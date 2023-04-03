Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 31 March 2023 it was notified of the exercise and sale of nil-cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each by the PDMRs listed below. Only sufficient shares required to be sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercises were sold. All remaining shares were retained as detailed in the right hand column of the table immediately below.

Following the exercise Nick Roberts legally or beneficially owns 92,030 shares in the Company and Alan Williams legally or beneficially owns 297,329 shares in the Company. Furthermore, on 17 March 2023 the 2020 tranche of the Company's Performance Share Plan vested and on 3 April the 2020 tranche of the Company's Co-Investment Plan vested. Nick Roberts' and Alan Williams' options under those plans are subject to a two year post-vesting holding period and accordingly, although vested, the shares pursuant to those options will not be released to them until 17 March 2025 and 3 April 2025. Under those schemes, however, Nick Roberts and Alan Williams are entitled to a further 122,396 and 99,865, respectively, vested but unreleased shares in the Company.

Name Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price No. of shares retained Nick Roberts PDMR 2020 DSBP 16,986 30/03/2023 8,012 GBP9.601412 8,974 Name Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price No. of shares retained Alan Williams PDMR 2020 DSBP 22,918 30/03/2023 10,810 GBP9.601412 12,108 Name Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price No. of shares retained 2020 PSP Unapproved 17,350 8,183 GBP9.601412 9,167 30/03/2023 Robin Miller PDMR 4,686 2020 DSBP 8,870 4,184 GBP9.601412

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer / PDMR Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 16,986 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price Nil 16,986 n/a e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national b) Nature of the transaction insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP9.601412 8,012 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP9.601412 8,012 GBP76,926.51 e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer / PDMR Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 22,918 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price 22,918 Nil n/a e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national b) Nature of the transaction insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP9.601412 10,810 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP9.601412 10,810 GBP103,791.26 e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's (1) Performance Share Plan and (2) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) (1) Nil (1) 17,350 (2) Nil (2) 8,870 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price 26,220 Nil n/a e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance b) Nature of the transaction liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 2020 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Company's 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) (1) GBP9.601412 (1) 8,183 (2) GBP9.601412 (2) 4,184 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP9.601412 12,367 GBP118,740.66 e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

