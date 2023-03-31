Anzeige
31.03.2023 | 09:00
Number of shares and votes in EQT

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has changed as a result of the conversion of 365,406 class C shares to 365,406 ordinary shares.

The conversion was made pursuant to EQT's incentive program. The number of votes has increased by 328,865.40, from 1,185,894,873.00 to 1,186,223,738.40, while the number of shares is unchanged. As of today, the number of shares amounts to 1,193,692,014, divided into 1,185,393,930 ordinary shares and 8,298,084 class C shares, of which 7,068,423 class C shares are owned by EQT. The share capital amounts to SEK 119,369,201.40.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 CEST on 31 March 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3744344/1957101.pdf

Number of shares and votes in EQT

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3162667

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt-301786768.html

