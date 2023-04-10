SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.: SYLA Reports Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results

32% Net Revenue and 14% Gross Profit Increases for the Full Year 2022 Compared to the Full Year 2021



Successful IPO in March of 2023, Netting the Company $12.5 Million for Working Capital, and General Corporate Purposes

TOKYO, Japan, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) ("SYLA" or "the Company"), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

? Completed a successful IPO in March 2023, raising gross proceeds of $15.0 million, and net proceeds of approximately $12.5 million after deducting underwriting commissions, discounts, and offering expenses payable by SYLA. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 31, 2023, under the symbols "SYT." ? SYLA is scheduled to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on April 10, 2023. ? As of December 31, 2022, the number of Rimawari-kun members reached 237,004. ? The average annual occupancy rate in 2022 for the SYFORME series of original brand condominiums was 99.23%.

Management Commentary

"After the successful close of our IPO and Nasdaq listing in late March, we look to fulfill our mission statement of democratizing real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management by means of our crowdfunding platform, Rimawari-kun," said Chairman, Founder, and CEO Hiroyuki Sugimoto. "As a publicly traded company, we believe we have the opportunity to access larger capital investments, increase our brand visibility at an international scale, and strengthen our internal talent while enhancing our corporate governance. Our focus turns to optimizing and expanding our three primary business segments including operating the crowdfunding arm of the Rimawari-kun platform on behalf of individual and institutional investors, and asset management including leasing, brokering, and investing in real estate-centric opportunities. Our existing strategy includes providing Rimawari-kun to investors as an alternative to the rigid real estate financing system in Japan. We've allied our platform with Rakuten Group, Inc. through marketing and co-selling opportunities to offer mutual circulation of customers and services through our services."

"At this time, SYLA offers a dynamic and multi-faceted approach to investors and the real estate financial markets, with the express goal of achieving international access and market penetration for investors and the Company alike. In our current economic environment, it is important for investors to have access to managed assets in the real estate market at any level of investment. We believe that our platform is uniquely positioned to enable our investors and customers to achieve financial diversity in their portfolios via our multi-pronged approach to crowdfunding. We thank you for your support as we look to provide lasting value to our customers and investors."

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Results compare the full year ended December 31, 2022 to the full year ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise indicated. Results below are for SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

? Revenue for the full year 2022 increased to ¥22,055,785 thousand ($167,330 thousand) from ¥16,665,382 thousand ($126,435 thousand) for the full year 2021. The increase was mainly due to the numbers of units sold increased from 407 units in the year ended December 31, 2021 to 588 units (increased by 181 units) in the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of ¥2,967,997 thousand ($22,517 thousand) in real estate sales, and an increase of ¥775,982 thousand ($5,887 thousand) in solar power related revenue as a result of acquisition of SYLA Solar Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in February 2022. ? Gross profit increased to ¥3,603,816 thousand ($27,341 thousand) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from ¥3,149,089 thousand ($23,891 thousand) for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was mainly due to higher sales. ? Total operating expenses increased to ¥2,825,104 thousand ($21,433 thousand) for the full year of 2022 from ¥2,466,731 thousand ($18,714 thousand) for the full year of 2021. The increase mainly consists of a ¥53,855 thousand ($409 thousand) increase in personnel expenses due to new business expansion, and a ¥370,430 thousand ($2,810 thousand) increase in legal and professional expenses including the costs for IPO to NASDAQ. In addition, the Company spent approximately ¥300,000 thousand ($2,276 thousand) expenses related to investments on technologies (including Rimawari-kun) during the year ended December 31, 2022. ? Net income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. was ¥394,955 thousand ($2,996 thousand) (¥1,650.09($12.52) per basic share and ¥1,393.86 ($10.57) per diluted share) for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. of ¥277,489 thousand ($2,105 thousand) (¥1,201.09 ($9.11) per basic share and ¥1,022.40 ($7.76) per diluted share) for the year ended December 31, 2021. ? As of December 31, 2022, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. had ¥2,542,795 thousand ($19,291 thousand) cash and cash equivalents. ? Total net assets increased to ¥6,566,690 thousand ($49,819 thousand) as of December 31, 2022 from ¥5,582,336 thousand ($42,351 thousand) as of December 31, 2021. (Conversion rate ¥131.81=US$1.00)

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. consists of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (SYLA Co., Ltd., SYLA Solar Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries, SYLA Brain Co., Ltd., and SYLA Biotech Co., Ltd.). The Company owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. Their mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. They are engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at www.syla-tech.jp/en.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected gross proceeds and the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-268420), declared effective by the SEC on March 30, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SYLA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Japanese Yen ("JPY"), except for share data)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,542,795 2,742,424 Restricted cash 168,630 27,198 Term deposits 160,089 133,350 Short-term investments - 182,313 Accounts receivable, net 67,776 27,237 Inventories, net 10,517,193 5,081,601 Prepaid expenses, net 647,534 638,894 Other current assets, net 185,350 59,082 Current assets of discontinued operations 10,600 51,748 Total current assets 14,299,967 8,943,847 Non-current assets Restricted cash, non-current 76,578 76,095 Long-term deposits 30,511 78,712 Long-term investments, net 413,805 123,824 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,231,057 8,354,631 Solar power systems, net 361,422 - Intangible assets, net 194,361 63,860 Goodwill 727,701 417,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,597,500 2,582,861 Finance lease right-of-use assets 11,396 6,142 Other assets, net 848,676 636,315 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 179,795 Total non-current assets 15,493,007 12,520,132 TOTAL ASSETS 29,792,974 21,463,979 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 419,058 134,822 Accrued liabilities 159,533 48,802 Short-term loans 697,179 1,447,746 Current portion of long-term loans 1,030,850 677,919 Current portion of long-term bonds 126,525 154,089 Deferred revenue 228,426 94,376 Income tax payables 431,418 133,937 Operating lease liabilities, current 427,856 423,464 Finance lease liabilities, current 4,821 2,177 Other current liabilities 1,603,498 1,030,993 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 3,308 - Total current liabilities 5,132,472 4,148,325 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans 15,257,106 8,797,321 Long-term bonds 205,769 334,231 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,175,786 2,165,558 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 6,795 4,106 Other liabilities 448,356 372,694 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 59,408 Total non-current liabilities 18,093,812 11,733,318 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,226,284 15,881,643 EQUITY Capital stock (900,000 and 10,000,000 shares authorized, 239,489 and 237,889 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, with no stated value) 161,580 155,000 Capital surplus 2,987,795 2,709,808 Retained earnings 2,767,001 2,383,940 Total SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.'s equity 5,916,376 5,248,748 Noncontrolling interests 650,314 333,588 TOTAL EQUITY 6,566,690 5,582,336 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 29,792,974 21,463,979

SYLA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of JPY, except for share and per share data)