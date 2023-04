Intercontinental Exchange requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20230404005572 "Assenagon Selects ICE for OTC Derivative Valuations" be killed.

The release was issued in error by Intercontinental Exchange.

A replacement release will not be issued.

