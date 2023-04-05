Anzeige
Dow Jones News
05.04.2023 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement - Vinanz Limited

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement 05-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
Vinanz Limited 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
Registered office address: C/O Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola VG 1110, British 
Virgin Islands 
Phone Number: +44 (0) 203 989 2222 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
   -- David Lenigas, Executive Chairman 
   -- Jeremy Edelman, Finance Director 
   -- Mahesh Pulandaran, Independent Non-Executive Director 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Financials 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
Vinanz Limited ("Vinanz" or the "Company") aims to build out a fully-fledged Bitcoin mining company initially focusing 
on installing clusters of Bitcoin miners in multiple decentralised data facilities throughout the US and Canada through 
third-party cryptocurrency mining providers such as Compass Mining. Whilst the Company will focus initially on BTC 
mining, it will also consider mining of other cryptocurrencies, and operations in the DeFi and Big Data space in the 
future. 
 
On Admission, the Company will acquire the BTC mining operations of Valereum PLC consisting of 20 Bitcoin mining 
machines and approximately 4.76 Bitcoins. The machines are all installed, and fully operational, and are based in 
Nebraska, in the US, at one of the facilities provided by Compass Mining. Currently, Valereum has a hosting agreement 
with Compass Mining (which will be novated to the Company) by which Compass Mining is responsible for operating those 
machines at a fixed cost. 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
[TBC] Ordinary Shares of nil par value 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
[TBC] 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
Shareholder's Name    Pre-Admission On Admission 
Jeremy Edelman      31.25%    TBC 
David Lenigas      31.25%    TBC 
Black Swan FZE      15.625%    TBC 
Valereum Plc       --      TBC 
Clear Capital (Brokers) 21.875%    TBC 
Total          100%     TBC

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

21 April 2023

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.vinanz.co.uk

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

N/A

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1601209 05-Apr-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
