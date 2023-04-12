Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 11 April 2023 it was notified of the transfer of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") by the PDMRs listed below to their spouses for nil consideration. The aforementioned Shares were acquired through the recent exercise of various Long Term Incentive Plan Awards.

Name Status Transfer date No. of Shares to be transferred Nick Roberts PDMR 11/04/2023 2020 DSBP 8,974 Name Status Transfer date No. of Shares to be transferred Alan Williams PDMR 11/04/2023 2020 DSBP 12,108 Name Status Transfer date No. of Shares to be transferred 2020 PSP Unapproved 9,167 Robin Miller PDRM 11/04/2023 2020 DSBP 4,686 2020 CIP 12,789

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 8,974 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price N/A N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rosamund Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 8,974 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) -Aggregated volume N/A N/A -Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 12,108 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price N/A N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fiona Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 12,108 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) -Aggregated volume

N/A N/A -Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 26,642 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price N/A N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sarah Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 26,642 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) -Aggregated volume N/A N/A -Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

