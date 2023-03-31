Exnova's Blitz Options: New Spin On Short-Term Trading

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exnova , an online broker, has recently introduced a new trading instrument called Blitz Options to its suite of trading options. This high-risk, high-reward financial instrument offers traders the potential to make quick profits or losses within a very short time frame. Blitz Options provide flexibility and control to traders, making it a unique addition to the trading industry.

Understanding Blitz Options

Blitz Options are a type of options that has the shortest expiration time of just 5 seconds. This means that the outcome of the trade, whether it will be in-the-money or out-of-the-money, is determined within this short period.

Like traditional options, Blitz Options allow traders to place bets on the direction of an asset's price movement within a short time frame. Traders can bet on the asset's price increasing or decreasing. If the bet is successful, they can earn high returns on their investment.

How it works

Exnova provides traders with the opportunity to trade Blitz Options on demo and real balances. The available assets include EUR/USD (OTC), AUD/CAD (OTC), EUR/GPB (OTC), and EUR/JPY (OTC).

To open a Blitz Options deal, a trader chooses an asset, specifies an investment amount, and predicts the price movement for the next five seconds. If the prediction is correct, the trader receives a profit of up to 95% of the initial investment. If not, the entire invested amount is lost.

Traders can withdraw their profits to one of many payment methods, including Boleto, Pix, Skrill, Neteller, etc.

Exnova's proprietary trading platform is designed to be user-friendly and more straightforward than traditional trading engines like Metatrader. This simplifies the navigation process, reduces the learning curve, and makes it easy for traders to use. The platform comes with features like:

About the Exnova platform

- Smart charting - traders can run up to 9 charts at a time

- 100+ technical indicators

- In-built fundamental analysis tools: calendars, newsfeed

- Useful widgets like price alerts, traders' sentiment, etc

- Risk management: Stop Loss/Take Profit, Negative balance protection, Trailing Stop

The Exnova platform also offers several benefits, including a low minimum deposit of $10, competitive spreads, and a variety of trading instruments, including Forex, stocks, currencies, commodities, crypto, ETFs, and several types of options.

Exnova offers a demo account charged with $10,000 virtual coins to help less experienced traders practice trading strategies, test-drive instruments, and familiarize themselves with the platform interface. The platform also features helpful video tutorials to assist traders in improving their skills and achieving their financial goals.

Conclusion

Blitz Options offer a unique way to trade in the financial markets. They provide traders with a high level of flexibility and control, making them a viable option for experienced traders looking to make quick profits.

However, traders should be aware that the short expiration time also poses a high risk of loss. It is essential to understand the risks involved and trade responsibly. With Exnova's user-friendly platform and useful tools, traders can learn to trade responsibly and improve their skills over time.

