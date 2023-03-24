General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., , GEVI Subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC Ohio, Launched it's Proactive Environmentally Friendly Wildfire and Lumber Fire Retardant Defense Products to Retail Stores All Around the U.S.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker (MFB) is now shipping samples of its MFB-31-CitroTech® fire retardant, along with marketing and technical information to retailers all around the U.S. MFB has great confidence that this roll-out will succeed due to the reaction it has received thus far from the first set of home improvement & garden stores where the product has already been made available, and how well the Company's displays appear with its 5 gallons pails of MFB-31-CitroTech®.

MFB worked hard with many laboratories during 2022 to receive ten accreditations, including several which make its fire defense chemistry unique: It is the only substance to have received the EPA Safer Choice designation, the UL GreenGuard Gold and LENS listing, and Aquatic Bioassay test results that proved its labels clearly represent the safest choice on the shelf.

MFB is also showcasing its MFB-34-CitroTech®, a substance which provides ASTM Class A fire protection for lumber products. This product means that retailers who sell lumber can finally offer builders and contractors a safer and more cost-effective fire retardant for wood products, with easy and cost-effective application instructions.

All the MFB's substances have Zero Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), making them safe for both indoor and outdoor use.

Former California Fire Chief Jeff Bowman had this to say about MFB's fire inhibitor/retardant: "I began as a skeptic. After vetting and putting this product to the test, I believe that this product will one day soon become the new Gold Standard in Wildfire Defense. One of the things I truly respect is all the accreditation that proves it's safe and environmentally friendly. Too many fire chemicals make safety claims without the kind of accreditation that this product has." https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=73_78tavzy4&list=UUyfKi1CxIiOH4hyv9Ax5yvw&index=34

As a company MFB is very excited to be part of the EPA Safer Choice Program. It is about time that all fire retardants that make safe and environmentally friendly claims be held accountable for their claims with EPA accreditation. We just submitted our products and branding into the 2023 Safer Choice Partners Contest.

For technical product information: info@mightyfirebreaker.com

Contact Information

Twitter: @GEVIOfficial

Website:? https://generalenterpriseventures.com/

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745628/General-Enterprise-Ventures-Inc-OTC-PINKGEVI-GEVI-Subsidiary-Mighty-Fire-Breaker-LLC-Ohio-Launched-its-Proactive-Environmentally-Friendly-Wildfire-and-Lumber-Fire-Retardant-Defense-Products-to-Retail-Stores-All-Around-the-US