Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
WKN: A2JQ3D ISIN: GG00BD3FV870 
Frankfurt
29.03.23
21:50 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2023 | 08:10
OKYO Pharma LTD: OKYO Pharma Today Announces Director Acquires Shares

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO; LSE: OKYO) ("OKYO" or the "Company"), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease ("DED") to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, today announces that it has been notified that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity in which Gabriele Cerrone, the Executive Chairman has a beneficial interest, purchased 11,000 of the Company's ADSs on NASDAQ at a price of US$1.41 per ADS (which would be equivalent to the purchase of 715,000 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.0176 each).

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated
a)NameGabriele Cerrone
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChairman
b)Initial notification /amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameOKYO Pharma Limited
b)LEI213800VVN5CB56Y15A05
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentADSs representing 65 Ordinary Shares of no par value
b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentISIN for OKYO Pharma Limited GG00BD3FV870
c)Nature of the transactionMarket Purchase
d)Price(s) and volume(s)$1.41 - 11,000
f)Date of the transaction28 March 2023
g)Place of the transactionNASDAQ

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma LimitedGary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer
+44 (0)20 7495 2379
Investor RelationsPaul Spencer+44 (0)20 7495 2379
Broker
Robert Emmet, Optiva Securities Limited
+44 (0)20 3981 4173

Notes for Editors:

About OKYO
OKYO Pharma Limited.

About OK-101
OK-101 is a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide antagonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immune cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating dry eye disease. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing activities in mouse models of dry eye disease and corneal neuropathic pain; and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid 'anchor' contained in the candidate drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.