Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
WKN: A1J2MK ISIN: KYG5784H1065 Ticker-Symbol: MUF 
Tradegate
29.03.23
17:23 Uhr
20,970 Euro
+0,250
+1,21 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,66020,78019:27
20,67020,78019:27
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2023 | 19:02
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kohler Co.: Kohler and Manchester United Partner on Safe Water for All

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Kohler Co.

Water is at the heart of Kohler. That's why we have been taking action to conserve this natural resource and make safe water and sanitation a reality.

In recognition of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Manchester United players and coaches share sobering statistics on the impact that a lack of safe water and sanitation has on women and girls around the globe.

Manchester United and Kohler are proud to partner to raise awareness for Safe Water for All. Leveraging the expertise, passion and talent of our associates, we help underserved populations around the world in four focus areas: water stewardship, products, impact projects, and advocacy.

In 2021 alone, Kohler impacted more than 305,000 lives around the world through Safe Water for All and have impacted more than 1.8 million lives since 2014.

Learn more about Kohler's commitment to Safe Water for All

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746500/Kohler-and-Manchester-United-Partner-on-Safe-Water-for-All

