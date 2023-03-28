Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023
28.03.2023
GTT Announces Enhanced Collaboration With Microsoft to Support Operator Connect Capabilities

GTT works with Microsoft Teams to deliver a resilient, easy-to-use calling solution to boost enterprise efficiency and productivity

MCLEAN, Va., March 28, 2023, a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, announced that it was designated as a certified partner for Microsoft Operator Connect, giving clients a simpler and more reliable path to the productivity gains of integrated SIP Trunking voice-over-IP service integrated with Microsoft Teams.

As more enterprises adopt the voice-over-IP capabilities of Microsoft Teams, a disruptive unified communications tool used by enterprises around the world to increase employee productivity, Operator Connect provides a tool for administrators to assign Teams user numbers and call plans more quickly and efficiently. With today's announcement, GTT is positioned to deliver those capabilities on a global scale.

"GTT's Operator Connect offers direct peering and integration with Microsoft Teams worldwide in a way that is easy and quick to deploy and offers superior support and reliability," said Todd Kiehn, senior vice president of Strategy & Product, GTT. "As a certified partner, GTT now provides our SIP Trunking service integrated with Microsoft Teams to give customers a resilient, easy-to-use calling solution to help their employees to stay productive. Regardless of whether we are working with a new or existing customer, the joint solution provides an easy onboarding process and simple and quick access to voice calling over a collaboration platform which our customers' employees are already familiar with."

Delivering critical business communication capabilities over a single IP connection, GTT SIP Trunkingimproves collaboration and infrastructure efficiency to help drive productivity and efficiency. GTT's fully redundant, global and robust SIP-based network has been purpose-built to meet the demands of bandwidth-intensive applications like Microsoft Teams. The company delivers SIP Trunking across a diverse, low-latency Tier 1 IP backbone network that covers six continents and includes geographically redundant session border controllers to facilitate scalability.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net.

GTT Media Inquiries:

Americas:
Brad Bass, GTT
+1-240-418-0168
brad.bass@gtt.net (mailto:brad.bass@gtt.net)
Europe:
Siria Nielsen, GTT
+31-6-2835-4259
siria.nielsen@gtt.net (mailto:siria.nielsen@gtt.net)
GTT Investor Relations:
Charlie Lucas, VP of Finance, GTT
InvestorRelations@gtt.net (mailto:InvestorRelations@gtt.net)

Press releases can be downloaded from gtt.net.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube
Read our latest blog here


