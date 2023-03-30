OKYO Pharma LTD: OKYO Pharma Today Announces Director Acquires Shares

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO; LSE: OKYO) ("OKYO" or the "Company"), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease ("DED") to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, today announces that it has been notified that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity in which Gabriele Cerrone, the Executive Chairman has a beneficial interest, purchased 11,000 of the Company's ADSs on NASDAQ at a price of US$1.41 per ADS (which would be equivalent to the purchase of 715,000 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.0176 each).
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gabriele Cerrone
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|OKYO Pharma Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800VVN5CB56Y15A05
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ADSs representing 65 Ordinary Shares of no par value
|b)
|Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|ISIN for OKYO Pharma Limited GG00BD3FV870
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Market Purchase
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|$1.41 - 11,000
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|28 March 2023
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ
Enquiries:
|OKYO Pharma Limited
|Gary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer
|+44 (0)20 7495 2379
|Investor Relations
|Paul Spencer
|+44 (0)20 7495 2379
|Broker
|Robert Emmet, Optiva Securities Limited
|+44 (0)20 3981 4173
Notes for Editors:
About OKYO
OKYO Pharma Limited.
About OK-101
OK-101 is a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide antagonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immune cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating dry eye disease. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing activities in mouse models of dry eye disease and corneal neuropathic pain; and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid 'anchor' contained in the candidate drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.