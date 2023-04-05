Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement - Vinanz Limited

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Vinanz Limited APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered office address: C/O Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola VG 1110, British Virgin Islands Phone Number: +44 (0) 203 989 2222 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): -- David Lenigas, Executive Chairman -- Jeremy Edelman, Finance Director -- Mahesh Pulandaran, Independent Non-Executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR: Financials DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Vinanz Limited ("Vinanz" or the "Company") aims to build out a fully-fledged Bitcoin mining company initially focusing on installing clusters of Bitcoin miners in multiple decentralised data facilities throughout the US and Canada through third-party cryptocurrency mining providers such as Compass Mining. Whilst the Company will focus initially on BTC mining, it will also consider mining of other cryptocurrencies, and operations in the DeFi and Big Data space in the future. On Admission, the Company will acquire the BTC mining operations of Valereum PLC consisting of 20 Bitcoin mining machines and approximately 4.76 Bitcoins. The machines are all installed, and fully operational, and are based in Nebraska, in the US, at one of the facilities provided by Compass Mining. Currently, Valereum has a hosting agreement with Compass Mining (which will be novated to the Company) by which Compass Mining is responsible for operating those machines at a fixed cost. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: [TBC] Ordinary Shares of nil par value SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): [TBC] SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Shareholder's Name Pre-Admission On Admission Jeremy Edelman 31.25% TBC David Lenigas 31.25% TBC Black Swan FZE 15.625% TBC Valereum Plc -- TBC Clear Capital (Brokers) 21.875% TBC Total 100% TBC

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

21 April 2023

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.vinanz.co.uk

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

N/A

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A

