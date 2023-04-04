Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to an initial install in a specialty food store group in Toronto, Ontario.

The install is expected to be completed in the coming two weeks and will be monitored for a two month period to confirm anticipated results. The project will be managed by Star Energy, recently announced as a partner to AirTest. Should results confirm the anticipated savings, this chain of specialty food stores will look to install across all locations, numbering in excess of 30.

Lorne Stewart, AirTest's President, commented, "We have been working with the CEO of the food stores chain and Kuldeep Saxena of Star Energy to develop this pilot over the last month. An initial site has been chosen and our equipment is now with the installation group. After proving efficacy using sub-meters, the chain are expected to move forward with all other locations. We are also anticipating that there will be subsidies available from Save On Energy and Enbridge to support the cost of installation and reduce the payback period. This will be a great reference site for the company in Ontario."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Ted Konyi, CEO

Phone: (604) 225 2209

Fax: (604) 517 3900

Email: ted.konyi@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

