research, Goldmoney Brett Heath , President and CEO, Metalla Royalty & Streaming

, President and CEO, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Mark Selby , Chairman & CEO, Canada Nickel

, Chairman & CEO, Canada Nickel Martino De Ciccio , Deputy CFO and Head of Investor Relations, Endeavour Mining

For the full conference program, please visit: https://london.miningjournalselect.com/

Resource investors to attend Mining Journal Select London

Much as we qualify companies for presentation, we also screen our investment audience to ensure management teams are meeting with institutional and sophisticated investors with the intellectual capacity to understand the opportunities they're considering, and the financial capacity to provide meaningful support for companies raising development capital.

Confirmed institutional investors include Sector Investment, Resource Capital Funds, RAB Capital, CD Capital, BSI Fund, Taurus Funds, Wimmer Financials and hundreds of private and retail investors.

REGISTRATION IS OPEN

Admission to conference is FREE to Investors

Mining Journal Select London 2023 will be on 27-28 March at 8 Northumberland Avenue.

About Aspermont:

Aspermont is a global media group that is the established leader in the delivery of paid content and conferences across all areas of the mining and energy industries. With leading publishing brands such as Mining Journal, Mining News, Mining Magazine and Australia's Mining Monthly, and the successful Events including Future of Mining Series, Mining Journal Select and more, Aspermont is at the forefront of the industry developments and is a well-recognised and respected brand.

Aspermont is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It is also quoted on Tradegate and other regional German exchanges. The company has offices in the UK, Australia, Brazil, USA, Canada, Singapore and the Philippines.

For more information please see: www.aspermont.com

